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Zay Flowers Ruled Out vs. Saints

Sep 19, 2026 at 04:18 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Zay Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Ravens No. 1 wide receiver Zay Flowers has been ruled out for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

After posting 150 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, Flowers exited the Ravens' season-opener with a hamstring injury. He previously missed two weeks of training camp, also with a hamstring issue.

Rashod Bateman will move into the top receiver spot, and LaJohntay Wester, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore and rookie Elijah Sarratt will all see more opportunities.

The Ravens have signed linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and have placed cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) on injured reserve.

With Teddye Buchanan (knee) ruled out for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints, Jones will add depth at inside linebacker. He played 19 snaps on special teams and made two tackles in the Ravens' 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Offensive tackle Gerad Lichtenhan has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. With tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and guard John Simpson (groin) both questionable, Lichtenhan will add offensive line depth. Stanley may be unable to play after being a limited participant in Friday's practice, meaning second-year tackle Carson Vinson could make his first NFL start.

Tampa, who played five snaps on special teams and made one tackle against the Colts, will miss a minimum of four games.

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