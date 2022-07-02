50 Words or Less: Why Mark Andrews Could Be Even Better This Season

We're in the slow news days of July in the NFL. With that in mind, here are some random thoughts, all in 50 words or less:
Lamar Jackson took umbrage with Mark Andrews being ranked the fifth-best tight end in the league (by Darren Waller, who put himself first). Andrews led all tight ends last year and is still kind of slept on. That's a good thing, though, because Andrews loves playing with a chip.
To my eye, it looked like Andrews was faster during OTAs and minicamp. I asked him about it and he laughed me off and said he's always been fast. But I'm just saying, he will be even better this year if he's more dynamic with the ball in his hands.
Andrews also laughed off a question about whether he was leaner this offseason, saying reporters suggest that every year. "I just work, man. I work hard," he said. There's a lot of hand-wringing about the wide receivers, but don't forget who is the Ravens' top receiver.
It was interesting to hear Owner Steve Bisciotti talk about how being an underdog motivated him in his business career. The Ravens love underdogs. It makes me think that's part of why they like the potential of their young wide receiver corps. Those guys are motivated.
Just because the NFL is on vacation for the next few weeks until training camp starts doesn't mean the players have their legs up. Working out is a 365-day proposition when you're a professional athlete and it's good to see Jackson already back to work with his off-site throwing instructor.
Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele's conditioning was a talking point in minicamp. It shouldn't be surprising considering he's 380 pounds (the heaviest player in modern history of the NFL Combine). When he enrolled at Minnesota, Faalele was 426 pounds. The Ravens have enough depth to hopefully give him a redshirt year.
It was clear watching practice, and then our must-watch Wired piece from minicamp, that Morgan Moses is going to be a well-liked guy. He brings a fun energy to practice, is already taking the young players under his wing, and will add another dynamic to the offensive line chemistry.
Can you imagine being Jordan Stout? He's being coached by an absolute perfectionist in Sam Koch. You get a deeper appreciation for Koch just watching him coach the minute details of the job. It's going to be a process for Stout, but he will be groomed into an excellent punter.
One of the most interesting competitions in training camp will be at running back between Mike Davis, Justice Hill and rookie Tyler Badie. The health of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will be paramount. Do the Ravens need a do-it-all insurance policy or will they have the luxury of a change-of-pace back?
I still expect the Ravens to sign another veteran pass rusher at some point, but don't sleep on two veteran under-the-radar additions they've already made. Vince Biegel's young career has been hampered by injuries, but he has potential. Steven Means started 25 games the past two seasons in Atlanta.