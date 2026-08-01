Transcript: Press Conferences (8/1/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I want to start off [by] thanking the fans. [It was an] unbelievable atmosphere for our players to be able to practice in front of this type of environment. Special thanks to the University of Maryland, all of our operations people, [president] Sashi [Brown], [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] for having the vision to do this — particularly once the realignment happened. It's great for us. It's great for our fans, and it was a good day overall. So, we know we're four days in. We are going into an off day. Players will have some time the rest of the day and tomorrow to obviously recover and learn and improve, and then we will be back at it in pads on Monday, so we look forward to that."

We saw K Tyler Loop at the end of practice — can you explain the situation and what happened? (Jamison Hensley) "[It was] just a kick with something on the line, something between us and the players. I think it was 50 push-ups if he would have missed. [We] try to do stuff like that. There are people here. There is something on the line. It's hard to create those types of environments. It was good to see him knock it through."

How long was it? (Jamison Hensley) "It was a 43-yarder."

Going back to the fans, what can you say about the turnout today, the energy outside of Baltimore and the excitement around this team and around Training Camp? (Alex Glaze) "We have the best fan base in the world, and for us to be able to take the show on the road and still have all these people show up, it's really cool. Again, for the young players especially towards the end, it's the closest thing we can do to simulate what it is going to be like a couple weeks from now when we are in a preseason game. [I] definitely love our fan base and much appreciate them coming out."

When there is an environment like this where there is a little bit more buzz, did you feel like the players responded with the intensity you wanted to see? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, for the most part. It was interesting because [in] the layout of the week, it was actually a recovery plan for a few guys. Also, a lot of our key players [had] not as many reps in the second half of practice. I really wanted to give the young guys an opportunity to play football. No coach is out there... you are playing football in front of fans. It's a little louder. There is a little more chaos – to be able to simulate that in a practice is really cool."

Four days in, what have you seen out of the defense in this short time period? (Carita Parks) "It's all about our foundation, and that means a lot of things. It means how we operate, our mindset, schematically. It's a four-day foundation for us. We threw a lot at them, I think, in all three phases, especially on offense and defense. There's been really good retention. There has been really good execution for the most part. There's still a ton of things to clean up, but I like where we are at four days in. It's where we are at — look at today, that is exactly where we are, now we know what we have to build on."

We saw CB Keyon Martin get the interception today. He has had a really good start to Training Camp. What have you seen from him? Why do you feel like he has been able to make the plays that he has made so far? (Cordell Woodland) "[Keyon Martin]'s a competitor. He studies the game. He is in the right spot. He's sticky in coverage. He's had a really good couple days. He had a really good day yesterday down in the red zone [and] another good day today. All you want is for guys to put it out there, put who they are on tape every day. The consistency you love when you start to stack days like that — it goes a long way with some of the older guys. Much credit to him."

With RB Derrick Henry having a rest day today, RB Adam Randall got a lot of run out there. He is a guy that has flashed so far. What has been your impression of him this early in camp? (Ryan Mink) "You said it — the word 'flash' is there. There are plays in the run game [and] plays in the pass game. [Adam Randall] has a good skill set. Like all the young guys — you are four days in, [and] you are not overreacting to one practice or one play. You are just trying to build their consistency [and] keep chasing that consistency. But it is always great when those guys flash and are able to make some plays. It only helps their confidence."

As the team tries to extend their footprint in Montgomery County and Prince George's County, as the head coach, are you hoping this becomes an annual thing every year in training camp — to come to a place in Prince George's or Montgomery County? (Scott Abraham) "We will always look at every particular year as an individual deal. Sometimes it may be better to go to our stadium, [and] sometimes it may be better to go somewhere else. We want to do everything we can to continue to build the fan base as we are able to."

How important is building the chemistry throughout the week compared to when you first started learning the play book? (David Andrade) "Chemistry means a lot of different things, in my opinion. I was telling the defense, you can go out to dinner, you can hang out, you can like each other and you can know about somebody's family, but if you are not connected on the field with the actual calls and the defense, then that stuff — that helps you get to that, but it is all [of] that. These guys really care about each other, so there is a natural, good chemistry. We are trying to take that chemistry and take it to the field, to where on offense and defense when we are out there, we are all connected and doing the same thing."

S Kyle Hamilton had so many good things to say about S Malaki Starks. He didn't see why Malaki could not be a great safety for you guys. What have you seen from Malaki since Training Camp started? (Carita Parks) "[S Malaki Starks] has the license to be as good as he wants to be. He has a great skill set, proven by where he was picked and all that as he was coming out of Georgia. They do a great job at Georgia with DBs, so they are well-trained and they have a lot of versatility. They do a lot of different things there with [Georgia head coach Kirby Smart]. He got a lot of playing time. I think he led the defense in snaps last year. He's played a lot. I think it is building that confidence and that pre-snap look to where [you] can look and anticipate things. Then, when you do that, your natural ability allows you to be ahead of the play rather than behind the play. Again, I think he has the license to be as good as he wants to be."

What have you been able to learn about yourself through this process? (Melissa Kim) "Honestly, just to be myself and not worry about what that is and what people think about that. I'm going to try to be myself every day. I owe it to these players [to] be consistent, [to] keep the messaging consistent [and to] keep my approach consistent. I think they appreciate that. I am who I am. They are starting to learn who I am, and so that has been great. But really, [I] just [try] to be myself as much as possible."

Can you talk about the leadership on this team? (Michael Ferrara) "I love our leaders. These guys have been through a lot. A lot of them, especially here — they have been here; they have gone through some unbelievable seasons. They are coming off one that they are not as fired up about. There's just a hunger there to want to be really good. They care about helping the young guys coming along. They care about being on the same page. They care about competing and making each other better. It is a really great group of guys."

You had a lot of veteran days off today, some of the bigger names. Is this a normal pace for you at this point, or is there something about practicing at the University of Maryland that influenced the pace? (Ken McKusick) "There's a ton of factors — a ton of factors. For some of the guys to go four straight days, that does not really tie in with any point in the season where you ever really need to be able to do that. It is about building their foundation so that they are building towards September, when the games matter. A lot of that is very individual based. I think [vice president of health & performance] Dr. Nic [Gill], who we hired this offseason — we have spent a ton of time working together, and he has led our performance team. We have had a ton of great conversations just about trying to be at our best when it really matters. This is just an opportunity to help them stay fresh and get good, get really good when they are out there [and] not feel like they have to manage their own reps, [so] that they know when they are out there, they can go, and they know that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

How have you gotten to know S Kyle Hamilton better, and has your appreciation for what he can do to unlock your defense deepened in some way? (Jonas Shaffer) "My appreciation for Kyle [Hamilton] grows every second I'm around him. He's so fun to be around. He's so fun to sit in a meeting with. He thinks football. He has a great sense of humor. We are building a good relationship where we can now talk about a lot of stuff beyond football. And then, what he can do on the field — he is one of one. He is a one-of-one player that can do all the things that he can do in this league. [I] love having Kyle."

It looks like the pass rush is off to a really strong start. With that coming in as one of your top priorities on defense, how does it feel to see those early returns, and what do you think that says about where the offense is at? (Nikhil Mehta) "We have not had pads on yet. It's really hard to truly judge how people are blocking and getting off blocks and making plays without pads on. To be fair to both sides, I think both sides have done some really good things. I love where our pass rush is headed. They are putting in a lot of great work. I think the coaches up there — 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver], 'HB' [outside linebackers coach Harland Bower] and [defensive line coach] Lou [Esposito] do a great job with the front and working through things and helping them develop as pass rushers. But, again, I think when the pads come on, we will really see that come to life."

QB LAMAR JACKSON



What did you think of the energy today in the stadium? (Scott Abraham) "Oh man – shout out to the fans. [I was] really surprised with how many people came out for a practice. It was a dope experience. I love Flock Nation. I love all the supporters. Let's bring it over to the preseason games as well."

You were very excited about K Tyler Loop hitting that field goal at the end of practice. He had a tough run at the end of last season – what's your confidence level in him? (Jamison Hensley) "Oh man, last year [Tyler Loop] was a rookie. Things happened. Like I said, he was a rookie – I was a rookie at one time [and] things happened that didn't go my way, that I wanted to go my way, and it didn't happen. So, it is what it is. But, I know he has a lot of motivation in himself, and we have all the trust and belief in him as well."

Did you get a chance to have any words with Maryland QB Malik Washington, and if so, what did you guys talk about? (reporter) "No, I haven't yet. Not yet."

Have you seen any tape on him? (reporter) "No, I haven't. But I heard [Malik Washington]'s pretty good. I heard he's pretty good."

This is the first time you guys have ever practiced here at the University of Maryland. How cool is it to be in this atmosphere, come down to this area, and practice in front of these fans? (Garrett Downing) "I haven't been in college in nine years – it felt like I was in college again. It was a dope experience, like I said, and shout out to Flock Nation, because they showed a lot of love and support."

How encouraging is it to see that chemistry coming together early in Training Camp between you and the veterans and some of the young guys? (Carita Parks) "It's very great to see. I feel like my guys are hungry. A lot of us were here last year, and we didn't like how the season ended. We didn't like how the season was going throughout the season. I feel like guys are hungry, and like I said, they're ready to play. They're ready to show off their talents."

Can you elaborate a little bit on WR Ja'Kobi Lane? (Carita Parks) "Oh man – this guy, [Ja'Kobi Lane] is different. He is different – long arms, strong hands. I am going to say he is a physical receiver, but I like to evaluate my players when the pads get on, when we are playing in games. Practice – anybody can look good in practice, but I feel like he will be looking good in games as well."

You've been working a lot more under center during this camp. How's your comfort level with that, and do you prefer that to the pistol? (Jamison Hensley) "I am extremely comfortable with it. In youth football I was under center – I haven't been consistently under center since youth football. We did it here and there in the past, but with this balanced type of offense, I feel like it will help us out a lot – identifying the defense, really keeping the defense on their toes."

With four rookie pass catchers – two wide receivers, two tight ends – is there any extra dialogue from you with those guys as they're learning to get on the same page as you and see the field the same way you do? (Cordell Woodland) "Oh, yes. I tell them, 'Lock in.' You're in the NFL now. We're not in college anymore – it's next man up mentality."

You can see your chemistry already with WR Zay Flowers. Why do you think that's developed so well since three years ago? (Brian Wacker) "I think I said this probably [a few] days ago — Zay [Flowers] is a guy that's hungry. His work ethic – it makes my job a lot easier. He wants the ball in his hands. He wants to make things happen. He wants to put his team in a position to win. So, he just – all I have to do is just give him the ball. That's why our chemistry is so strong."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has talked about cadence and how important it is. How much has that changed for you, and how good are you at it right now? (Jamison Hensley) "It hasn't changed that much, you know – different terminology, but it does help us out on offense. It also keeps the defense on their toes as well."

Do you hope to get some free plays out of that? (Jamison Hensley) "Free plays, free yards – we need it all. We're trying to put points on the board."

Any thoughts on this being your third offensive coordinator in your ninth year — do you see any difficulty in that? (reporter) "[There's] no difficulties – just a new system. [I] just learn it to the best of my ability, try to learn it like the back of my hand. [The] sky's the limit."

CB Keyon Martin is obviously a guy who is always around the ball. What about him makes it so that, as a quarterback, you've got to be aware of where he is? (Cliff Brown) "Man, [Keyon Martin] has got a knack for the ball. Shout out to [South Florida's] Broward County — he's from Broward County, just like me. He's a guy that's hungry. He wants to be on the field. He wants to be a difference maker for the defense. He's like a little gnat out there. He is going to come up [and] try to make some tackles. He does what a nickel is supposed to do."

What about Zion Young? (Brandon Walker) "Big Z, man! Shout out to Zion [Young]. I feel like he is going to be one of those ones. I feel like he is going to be one of those ones. No doubt."

S MALAKI STARKS

Now in Year 2, how much has adding S Jaylinn Hawkins to the room allowed you to do? (John Hughley) "Yes, I think the biggest thing with adding Jaylinn Hawkins is just the versatility and the knowledge that he brings to the room. I think if you look at his tape, he just pops off the tape. Just to be able to learn from a guy like him — and pick up on his process, how he does things — it's been a great addition for everybody."

Going into Year 2, you are adjusting to a second different defensive scheme. What do you think is the biggest adjustment for you in making that change? (Brandon Walker) "Yes, I think the biggest thing about the scheme is just to go make plays, trust yourself, trust the defense and just fly around and have fun. I think the defense as a whole is building a connection that we didn't have before, and I think that's what we're striving towards."

Today was obviously a little bit different than being up north. The fans were in attendance here, closer to the DMV area. What was it like to practice in front of them? (A.J. Gersh) "I think it was pretty cool. I haven't been in a college stadium in a little bit. Some people haven't been in one in a long time, but it's been a while for me. It was fun. We have the best fans in the world, so just to come out here and be able to practice in front of them — and [Maryland] has a great facility — for them to just be able to host us has been special."

What are some of the steps you want to take this year as you enter Year 2? (Carita Parks) "Yes, I think the steps are just being myself — not being hesitant. I think, last year, I was really just learning a lot all at once, so I was kind of hesitant. But [the goal is to] just fly around and have fun. My biggest thing is attacking the football — that's the most important thing on a football field. So, any chance I can get to attack the ball, I'm going to take it."

You have talked about being here with S Kyle Hamilton. How is that developing, and how has he helped you out? (Carita Parks) "Yes, I mean, [Kyle Hamilton]'s the best safety in the league, and he will be for a long time. I think just to have a guy like him to be able to lean on and talk to — and just be able to watch his footwork, his movements, his thought process — sitting beside him in meetings has been really huge for my development."

There seems to be a different level of speed under head coach Jesse Minter. Without disparaging the previous staff — is there anything that has been a pleasant surprise about the defense and the way things are run with this new coaching staff? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I think the biggest thing is just [that] [head coach] Jesse [Minter] talks about being our best when our best is needed. I think that's implemented during our lifts, our walkthroughs [and] our meetings. So, I think just the connection that we're all building — and striving to be on the same page — because we all want the same thing at the end of the year."

We saw competitive games throughout Training Camp and OTAs. Does that competitive nature manifest itself in other ways, like through workouts where you are being pushed to be your best? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I think it just builds a competitive nature. You're able to go compete — and it's not always serious, but you're always trying to go out there and compete and have fun, and it builds a connection at the end of the day. When you compete against each other and give your best, I think you build a tight bond there."

As a safety, there is a balance of risk you want to take when trying to make plays on the ball. How do you feel that approach is going to change heading into Year 2 in a different system? (Nikhil Mehta) "I think the biggest thing is just having trust in the people that I'm playing with — just being myself and being able to know the guy next to me is going to do his job is going to allow me to do my job a lot faster."

The secondary definitely flies around out there. What is it like having so many guys who can rotate in and play different spots? (Michael Ferrara) "I think the biggest thing is just holding your own — doing your '1-of-11,' but doing it as a group. You always hear 'do your 1-of-11,' but when you do your '1-of-11' as a group, you really are a collective unit. So, I think just being able to be a collective unit and all pursue towards the same thing, because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter who made the play, as long as it gets made."

How excited are you guys to put the pads on next week? (Cliff Brown) "Yes, football is played in pads. There's no greater feeling for a football guy than to be in pads. I think a lot of guys are excited, and we're going to see who's been working and who hasn't."

This year, you may have the opportunity to play different positions. Are you excited about that? (Ken McKusick) "Yes, I think anytime you get a chance to move around the football field is super exciting. Like I said, the personnel that we have — the guys that I'm playing with — they make it so easy for me to be able to move around and be myself. I think just having trust in the guys you play with allows you to do those things."

Do you have any advice for rookie OLB Zion Young? (Darrell Owens) "Yes, I think the biggest thing for 'Z' [Zion Young] is just be yourself. I mean, he's a freak athlete — some of the things that he does, it's really cool to see. He's going to be playing in the league for a really long time. So, I think he just needs to go be himself and cut it loose."

Do you feel like CB Nate Wiggins is moving at a different level athletically going into this season? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, [Nate Wiggins] is definitely — [he's] a top corner in the NFL, and I think you can see it. He's healthy and he's moving at such a faster pace, at a different level. Just the way he's continuing to learn the game of football and develop and become a leader in the room — it's been special to see."