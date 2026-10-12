Tyler Huntley Delivers (Again) With the Faith of His Teammates in Atlanta Win

Tyler Huntley's smile said it all.
Trailing by eight points in the final minutes of regulation, with less than a 5% chance of winning, Huntley rallied the Ravens offense with back-to-back touchdown drives at the end of regulation and in overtime.
The Ravens' backup quarterback led Baltimore to a 30-23 win in Atlanta on "Sunday Night Football" and flashed his pearly whites for the world to see after pushing his way into the end zone for a touchdown in overtime.
That is "Snoop" Huntley. Cool, calm, and quick to smile. It's part of what makes him a winner, and it's part of what made the Ravens' faith in him pay off once again.
It's the third straight game that Huntley has won stepping in for Lamar Jackson, who missed Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, and the Ravens had no doubt Huntley could pull it off even when the prognosticators thought otherwise.
"I told the guys last night, 'There's not a locker room in the NFL that has more confidence in their backup quarterback than our guys have in Snoop,'" Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "He played really well, played with more and more confidence as the game went on and as the moments got bigger, which is really cool to see."
Huntley completed 11 straight passes over the Ravens' final two drives to tie and win the game. In the second half, he threw two touchdowns and snuck in for another.
Huntley said he felt like the Ravens offense just needed to get some rhythm. Baltimore's two previous drives were both three-and-outs. But after the Falcons took an eight-point lead with two minutes, 31 seconds left, the offense got cooking.
After a holding penalty that put the Ravens at first-and-20, Huntley eluded pressure and found wide receiver Zay Flowers, who drew a defensive pass interference penalty and still made the catch. That got the Ravens going, and Huntley caught fire.
"[I was] really just making sure the guys, everybody [was] on the same page," Huntley said. "All of us getting the communication play in and play out, and we were just focused on scoring. Once we knew we would score, everything else was going to take care of itself."
The game-tying drive was six plays and 71 yards, capped by a perfect 7-yard pass to Devontez Walker despite tight coverage. Running back Derrick Henry took a Wildcat snap and bullied his way into the end zone for a game-tying two-point conversion.
The Ravens decided to ride the offensive momentum and chose to receive after winning the overtime coin toss. That's when Huntley engineered a 14-play masterpiece, marching 68 yards and pushing his way into the end zone to cap off the drive.
This was Huntley's 17th regular-season game that he's started – a full season's worth. He's won eight of those starts. That drive may have been his best yet.
"We preached early in the week, we have so much faith and belief in him just about the product that he puts out," tight end Mark Andrews said. "And he got a big-time win tonight, so I'm happy for him."
Huntley beat the Chicago Bears last season to help turn the Ravens' season around when they were 1-5 and riding a four-game losing streak. Huntley beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in late December to keep the Ravens' playoff hopes alive.
In Atlanta, he beat the Falcons to not only extend the Ravens' win streak to three games, but to perhaps exorcise some of the demons that had plagued this team in late-game situations.
It wasn't always pretty, but Huntley got it done … again.
"What gives me the confidence? I mean, I am with him every day. I see him in practice. I see how he works, so it is not any different for us. We know 'Snoop' is going to go out there and do his thing," Henry said.
"I have been messing with him all week. I was like, 'I want to see 2025 Green Bay Snoop.' We were laughing about it. He told me it's 2026. I won't mention 2025 no more. He got it."