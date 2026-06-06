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50 Words or Less: The Ravens Will Rise If Their Pass Rush Wreaks Havoc

Jun 06, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Mike Green
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green

The Ravens led the AFC North in sacks in both 2023 and 2024 and won back-to-back division titles.

That changed in 2025, when the Ravens tied for 30th in the NFL with just 30 sacks and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

This offseason, the Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, drafted Zion Young, and hired Head Coach Jesse Minter who has a history of helping defenders flourish. With Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and others also in the mix, Baltimore's pass rush should improve with Minter calling the shots. If Nnamdi Madubuike returns from neck surgery and becomes part of the picture, the potential for a potent pass rush becomes even higher.

Many factors contributed to Baltimore's demise last season up front, but the lack of a consistent pass rush was a major problem, as Travis Jones led the team with 5.0 sacks. The plan to harass opposing quarterbacks more frequently is part of the Ravens' quest to reestablish a "dawg" mentality on defense.

"There's a history we're kind of chasing defensively in this place, and I think everybody, to a man, knows we fell short of that a year ago, and we want to make that right," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said.

When the Ravens reached the AFC Championship game in 2023 after a 13-4 regular season, they led the NFL in sacks with 60. If the Ravens' pass rush wreaks havoc again, I believe they'll return to being top dogs in the division and will be Super Bowl contenders.

Here are other thoughts on the Ravens as they get ready for next week's mandatory minicamp, all in 50 words or less:

  • Minter will be the eighth head coach that Campbell has played for as he enters his 19th Campbell won't get a ton of reps at mandatory minicamp, but he doesn't need them. He always keeps himself in great shape, and learning a new system won't faze him.
  • Minicamp will give Minter more opportunities to share his vision and energy with the entire roster. It's clear that players are embracing the way Minter communicates. Every coach has his style, but Minter's upbeat energy is contagious.
  • Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said on Wednesday that Lamar Jackson's arm talent was "right on par with just about anybody in the world." That sounds like a coordinator who will create an offense that gives Jackson plenty of windows to attack downfield. It should be fun to watch.
  • Doyle hasn't decided if he'll call plays from the sidelines or the coach's booth. You can have success doing it either way. But the image of Minter and Doyle calling plays from the sideline where they can communicate directly with coaches and players seems intriguing to me.
  • Roquan Smith will love Minter's system. It's a new challenge for Smith, who loves mastering the playbook and putting teammates in the right spot. I'm expecting nothing less than Smith's fifth straight Pro Bowl season at age 29.
  • I enjoyed talking with Green on "The Lounge" podcast and hearing his expectations for Year 2. He sounds like he can’t wait for the season to start because he knows he'll be a better player.
  • Both Green and Young had a strong third week of OTAs, which is a good sign heading into mandatory minicamp. To be a top five defense, the Ravens will need some of their younger players to step up. It's early, but Green and Young look frisky.

10 Ravens Who Shined During OTAs

Here's who stood out on the field during three weeks of Ravens Organized Team Activities.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB Nate Wiggins Wiggins got his hands on a bunch of passes during Ravens OTAs and looks primed to emerge as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks this season. In the second week of OTAs, Wiggins picked off Lamar Jackson. In the third week, Wiggins showed off elite quickness when he broke up a shallow crosser.
1 / 10

CB Nate Wiggins

Wiggins got his hands on a bunch of passes during Ravens OTAs and looks primed to emerge as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks this season. In the second week of OTAs, Wiggins picked off Lamar Jackson. In the third week, Wiggins showed off elite quickness when he broke up a shallow crosser.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers An unsurprising selection, Flowers was targeted often and caught just about everything that came his way during OTAs. Flowers practiced every day except for when he graduated from Boston College. There's reason to believe the two-time Pro Bowler, who's crossed 1,000 receiving yards in two straight seasons, could take his production to another level this fall.
2 / 10

WR Zay Flowers

An unsurprising selection, Flowers was targeted often and caught just about everything that came his way during OTAs. Flowers practiced every day except for when he graduated from Boston College. There's reason to believe the two-time Pro Bowler, who's crossed 1,000 receiving yards in two straight seasons, could take his production to another level this fall.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Zion Young The pads haven't come on yet, but Young's physicality already jumps out. Whether it be pushing the pocket off the edge, bulldozing through gaps on the interior, or simply setting a hard edge, Young has made a strong first impression.
3 / 10

OLB Zion Young

The pads haven't come on yet, but Young's physicality already jumps out. Whether it be pushing the pocket off the edge, bulldozing through gaps on the interior, or simply setting a hard edge, Young has made a strong first impression.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green Green was a menace during the third week of OTAs. The second-year pass rusher had a "sack" on the first play of 11-on-11 drills and chased Jackson around in the backfield on another.
4 / 10

OLB Mike Green

Green was a menace during the third week of OTAs. The second-year pass rusher had a "sack" on the first play of 11-on-11 drills and chased Jackson around in the backfield on another.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Jaylinn Hawkins The move to sign Hawkins looks prudent, as he stepped into the first-team defense and was one of the secondary's most active plays. Hawkins broke up a deep shot intended for Flowers in the second week of OTAs and has consistently earned coaches' praise for being in the right spots.
5 / 10

S Jaylinn Hawkins

The move to sign Hawkins looks prudent, as he stepped into the first-team defense and was one of the secondary's most active plays. Hawkins broke up a deep shot intended for Flowers in the second week of OTAs and has consistently earned coaches' praise for being in the right spots.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Keondre Jackson Jackson had an interception during the third week of OTAs and nearly got a second in Tuesday's practice. Special Teams Coach Anthony Levine Sr. said he wants to see Jackson continue to make plays, just like he did last season. Jackson is now doing that on special teams and defense.
6 / 10

S Keondre Jackson

Jackson had an interception during the third week of OTAs and nearly got a second in Tuesday's practice. Special Teams Coach Anthony Levine Sr. said he wants to see Jackson continue to make plays, just like he did last season. Jackson is now doing that on special teams and defense.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ioane Ioane's physicality won't be fully visible until the pads come on, but the first-round pick has seamlessly plugged into the first-team offensive line at right guard. There were questions about how well Ioane would make the switch from left guard, where he primarily played in college. It has looked smooth so far.
7 / 10

G Vega Ioane

Ioane's physicality won't be fully visible until the pads come on, but the first-round pick has seamlessly plugged into the first-team offensive line at right guard. There were questions about how well Ioane would make the switch from left guard, where he primarily played in college. It has looked smooth so far.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devontez Walker With Rashod Bateman not on the field during the second and third weeks of OTAs, Walker seized the golden opportunity to show he's ready for a bigger role. Walker caught the first deep ball of OTAs and showed that he can stretch the field vertically and horizontally.
8 / 10

WR Devontez Walker

With Rashod Bateman not on the field during the second and third weeks of OTAs, Walker seized the golden opportunity to show he's ready for a bigger role. Walker caught the first deep ball of OTAs and showed that he can stretch the field vertically and horizontally.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Josh Cuevas The rookie fifth-round pick was quite active as a receiver throughout OTAs, especially the first couple weeks. While Cuevas' flexibility as a blocker was a major selling point, he showed he's also a versatile receiving threat. He made one of the best catches of OTAs during the first week with a full-extension diving grab over the middle of the field.
9 / 10

TE Josh Cuevas

The rookie fifth-round pick was quite active as a receiver throughout OTAs, especially the first couple weeks. While Cuevas' flexibility as a blocker was a major selling point, he showed he's also a versatile receiving threat. He made one of the best catches of OTAs during the first week with a full-extension diving grab over the middle of the field.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson Hendrickson racked up multiple sacks during the second week of OTAs when the Ravens spent one practice focused on third-and-long situations. Hendrickson was signed to be a "closer", and he showed that in OTAs.
10 / 10

OLB Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson racked up multiple sacks during the second week of OTAs when the Ravens spent one practice focused on third-and-long situations. Hendrickson was signed to be a "closer", and he showed that in OTAs.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
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  • Nate Wiggins had a career-high three interceptions last season, but I'm predicting he'll top that in 2026. He's not afraid to jump routes, he has good hands, and he looks settled heading into Year 3. Wiggins won't turn 23 years old until August 28. He's young, but he's already good.
  • Devontez Walker has enjoyed strong OTAs every year since joining the Ravens. But this one feels different because in Year 3, Walker has his best opportunity to seize regular playing time. I'm interested to see if his momentum continues during mandatory minicamp.
  • Rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas both made positive plays during OTAs, but Mark Andrews is in great shape and showing them how it's done. "If he's not our hardest worker on offense, he's one of the hardest workers on offense," Doyle said. That's no surprise.

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