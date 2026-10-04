Transcript: Press Conferences (10/4/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Alright, I am proud of our team for getting a home win. Obviously, we had some adversity to overcome a little bit with some guys going down [and] things like that. We obviously played, maybe, a little bit more conservative in the second half with the weather and [having] the lead. I thought the defense did a really good job all game, after that first quarter, right there until the end where there are a couple of plays we'd like to have back. But, I am proud of the guys and proud of [Tyler] 'Snoop' [Huntley] coming in there when his number was called. He had a nice, really good, long drive there where we wanted to take a three-score lead. Obviously, we didn't make the kick, but again, it is all part of building a team – overcoming things. And again, I am just proud of our team. We are never going to apologize for getting a win. Questions?"

What is the latest with QB Lamar Jackson? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, [Lamar Jackson] was just dealing with a little bit of an ankle [injury]. We hope ... We don't know enough about it right now, but we'll have to see where that is at. But again, [I] thought [Tyler] 'Snoop' [Huntley] came in and ran the operation in a way that allowed us to get the win, which [is the] most important [thing]. And so, we'll see where that is at."

Do you think he, if he had to, could he have come back into the game? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, there were some talks about [Lamar Jackson returning]. So, I think ... Hopefully it's in a good spot."

You get the win, but how do you clean up the penalties? You had 13 more today, and I guess it is over 50 in four games. (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, it's obviously unacceptable, I would say, the amount of penalties that we have. It starts with me and starts with our coaching staff. And so, we'll continue to strive and continue to work. At the end of the day, we have to get out of our own way. And if we do that, that game probably looks different. And so, it's great to use cadence and use weapons and use motions [and] things like that, and we had a bunch of penalties on defense, too, that really extended drives. So, both sides of the ball, really just ... Again, if we can get out of our own way, I think there's a high ceiling for us."

Obviously, you took another injury on the offensive line and took an injury at tight end. Isn't the attrition starting to chip away at you guys, and is that a worry going into this week? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I think we have really good depth with the 70 guys that we have on our team right now. But yes, it's the National Football League, and there are all kinds of injuries on every team throughout the league. So, nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We're not going to make excuses. We're going to figure out the guys that we have and put them out there and give ourselves the best chance to be successful. So, I don't look at it that way. I look at it as just an opportunity for guys to go in, step up and make plays. And that's what we'll try to do."

How do you think OL Vega Ioane played in his first start at center and just in general about the offensive line? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It was [Vega Ioane's] first start at center, [it was] a little rainy, and you have Jeffery Simmons lining up across from you. So, I thought he probably did some really good things. There are probably some things on the whole front that we want back like our ability to kind of really sustain a run game and sustain pass protection. We're always chasing improvement, but for that guy, again, to do what he did, [to] be able to play center with the week's worth of work – [I give] major credit to him. And I bet you the film will probably look pretty good from his regard."

There has been a lot of talk about the tackling leading up to this week, how did you feel like that went today? (Cordell Woodland) "I just thought we made some real improvements after the first part of the game on defense. We started off with a nice play by [Trenton] 'Trent' [Simpson] which kind of set the tone, and we got a score off of it. Then we came back, and [we] were a little sloppy on a drive. And then I thought, overall, for the most part, we tackled pretty well after that. So, maybe one or two on that last drive, I'm sure, we'd like to have back, as there will be every game. But I thought we just played really hard. We went after the ball. We played better on third down. And so, I like the improvements that we made, but man, we're chasing a much, much higher level for ourselves, and that's what we'll continue to chase."

What did you think of the pass rush, not having OLB Trey Hendrickson out there? (Pete Gilbert) "I thought there were a lot of plays where we affected the quarterback. We didn't finish our pass rush, I think, the way that we are capable of. I think when you get a game like that, when you get a lead like that, there are a lot of plays where we're close – [Cam Ward]'s in our grasp, or he's rolling away, he's throwing the ball away. I thought the rush really affected him and forced him out of the pocket a lot, which we really didn't mind. [The] type of guy that he is, we didn't mind him getting out of the pocket. There are a few that [we] obviously [would] like to have back with better scramble awareness and coverage, but I thought we rushed OK. But again, hopefully down the road, that type of game is a four-, five- or six-plus sack type of game. I know we'll keep chasing that."

The roughing penalty on S Kyle Hamilton, you end up stopping them at the goal line, but that obviously could have been a really big play. Is there any way to coach to avoid that? Is that just a bad timing thing? How do you see that play? (Childs Walker) "I see an unfortunate play just from a timing standpoint, where the crowd's really loud. Whether they took a timeout or a delay, whatever it was — the ball is snapped, [Kyle Hamilton is] rushing off the edge unblocked. I think maybe the quarterback at the last second maybe started slowing down. But that's just one of those plays. It is what it is. I do respect the fact that the league wants to protect the quarterbacks, so I want to start with that, because if that happened to our quarterback, I'd be sitting there saying the same thing. It's one of those penalties [that] we were able to overcome. Nnamdi [Madubuike] made a great play down on the goal line on fourth down for us to get a stop out of that. I would classify that in sort of just that unfortunate timing with the noise and the play and the way the play got blown dead there."

Do you have any specific updates on the guys who did leave, I guess most urgently TE Durham Smythe with the quick rule out with the Achilles? (Jonas Shaffer) "[I have] nothing right now. [We will] probably know a little bit more tomorrow."

What is the biggest thing you want to take from this week's performance and carry on to next week? (Darrell Owens) "I would say that we started fast, and we wanted to come out of the gates. [I thought we did] a really good job at the end of the half with the offense getting a field goal. I know it ended up making it a little bit longer. But [I] just thought we did a really good job up until halftime. I thought the defense came out in the second half and did some really good things. There were multiple drives where it's still kind of in that window, and we're getting three-and-outs, [and] we're getting stops. There's a lot to build on. Then, obviously, we need to put a nail in the coffin at times, and so we'll continue to chase that. But again, we'll never apologize for [a win], and there will be a lot of great stuff to learn from. If we learn from it, if we keep getting better, then it will benefit us down the road."

What did you think of K Tyler Loop's field goal there and the confidence that he had? I know he missed a later one, but that was the longest in the stadium's history. (Jerry Coleman) "I think [that] just shows kind of where [Tyler Loop]'s at right now and his mentality. Obviously, the last [field goal attempt] he'd probably like to have back. That's one where it's like [it would be great to create] a three-score lead right there. But kudos to him, there have been a lot of great kickers in this stadium, and so for him to make that and have that record is really cool and just speaks to kind of his confidence right now and the confidence that we have in him as a team."

TE MARK ANDREWS

With QB Lamar Jackson going down, and I know you guys preach 'next man up,' but how do you guys make sure that you do not miss a step? "I think the thing about it is [that] 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] has been there before. So, a guy like that that has had a ton of experience and made a ton of plays, you can just go right in there, and we have played a lot with him. [We will] just continue to focus on the details and do what we do as an offense."

Similarly, after QB Lamar Jackson goes down, you lose TE Durham Smythe. He plays a huge part in the blocking game. How do you guys as a tight ends group adjust for his absence? "Like you said, [Durham Smythe] does so much for this offense, and for us, that is a guy we really have to step up [for]. We have, obviously, 'Hibby' [Matt Hibner] and Josh [Cuevas], [who] are going to continue to make plays and continue to step up, and we are just going to be the best unit that we can be. Obviously, it was tough to lose him today, and we will see what happens."

It had been a long time since you guys won a game here. How satisfying was it to get back in this locker room and be able to celebrate? "It is great, man. It is great to get a win for Baltimore in M&T Bank Stadium, and the crowd was rocking. It was fun."

A few different guys got involved in the receiving game. What does it do for the offense as a whole to see so many guys get touches? "Just continue to move the ball around. Guys [are] stepping up, making plays and being versatile. I think, overall, we did a good job today. I think there are a lot of things that we are going to want back, and they are all fixable mistakes. We are going to continue to work on that."

You have been a part of a lot of teams here where injuries kind of change the course of the season. Obviously, we do not know what is going on with QB Lamar Jackson fully yet, but just [with] the number of injuries you have, what is key to keeping the composure and keeping the season on the right track when these things go wrong? "We have to keep the faith. We have to keep the trust in each other, staying on one accord, and yes, man, faith. Just all across the board, [we] just continue to have that, and we have all that we need."

A few weeks ago, head coach Jesse Minter said that fixing penalties and cleaning them up was a major focus. How have you guys attacked it, and how do you need to going forward with 13 penalties today? "Just taking it one play at a time. No matter what the situation is, whatever it may be, where we put ourselves, someone messes up; [if] we put ourselves in and have a mistake — we can overcome that. I think, at times today, we did, but it is [about] being more efficient, and we were close today, and there were some things we want back, but it was good."

Can you talk about how you got so wide open for your touchdown. That one looked like it was schemed up pretty well. "Man, the [Titans] were all flying with Durham [Smythe]. I think that we do such a good job of disguising and doing different things, and especially running the ball down there, that it is tough to guard. And obviously, Lamar [Jackson] is so good at seeing everything."

You have seen WR Zay Flowers come along since his rookie year. How have you seen him settle into this offense and really come into his own? "[Zay Flowers] is wide receiver one, man. He is so good, he is so versatile, and each and every game, [he] is so explosive. It is really impressive to see, honestly, just how good he is."

When you see QB Lamar Jackson go down and you know you are not going to have him for the second half, what is the thought in the locker room, and does it help that you are up 24-7 at that point? "Yes, you have a guy like 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] that has played a lot of snaps here and been able to step up, make big plays and win ball games. So, we have a lot of faith in 'Snoop,' and obviously, [it is] tough whenever you do not have No. 8 [Lamar Jackson], but to have a player that Tyler Huntley, 'Snoop,' is — we all rally behind him. He has taken a lot of reps, and we got the dub today."

Playing an offense with G Vega Ioane at center, what can you say about his first-ever game as a center? "That was incredible. I think for anybody being thrown in that type of situation in that position, it is a tough position. [I am] really proud of the way that [Vega Ioane] played, and that was awesome."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

With QB Lamar Jackson not playing that second half, and you being very close with him, you were probably talking to him in that second half. How was it for him being on the sideline and not playing? (Jamison Hensley) "I mean, [Lamar Jackson] was leading. He was leading us, telling us we need to finish, talking to 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], telling him what he sees, so he took more of a leadership role during that time. He still was pretty confident, and he was chill to me."

Before QB Lamar Jackson got hurt, you guys were moving the ball with some success there, a lot of chunk plays. Is that the kind of offense you were looking for, and how much rhythm did you kind of feel out there? (Brian Wacker) "We want to be an explosive offense. So, we look for explosive plays, and when 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] came in, we still had confidence in [him]. We know what Snoop can do; he has been out there before. But we were trying to get the run [game] going and just finish the game."

Are you looking forward to getting a game with you and QB Lamar Jackson on the field for four quarters, no pitch count for you, and to see what you guys can really put up at this point in time? (Pete Gilbert) "Man, we just want to keep detailing everything, be as explosive as we can and try to be great and finish games."

What do you think was the key for you to be able to have success today? You had eight catches for over 100 yards and the touchdown. What was working for you today? (Garrett Downing) "Creative play design, man. 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] does a great job of getting everybody the ball, getting us in space and getting us in matchups where we can take advantage of [the defense]. So, we do a great job of that in practice — detailing and just in playing games."

Can you talk about your touchdown catch? Did you have that ball tracked the whole way? It looked like the defender was right in the line. (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I had it tracked the whole way, but I thought they were going to call a pass interference because [the defender] was grabbing me, so I had to extend a little bit more than I really wanted to, but it still worked out."

It was just a brief scare I guess when G Vega Ioane — that is what it was? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, [Vega Ioane] stepped on my foot. He was moving fast. But he was moving faster than I was, so he beat me there [and] stepped on my foot, but that was all right."

RB DERRICK HENRY

What was it like going against the Tennessee Titans for the first time? "It was surreal [and] crazy. [I am] glad we got the win. Onto next week."

What was the post-game message in the locker room for head coach Jesse Minter's first win as head coach here in Baltimore? "[It was to] just keep building. [It was a] big-team win, [and we] have to keep it going."

How did you think you guys handled all the personnel changes with guys coming out due to injury? "[We] tried to do the best we could. [We] have to be better for sure, but some guys just had to step up. We tried to handle it the best we could."

Where do you feel like you need to be better? "We can improve on everything, but [we] have to watch the film [and] see what we need to get better at. As far as myself, I need to watch what I need to get better at, try to improve on those things and get ready for next week."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

When did you know it was going to be your half and you were going to go in there? "Right at the halftime, we came in [the locker room], did our adjustments, and then I just got the call."

What was QB Lamar Jackson like on the sideline? How were his spirits? "[Lamar Jackson] is great. He [was there] for the team and just cheering everybody on and making sure everybody's head was straight and able to finish up the game."

Do you think he could have come back in if necessary? "I don't know. I was just out there. As long as I am out there. I just leave that up to the docs and Lamar [Jackson]."

How about the way you finished out? It was a tough second half. How would you describe it? "We got the win. We just had some mishaps that held us back from continuing drives and finishing up the drives. That is all."

Not that you haven't done this before, but what's your thought process like when you come into a game in this situation? "First of all, it was just [to] take care of the ball. It was raining, the weather [wasn't great], and we had [the] lead. It was just take care of the ball and just do what I could do for the team."

Was it challenging with so many moving pieces? There's you, then you're on your fourth center, and the guard gets hurt, and the tight end gets hurt. "I am just out there playing with my guys. Just like them, I am stepping in. All of us [are] just doing our one [out of] eleven. We will figure that out when we go to the drawing board."

Had you had a snap with G Vega Ioane before today? "Yes. We usually do CQ [center-quarterback drills] during the week sometimes, just making sure everybody gets snaps."

G VEGA IOANE

Your first full game playing center, how do you feel? How do you evaluate your game? "It was pretty solid. I would say, [there were] a lot of mistakes on my end. I take full responsibility for that. There were a lot of plays where I did not snap the ball at the right time [or] right cadence, things like that. But we have a lot of time to fix that. [I want to just give a] big shoutout to the guys around me, the whole [offensive] line, the receivers, the quarterbacks [Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley]. They had full trust in me going out there. They have been helping me out throughout the entire game, so big shoutout to them."

You played basically a new position, and then you also had a new lineman come in next to you when G Andrew Vorhees went down, and then a new quarterback in QB Tyler Huntley. How do you feel like those changes affected you and your development? "I do not think it affected me at all. Those guys, I am close with them. Emery [Jones Jr.] came in, and we have a good relationship with each other, so [there is] no difference. When it comes to ball, football is football, so you just have to play the game, communicate with each other and things like that. And 'Big Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], he came in and stepped up. He is a great player. He helped me out a lot out there, too."

How long did it take you to settle in at center and this new position for you? "It took like the first two plays for me to get into it. You just have to be able to think about the snap, getting the ball back there. That is the most important part, and then just blocking my ass off."

You and QB Tyler Huntley came out together and immediately started warming up. What was kind of your reaction in your head when you found out that the quarterback was going to change? "I did what [Lamar Jackson] did with me last week when I stepped up. He did not hype it up or things like that. Just said, 'Let's play ball, simple as that.' We came out there — I have snapped with [Tyler] 'Snoop' [Huntley] in practice before, so I know how he plays. That connection that we have right there, all it is, is just going out there and playing ball."

How did you feel about playing center? "Center is one of the hardest positions to play, so a big shoutout to all the guys that went down. Big shoutout to them. They make it look easy. This game comes with a lot of mental things that people don't really notice."

OL EMERY JONES JR.

Can you talk a little bit about your playing time today? You guys basically had to come in cold. "[I was] just trying to stay ready. Whatever opportunity comes through the door, I am trying to be ready for it. My number got called today, and I felt like I went in ready."

What was the conversation like among the offensive linemen when you guys had a chance to sit down on the bench and talk it through? "All the guys [were] just kind of telling me they love me. We all kind of [were] telling each other that. They know I can go out there and play. So, I just went out there and did my best."

What about between you and G Vega Ioane, because he basically had to do the same thing last week that you did today? "Vega [Ioane] and I are really close, so we have ultra-confidence in each other. Before the game, I am telling him, 'Go out and play your game. You are playing center. So, what? You [are] one of the best linemen in the country.' So, pretty much the same thing he told me when it was my turn to come in, he told me, 'You [are] one of the best, so just go out there and compete.'"

What about being able to win again for the home fans? "It feels great. Last time we were in 'The Bank' [M&T Bank Stadium], we did not come out with a win. It just feels great that we did enough to come out with a win today."

Playing center is about more than just snapping the ball. What has it been like to see the way G Vega Ioane has taken to a completely new position at the NFL level? "It is great to see a young guy come in and turn over that quickly. It is a great thing to see. All of our guys have ultra-confidence in Vega [Ioane]. He went out and played great today."

What does it feel like when you have so many guys go down, especially QB Lamar Jackson? Are there guys on the sidelines trying to get the energy back up? "Something [offensive coordinator] Coach [Declan] Doyle kind of preaches to us throughout the week is, 'no drop-off.' No matter who has to go in, no matter what happens throughout the game, nobody adjusts better than us. So, [if] guys go down, [it's the] next guy up — we try to hold up to that standard that we have."

K TYLER LOOP

Your number gets called before the half, 64 yards — what was kind of going through your mind to knock it in? "Just the same old, same old. Go match foot to [the] ball, swing to the target [and] hit a straight ball, so that is what we did."

It is the longest in M&T Bank Stadium history. Does that mean something to you? Just when you hear that, how crazy is that for you? "It is pretty cool. It is fun. Obviously, like records and the big kicks are cool, and they are great. To go do that with the operation, the unit [and] the guys on the field — it is a cool thing. It is fun."

How much of it was the details on that second one? On the 40-ish yarder, were the laces not in the right spot? What was that for you, and why did it go left? "I have to do my job and make kicks, no matter what happens. It is my job to make the kick. So, that is all it is."

Were the conditions at any point kind of messy out there? Was the ball a little slippery — anything like that? "I just cannot worry about that. The ball I see is the ball I have to kick, and I have to make it."

What did you think your range was today? "I do not know. We did not really kick any super long ones in pre-game, but when they said, 'Hey, it is a 64 yarder,' I felt good about it. So, I do not know. We did not really talk about range, but I felt good."

DL NNAMDI MADUBUIKE

A lot of talk over the past few weeks about this defense trying to find its identity. Where do you think this defense stands after this win? (Jamison Hensley) "We just stacked two games [and] two wins, so it [gives us] great confidence for not just the defense, [but] the whole team. It is just important for us to keep stacking, just keep stacking and check the tape [for] things that we did wrong. A lot of guys got hurt, and people needed to step up. We did, and we finished the game. So, that is what I think about it."

Was there a conversation after the Titans got that last score about getting things back in order? (Jerry Coleman) "Definitely. In the fourth quarter, for us as a team, we always want to finish strong, and that is something that we kind of felt like [has] been a question a little bit in the past, so we wanted to make sure we cleaned that up. I think we did at the end."

Head coach Jesse Minter talked about how as a pass rusher, you guys were definitely affecting the quarterback, but were not necessarily getting him on the ground and finishing him off. Why do you think that is not happening consistently yet? (Childs Walker) "It is early in the season. Everybody is trying to find their way [and] trying to find their identity. Like I said, we are getting pressures and we are getting to them, but we are just not finishing. I feel like as we keep practicing [and] keep getting better, things are going to start to line up in due time."

You had a couple impact plays today. Do you feel like you are kind of back to feeling like yourself again? (Garrett Downing) "I would say so, definitely. The last game in Brazil, I was kind of getting my feet back wet again in the game, and this game I felt more confident after playing almost 50 snaps that last game. I felt great waking up today, getting ready to work, and we got the win."

You guys come out for the second half and obviously it is QB Tyler Huntley warming up. You have a lot of confidence in Tyler, but as a defense, do you guys talk about needing to shut this down given all the injuries on the offensive side of the ball? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Regardless if it is Tyler [Huntley] or Lamar [Jackson], they are on offense, they are going to do their job, and we as a defense have to play our part, and we have to do our job as well. So, no matter who is up, we are taking pride in just finishing the job, especially in the second half."

On the drive that ended with the fourth-down stop, there was the S Kyle Hamilton penalty after he did not hear the whistle. How frustrating was that, and then how satisfying was it to have that drive end that way? (Pete Gilbert) "'K-Ham' [Kyle Hamilton] did not mean to [commit] the penalty, so at the end of the day, we have our brothers' back, and we are going to finish strong, no matter if it is 15 yards, 10 yards – whatever it is – we are going to stop them."

What did it mean to be playing at home for the first time since last year when you had your injury in the home opener? (Luke Jones) "It feels great, man. God is good, and it is great to get the win as well. So, we are just going to build on this. We have two [wins] in a row, [and] we are just going to keep stacking, keep getting better and clean up the little details. People are coming back, some people are down, so we are just going to keep getting better every day."

ILB TRENTON SIMPSON

ILB Roquan Smith said that you had a dream that you were going to get a turnover in this game. Can you expand on that for us? "It's crazy. Friday night I texted my best friend back from home and said that I had a dream that I literally caught a pick ... I scored it, though ... but I did catch a pick in my dream, and it is crazy how it happened. But man, God is good, and I am so grateful for it. Shoutout to this team, we were able to win today, so I am happy."

How do you kind of take this defensive performance, because obviously you guys did a good job limiting them in much of the middle of the game with turnovers, but then obviously that last drive, you probably want that back? "I would say, honestly just staying positive and staying together as a defense. What we have is very special, and it is the National Football League, man. Every week, those guys come to play also, so just going back to the drawing board, staying together and just correcting the things we need to correct. But this defense, I feel like, we played really well today."

ILB Roquan Smith also said it was your first pick since high school? "First pick since high school, yes, sir. I caught one in the preseason, but it did not count. This [is] my first official one [in the National Football League], so I am so grateful. I can't give God enough credit. I am grateful for the things he [is] doing in my life. I just want to continue to play well and do my role."

Obviously, one of the big storylines was you guys not being able to win at home since last November. Just to get it done today, what does that mean for you guys? I know that was the focus. "It means a lot. We take pride in our home field. The pride this city has for us as Ravens players and this team, man, it is good to win for them. We want to continue to, like Kyle [Hamilton] said, build off this win and go ahead and start a streak. So, that is what we [are] planning on doing after this week."

How do you feel like that interception kind of set the tone for this game? "I think just the energy, like Coach [Jesse Minter] always says, energy is contagious. I feel like when you make a big play, it gets the offense rolling. We were able to go get on the board, so it is all about energy and just excitement. The stadium lit up, it was loud in there, and [the] offense went in [and] executed. So, I am grateful I was able to be a part of it."

What did your teammates say to you when you told them about the dream that you had about the pick? "No, it is crazy, because I told Carl [Jones Jr.], and I also told Roquan [Smith]. So they were like, 'Man, that it is amazing.' But I am grateful, and the way it worked out was super cool. I hope I can get some more."

Obviously, you're positive and winning at home is always a good thing, but just the injuries you guys kind of continue to accumulate, how do you handle that mentally? "I think that is very tough, but that is just the name of football. And, [the mentality is always] the next man up. Shoutout to Ethan Burke for the sack and [Chidobe] 'Chido' [Awuzie] for coming in and playing at corner. You hate to see injuries, but it is a part of the game, and you just have to go out there and just pray God protects you. But it is just a part of the game. Hopefully, we can continue to get those guys back healthy and just continue to stack [wins]."

It has been a really strong start to the season for you. What is allowing you to have the kind of success that you have had in this first month of the season? "I feel like, honestly, I have dedicated my life to the game. [I have been] coming in early, meeting with the linebackers coach [Tyler Santucci] and the [rest of the] defensive staff and just being me. I finally feel like I have been playing with confidence in who I am. This [is] what they drafted me here four years ago [for], and I feel like I am back playing like how I was at Clemson and [showcasing] the things that got me here. So, I am just playing free, just being me, and just putting it all in God's hands."

When you see your QB, Lamar Jackson, go down early in the game or in the first half, do you feel a sense of urgency for you and the defense to step up a little bit to make sure you secured the victory? "Yes, definitely. The pride we have for Lamar [Jackson] and what he means to our team, we definitely did not want to let him down. So, to be able to go out there and win for him, give him time to get back healthy. We are 3-1, that is a great record, and we [want to] continue to build on it. So, we are never [going] to hang our head on it. [We want to] represent for Lamar [Jackson], our defense and this team, and I am glad we were able to get the win."

The physicality that you are playing with, what you are putting it on tape, you're running guys over. Why has that been so leveled up this season? "Just the way I am playing, I honestly meant it when I said, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. And when you play that way, and you play with no fear, that is what has allowed me to do it. I have no fear. I am confident in what I see [on the field], I trust it, and I just go. At the end of the day, if you play fast and give everything you have, I think it always works out, and that is what has been going on. So, I am grateful."

I think we saw you interacting with, I believe, your dad in the stands. What is it like having him here? "Having my dad here means the world to me. If you know anything about my journey with my dad being overseas and not being able to see too many of my games growing up, to have him here in the NFL means the world to me. So, every game he is here where he can witness the achievements, it means the world to me because I am doing this for him and my family. It means a lot, for sure."

What do you hope that he saw from you today? "Honestly, as his son, I just pray I make him proud every game. And the opportunities I get for my family, my mom and my dad, to be able to see me play and see me live out my dreams. Knowing they [are] able to watch me live out my dreams, it means a lot to me."

Is there anything from this week's performance that you want to carry on to next week? "I pray I get another pick in Atlanta. I am originally from Columbus, Georgia, so if you know, that is my real hometown, that is where I am from. To go back home to Georgia and be able to perform at a high level – maybe get another pick or a sack – I would be very grateful."

Are you going to wear that suit next week, too? "If that is what I have to do, I will." (laughter) "We will see about that."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

How would you evaluate the defense today? "We did OK. At the end right there, [we] should not have let those guys get in. But at the end of the day, it happened, so we just have to build off the positives and build off the negatives as well. But, we have to play better in the red zone. Two out of four trips, 50%, but that is still not good enough, especially to our standard."

What about the penalties? They are still there. I think there were 13 today. "Obviously it is unacceptable [and] obviously self-inflicted. When you have penalties, you shoot yourself in the foot, and that lowers your chances. It takes all of us, not just one of us. It takes all of us, play in and play out, to play [with] clean technique and fundamentals. When we do that, things normally go in our favor. But obviously if we do not, we allow teams to stay around."

Was there a conversation there in the fourth quarter right after the Tennessee Titans got that final score? Did you guys say anything to each other or just run the clock out? "At the end of the day, you just have to wipe the lens clean. You can't let one play beat you twice or one drive beat you twice. Obviously, they scored. You hate that. We have to stop them in that situation. [We] have them on fourth down [and] have to get off the field. They made a play, a very extended play, and then they made it happen. At the end of the day, you cannot dwell on plays. Obviously, that is not to our standard, because we want to stop them in that sense, but they scored. So, it was a great play by the hands team to go out there and make a huge play. But at the end of the day, [it is about] who is ready to go back and obviously try to re-right our wrongs."

It has been a long time. How does it feel to get a win at home for the home crowd? "It was awesome being able to get a win back at home. Obviously, you want to defend your turf with everything in you. In the NFL, obviously no wins are easy. But we obviously got a win, so that is the most important thing. We are just going to clean up from some of the negatives. But it is awesome to get the fans, the home team, a great dub."

You guys got the turnover on the first drive, and they answered. How were you guys able to settle in in this one? "Those guys, they have a script — most [offensive coordinators] do. They are going to come out with their best-hitting plays. I thought it was awesome from Trent [Simpson]. He actually dreamed of it. We talked about it and it happened. [I'm] just extremely happy for him. [It's his] first pick since high school. Just seeing the type of work he has put in and the type of guy he is, I am happy that he was able to set the tone for us for the game. I felt like that was probably the biggest play in the game to start out flipping the field right there."

OLB Trey Hendrickson was not able to play today and then CB Marlon Humphrey going out in the middle of the game and a bunch of injuries on offense adding to the ones they already had, are all the injuries starting to change the feeling of the season, like your backs are a little bit against the wall with all the guys you are missing? "At the end of the day, I look at every single day, every single play like our back is against the wall. Myself, my back [is] against the wall every single time I go out there. I know each and every guy thinks the same way. We all know this is a very unforgiving game. The game does not care who you are, where you are, where you are from. In the game, it is going to happen. It is about the next-man-up, next-man mentality, and I thought 'Chido' [Chidobe Awuzie] stepped up in a major way today. I thought so did [Ethan] Burke with the injuries and stuff, because it is an unforgiving game. You have to be ready when your number is called. I know I have faith in each and every guy that is on this team — active roster, practice squad — we are all here for a reason, and we all can get the job done as long as we keep faith and continue to do our job."

S MALAKI STARKS

Obviously, with CB Marlon Humphrey going down and OLB Trey Hendrickson not being able to play, all these injuries — how is that affecting this locker room and the feeling you guys are having going into the rest of the season maybe without some of these guys? "I think the biggest thing in this league is you have to be ready when your number is called. We do a great job of preparing guys to be ready. Guys stepped up into their roles, and I think it is a week-to-week league, so everyone just has to be ready."