50 Words or Less: The Chip on Lamar Jackson's Shoulder Seems to Be Growing

It's wild that Jackson and Baker Mayfield are not going to be AFC North rivals anymore. Mayfield, selected No. 1 overall in 2018 while Jackson was No. 32, is now a Carolina Panther. It seemed like we'd be watching those two battle it out for years to come.

It's also weird that Heinz Field will now be Acrisure Stadium. Add that to the Steelers being without Ben Roethlisberger and the trip to Pittsburgh will feel a little different next year. Name changes and quarterback swaps won't change the hard-hitting ferocity, however. Defenses may rule this rivalry again.