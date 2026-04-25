5 Things to Know About Josh Cuevas

He was a late bloomer in football with a fast-rising journey.

Cuevas played just about everything growing up – baseball, basketball, tennis, and even water polo. Everything except tackle football.

"My mom let me play every sport under the sun except football," Cuevas said. "She said if you're going to play tackle football, you're going to be the biggest punter out there."

A Burbank, Calif. native, he didn't start playing tackle football until high school and it was at a small school with only about 30 players. That meant Cuevas, along with a bunch of other guys, played both ways, and it's when Cuevas fell in love with football.

He was a no-star recruit coming out of high school and started at Cal Poly, where he spent two years and was a Freshman All-American who caught 58 passes for 678 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.