5 Things to Know About Elijah Sarratt

The 'Waffle House' adds more size and physicality to the Ravens' wide receiver room.

Sarratt's nickname is "Waffle House" because he's always open.

Sarratt isn't as tall as Lane, but stands in at a well-built 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. He uses that size and his physicality to shield defenders and make contested catches. Basketball was his first love, which also helped set the stage for a box-out specialist.

Sarratt hauled in 57% of his contested targets, per Ian Hartitz, which is one of the highest figures in this year's receiver class.

"My mindset is any time the ball is in the air that it's mine, no matter if I'm uncovered, if I have one person on me, two person on me," Sarratt said. "As a receiver, if you want to be great, you have to have that mindset. Whatever pass it is, I feel like I can make [the catch]."

The Ravens have a couple of the best receivers in the NFL at creating separation in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. They have a burner in Devontez Walker. In the draft, Baltimore added two big bodies that can box out defenders and help Lamar Jackson when there isn't someone clearly open.

The "Waffle House" nickname originated from Sarratt's father, who started calling him that on social media during his sophomore year at James Madison when Sarratt frequently converted on third down. During his junior year media day at Indiana, they asked him his nickname and he told them "Waffle House" in jest. Next thing he knew, it was blowing up on Twitter.