Tyler Huntley Delivers (Again) With the Faith of His Teammates in Atlanta Win

"We preached early in the week, we have so much faith and belief in him just about the product that he puts out," tight end Mark Andrews said. "And he got a big-time win tonight, so I'm happy for him."

Huntley beat the Chicago Bears last season to help turn the Ravens' season around when they were 1-5 and riding a four-game losing streak. Huntley beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in late December to keep the Ravens' playoff hopes alive.

In Atlanta, he beat the Falcons to not only extend the Ravens' win streak to three games, but to perhaps exorcise some of the demons that had plagued this team in late-game situations.

It wasn't always pretty, but Huntley got it done … again.

"What gives me the confidence? I mean, I am with him every day. I see him in practice. I see how he works, so it is not any different for us. We know 'Snoop' is going to go out there and do his thing," Henry said.