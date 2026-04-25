 Skip to main content
Advertising

5 Things to Know About Elijah Sarratt

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:34 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

PICK14_1920x1080 (3)

The Ravens drafted back-to-back wide receivers in the 2026 Draft, selecting Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round at pick No. 115.

It's another big-bodied receiver who excels at contested catches, following third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane from USC.

Surratt is fresh of a national championship at Indiana and will now try to help the Ravens also reach the pinnacle.

Here are five things to know about Sarratt:

The 'Waffle House' adds more size and physicality to the Ravens' wide receiver room.

Sarratt's nickname is "Waffle House" because he's always open.

Sarratt isn't as tall as Lane, but stands in at a well-built 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. He uses that size and his physicality to shield defenders and make contested catches. Basketball was his first love, which also helped set the stage for a box-out specialist.

Sarratt hauled in 57% of his contested targets, per Ian Hartitz, which is one of the highest figures in this year's receiver class.

"My mindset is any time the ball is in the air that it's mine, no matter if I'm uncovered, if I have one person on me, two person on me," Sarratt said. "As a receiver, if you want to be great, you have to have that mindset. Whatever pass it is, I feel like I can make [the catch]."

The Ravens have a couple of the best receivers in the NFL at creating separation in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. They have a burner in Devontez Walker. In the draft, Baltimore added two big bodies that can box out defenders and help Lamar Jackson when there isn't someone clearly open.

The "Waffle House" nickname originated from Sarratt's father, who started calling him that on social media during his sophomore year at James Madison when Sarratt frequently converted on third down. During his junior year media day at Indiana, they asked him his nickname and he told them "Waffle House" in jest. Next thing he knew, it was blowing up on Twitter.

"Here we are today and I have merch and everything for it," Sarratt said. "It's a cool nickname but it's also a mindset, too. Like I said, those contested catches, I always feel like I'm open. It's just a mentality that I have."

He was Indiana's back shoulder specialist.

Sarratt thrived making back shoulder catches at Indiana, which is an area of the Ravens' passing game that they would like to expand with Jackson.

Sarratt and first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza had great chemistry and timing on the play. They watched clips of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams executing the play to perfection in Green Bay.

"The back shoulder throws, that's a big strength of my game," Sarratt said. "You're always trying to win over the top, but it's a feel thing and then it's a trust between you and the quarterback. It doesn't happen overnight. It happens with reps throughout camp and practices."

While Surratt primarily worked the perimeter as a college receiver, he said some teams mentioned the possibility of moving him inside more as a big slot.

He made big plays in the biggest moments.

NFL games often hinge on third down and the red zone. Sarratt excelled in both areas.

Sarratt scored a whopping 44 touchdowns during his four college seasons, including 15 last year to lead the nation. Sarratt moved the chains or scored a touchdown on 76% of his receptions.

He burned Oregon twice last season, posting 15 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks. Sarratt scored a pair of touchdowns against them in the college football semifinals.

Going on a national championship run at Indiana gave him experience playing on the biggest stages, and he often produced.

He played some high school football in Baltimore.

Sarratt grew up in Stafford, Va., just south of Washington, D.C., and started at Colonial Forge High School.

He transferred to Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore for his senior season. That 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sarratt returned for an extra year of eligibility.

Surratt couldn't make it to the Ravens' local pro day workout before the draft, but now he'll get to return home as a Raven.

"It's crazy how things work out like that," Surratt said. "I feel it's a meant-to-be moment. Being at Saint Frances Academy taught me so much and grew me up as a man. I had a lot of great experience. I'm forever grateful that I can go back there and play ball at the best level now."

He was a zero-star recruit.

Perhaps part of the reason why Sarratt is so good at making contested catches is because he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

He was a no-star recruit and wasn't ranked by 247 Sports Composite in the 2022 class.

He had previously received offers from Kent State and Liberty, but those ended during the pandemic, and he ended up starting his college career at Saint Frances University in Loretto, Pa.

He transferred to James Madison for his junior year, then went to Indiana to join forces with incoming Head Coach Curt Cignetti.

Sarratt entered his final season at Indiana in position to be the team's top wideout, but Omar Cooper Jr., a first-round pick of the New York Jets, eventually took over top billing with Sarratt as his high-powered running mate. Sarratt was a team captain in his senior season.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Mel Kiper Jr. Includes Ravens Among Day 2's Biggest Winners

The Ravens get high marks for the Zion Young pick. Ja'Kobi Lane is a polarizing pick. The Ravens have viable Day 3 options at center and tight end. Teams reportedly tried to jump ahead of the Ravens for Vega Ioane.

news

Ravens Select OLB Zion Young in Second Round

The Ravens added a big-bodied, physical presence for their defensive front.

news

Ja'Kobi Lane Has a Big Supporter in Ravens Legend Todd Heap

Former Ravens tight end and franchise icon Todd Heap coached Ja'Kobi Lane in high school and was a mentor.

news

5 Things to Know About Zion Young

Outside linebacker Zion Young was drafted by the Ravens in the second round and will be reunited with high school teammate Nate Wiggins in Baltimore.

news

Ravens Select WR Ja'Kobi Lane in Third Round

The Ravens added a big target to their wide receiver group by selecting wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane in the third round.

news

5 Things to Know About Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens got a big-bodied wide receiver out of USC to complement their receiver corps.

news

Mark Ingram And Son Troll Steelers During Draft Announcement

Mark Ingram and his family still have a distaste for the Steelers.

news

News & Notes: Vega Ioane Models His Game After Quenton Nelson

Here are the top takeaways from rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane's introductory press conference.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Targets for the Ravens

Many pundits believe the Ravens could add a defender in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Vega Ioane Reminds Eric DeCosta of an All-Time Favorite Raven

The quiet confidence of first-round pick Vega Ioane reminds General Manager Eric DeCosta of Haloti Ngata, one of the greatest players in Ravens history.

news

The Story Behind Vega Ioane's Heartwarming Viral Video

Vega Ioane showed he can flip the switch from nice guy off the field to mauler on it.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising