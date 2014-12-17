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Torrey Smith Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of The Year

Dec 17, 2014 at 02:21 AM
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Wide receiver Torrey Smith continues to be nominated for the good-guy awards.

Smith was the Ravens' nominee for the NFL's new NFL Sportsmanship award a couple weeks ago.

Now he's Baltimore's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The award recognizes a player each year for his community service and excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors awards show Jan. 31. It is voted on by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Payton's widow, Connie, among others.

The winner receives a $50,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice, split between the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. Former Ravens center Matt Birk won the award in 2012.

Smith was nominated for his efforts to educate Baltimore youth and underprivileged children.

He has created the Tevin Jones Memorial Scholarships Fund in honor of his brother, who passed away in 2012. It provides scholarships to deserving high school seniors. He also has the Torrey Smith Foundation, which helps improve the lives of Baltimore youth by providing educational support, opportunities and resources.

This year, the Torrey Smith Foundation began the "Torrey Smith Reading Oasis" program. It has enabled 447 students in Baltimore-area schools access to over 700 books, electronic readers, and a place to read.

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