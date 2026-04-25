5 Things to Know About Elijah Sarratt

The Ravens drafted back-to-back wide receivers in the 2026 Draft, selecting Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round at pick No. 115.
It's another big-bodied receiver who excels at contested catches, following third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane from USC.
Surratt is fresh of a national championship at Indiana and will now try to help the Ravens also reach the pinnacle.
Here are five things to know about Sarratt:
The 'Waffle House' adds more size and physicality to the Ravens' wide receiver room.
Sarratt's nickname is "Waffle House" because he's always open.
Sarratt isn't as tall as Lane, but stands in at a well-built 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. He uses that size and his physicality to shield defenders and make contested catches. Basketball was his first love, which also helped set the stage for a box-out specialist.
Sarratt hauled in 57% of his contested targets, per Ian Hartitz, which is one of the highest figures in this year's receiver class.
"My mindset is any time the ball is in the air that it's mine, no matter if I'm uncovered, if I have one person on me, two person on me," Sarratt said. "As a receiver, if you want to be great, you have to have that mindset. Whatever pass it is, I feel like I can make [the catch]."
The Ravens have a couple of the best receivers in the NFL at creating separation in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. They have a burner in Devontez Walker. In the draft, Baltimore added two big bodies that can box out defenders and help Lamar Jackson when there isn't someone clearly open.
The "Waffle House" nickname originated from Sarratt's father, who started calling him that on social media during his sophomore year at James Madison when Sarratt frequently converted on third down. During his junior year media day at Indiana, they asked him his nickname and he told them "Waffle House" in jest. Next thing he knew, it was blowing up on Twitter.
"Here we are today and I have merch and everything for it," Sarratt said. "It's a cool nickname but it's also a mindset, too. Like I said, those contested catches, I always feel like I'm open. It's just a mentality that I have."
He was Indiana's back shoulder specialist.
Sarratt thrived making back shoulder catches at Indiana, which is an area of the Ravens' passing game that they would like to expand with Jackson.
Sarratt and first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza had great chemistry and timing on the play. They watched clips of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams executing the play to perfection in Green Bay.
"The back shoulder throws, that's a big strength of my game," Sarratt said. "You're always trying to win over the top, but it's a feel thing and then it's a trust between you and the quarterback. It doesn't happen overnight. It happens with reps throughout camp and practices."
While Surratt primarily worked the perimeter as a college receiver, he said some teams mentioned the possibility of moving him inside more as a big slot.
He made big plays in the biggest moments.
NFL games often hinge on third down and the red zone. Sarratt excelled in both areas.
Sarratt scored a whopping 44 touchdowns during his four college seasons, including 15 last year to lead the nation. Sarratt moved the chains or scored a touchdown on 76% of his receptions.
He burned Oregon twice last season, posting 15 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks. Sarratt scored a pair of touchdowns against them in the college football semifinals.
Going on a national championship run at Indiana gave him experience playing on the biggest stages, and he often produced.
He played some high school football in Baltimore.
Sarratt grew up in Stafford, Va., just south of Washington, D.C., and started at Colonial Forge High School.
He transferred to Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore for his senior season. That 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sarratt returned for an extra year of eligibility.
Surratt couldn't make it to the Ravens' local pro day workout before the draft, but now he'll get to return home as a Raven.
"It's crazy how things work out like that," Surratt said. "I feel it's a meant-to-be moment. Being at Saint Frances Academy taught me so much and grew me up as a man. I had a lot of great experience. I'm forever grateful that I can go back there and play ball at the best level now."
He was a zero-star recruit.
Perhaps part of the reason why Sarratt is so good at making contested catches is because he plays with a chip on his shoulder.
He was a no-star recruit and wasn't ranked by 247 Sports Composite in the 2022 class.
He had previously received offers from Kent State and Liberty, but those ended during the pandemic, and he ended up starting his college career at Saint Frances University in Loretto, Pa.
He transferred to James Madison for his junior year, then went to Indiana to join forces with incoming Head Coach Curt Cignetti.
Sarratt entered his final season at Indiana in position to be the team's top wideout, but Omar Cooper Jr., a first-round pick of the New York Jets, eventually took over top billing with Sarratt as his high-powered running mate. Sarratt was a team captain in his senior season.