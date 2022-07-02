50 Words or Less: Why Mark Andrews Could Be Even Better This Season

We're in the slow news days of July in the NFL. With that in mind, here are some random thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Lamar Jackson took umbrage with Mark Andrews being ranked the fifth-best tight end in the league (by Darren Waller, who put himself first). Andrews led all tight ends last year and is still kind of slept on. That's a good thing, though, because Andrews loves playing with a chip.