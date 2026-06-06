50 Words or Less: The Ravens Will Rise If Their Pass Rush Wreaks Havoc

The Ravens led the AFC North in sacks in both 2023 and 2024 and won back-to-back division titles.
That changed in 2025, when the Ravens tied for 30th in the NFL with just 30 sacks and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
This offseason, the Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, drafted Zion Young, and hired Head Coach Jesse Minter who has a history of helping defenders flourish. With Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and others also in the mix, Baltimore's pass rush should improve with Minter calling the shots. If Nnamdi Madubuike returns from neck surgery and becomes part of the picture, the potential for a potent pass rush becomes even higher.
Many factors contributed to Baltimore's demise last season up front, but the lack of a consistent pass rush was a major problem, as Travis Jones led the team with 5.0 sacks. The plan to harass opposing quarterbacks more frequently is part of the Ravens' quest to reestablish a "dawg" mentality on defense.
"There's a history we're kind of chasing defensively in this place, and I think everybody, to a man, knows we fell short of that a year ago, and we want to make that right," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said.
When the Ravens reached the AFC Championship game in 2023 after a 13-4 regular season, they led the NFL in sacks with 60. If the Ravens' pass rush wreaks havoc again, I believe they'll return to being top dogs in the division and will be Super Bowl contenders.
Here are other thoughts on the Ravens as they get ready for next week's mandatory minicamp, all in 50 words or less:
- Minter will be the eighth head coach that Campbell has played for as he enters his 19th Campbell won't get a ton of reps at mandatory minicamp, but he doesn't need them. He always keeps himself in great shape, and learning a new system won't faze him.
- Minicamp will give Minter more opportunities to share his vision and energy with the entire roster. It's clear that players are embracing the way Minter communicates. Every coach has his style, but Minter's upbeat energy is contagious.
- Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said on Wednesday that Lamar Jackson's arm talent was "right on par with just about anybody in the world." That sounds like a coordinator who will create an offense that gives Jackson plenty of windows to attack downfield. It should be fun to watch.
- Doyle hasn't decided if he'll call plays from the sidelines or the coach's booth. You can have success doing it either way. But the image of Minter and Doyle calling plays from the sideline where they can communicate directly with coaches and players seems intriguing to me.
- Roquan Smith will love Minter's system. It's a new challenge for Smith, who loves mastering the playbook and putting teammates in the right spot. I'm expecting nothing less than Smith's fifth straight Pro Bowl season at age 29.
- I enjoyed talking with Green on "The Lounge" podcast and hearing his expectations for Year 2. He sounds like he can’t wait for the season to start because he knows he'll be a better player.
- Both Green and Young had a strong third week of OTAs, which is a good sign heading into mandatory minicamp. To be a top five defense, the Ravens will need some of their younger players to step up. It's early, but Green and Young look frisky.
Here's who stood out on the field during three weeks of Ravens Organized Team Activities.
- Nate Wiggins had a career-high three interceptions last season, but I'm predicting he'll top that in 2026. He's not afraid to jump routes, he has good hands, and he looks settled heading into Year 3. Wiggins won't turn 23 years old until August 28. He's young, but he's already good.
- Devontez Walker has enjoyed strong OTAs every year since joining the Ravens. But this one feels different because in Year 3, Walker has his best opportunity to seize regular playing time. I'm interested to see if his momentum continues during mandatory minicamp.
- Rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas both made positive plays during OTAs, but Mark Andrews is in great shape and showing them how it's done. "If he's not our hardest worker on offense, he's one of the hardest workers on offense," Doyle said. That's no surprise.