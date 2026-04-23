Reports: Ravens to Pick Up Zay Flowers' Fifth-Year Option

Picking up the fifth-year option would keep Flowers under contract through the 2027 season and give the Ravens and Flowers additional time to work out a long-term deal. He is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason.

Flowers made it clear he wants to remain with the Ravens when asked about his contract situation earlier this month at the beginning of offseason workouts.

When asked if his preference is to stay in Baltimore, Flowers said, "Absolutely. I don't want to go nowhere else."

Flowers is the best homegrown wide receiver in Ravens franchise history and has the 11th-most receiving yards in the NFL (3,128) since entering the league three seasons ago.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market this offseason by signing a four-year, $168.6 million contract. Smith-Njigba and Flowers were drafted in the same year (2023), and Smith-Njigba's deal got Flowers' attention. However, Flowers said he's continuing to focus on his game and trusting that his next contract will eventually be worked out.