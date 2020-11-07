Six Players Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 07, 2020 at 10:15 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110720_QueenElliottFort

The Ravens received positive news as they prepared to travel for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Six players were removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and five will be available to play on Sunday - outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he will not play due to a finger injury.

The players who had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list missed practice this week, but they were available for Saturday's walkthrough before the team was scheduled to depart. Queen and Elliott have started every game this season, and Bowser is one of the team's leading pass rushers. Harrison has been part of the linebacker rotation as a rookie, and his role could expand Sunday with Fort out of the lineup.

Bonds could also see regular action in the secondary against the Colts. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) will not play Sunday, and veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) is questionable and did not practice Friday.

Despite this week's absences from practice, Head Coach John Harbaugh remained confident the defense would be ready to perform well against the Colts.

"You always want everybody at practice, but I have learned, over the years," Harbaugh said. "You might assume that one thing might lead to this specific outcome, but what I've found is that you really can never predict that. What you think is for evil turns out to be for good. I think it's important for us to just kind of keep that in perspective and do everything that we can do that's in our power to do, which our guys did a great job. Coaches and players worked hard. The guys who weren't out there practicing were doing all the things they could do to prepare. You trust that and you go play the game and do the best you can. So, I feel very confident with that – yes."

