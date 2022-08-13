50 Words Or Less: Isaiah Likely Has Already Proven Ravens Right

Aug 13, 2022 at 09:32 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081322-WMT
Shawn Hubbard
TE Isaiah Likely

Coming off a 23-10 win in their preseason opener, the Ravens look like a team on the right track.

Here are my latest thoughts on training camp and the preseason opener, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens weren't planning to draft Isaiah Likely in the fourth round. They had picked another tight end Charlie Kolar earlier in the round and were eyeing a wide receiver. But when that wideout was plucked one pick before (by Pittsburgh), Baltimore leaned on its trusted model: best player available.

With Kolar undergoing sports hernia surgery, the Ravens would be hurting without Likely, the belle of training camp and preseason opener. In the draft room that night, Greg Roman was asked whether he could find a role for Likely. You bet, he said. Sure enough, he has.

The Ravens' wide receiver depth is already being tested by injuries to James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. Likely helps that calculus, and Shemar Bridges and Makai Polk's preseason debuts show there's intriguing talent lurking. How they practice this week with the veterans out will be crucial.

It looks like the Ravens are going to face Joe Flacco Week 1 at MetLife Stadium after Jets starter Zach Wilson suffered a reported PCL knee injury in Friday night's preseason game. What an unreal development. Flacco, who is entering Year 15(!), has reportedly been practicing better than Wilson.

This is exactly why Lamar Jackson doesn't play in the preseason. He only got one series last year and my hunch is he won't even see that this year. Thirty-two Ravens players didn't suit up Thursday night (compared to 23 Titans). Baltimore's doing everything it can to avoid preseason injuries.

The strength of the Ravens' running game hinges on the next 1-2 weeks. That's when Baltimore finds out how J.K. Dobbins' knee is responding to playing football again. While the Ravens will run the ball well regardless of who is taking handoffs, a dynamic Dobbins would make it special.

Harbaugh said he wants to see 2-3 weeks of practice from Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser and other Ravens returning from rehab if they're going to suit up Week 1. That would put them on schedule for taking the field after the team's trip to Arizona this week.

Replacing Anthony Levine Sr. is an under-the-radar Ravens storyline. Everybody knows what "Co-Cap" meant to Baltimore's elite special teams unit. It looks and sounds like Geno Stone, the third-year safety from Iowa, is in line for the promotion. Stone also has a nose for the football, like Levine, on defense.

Bridges following his stepfather in trying to make the Ravens roster is an awesome story. Time will tell whether Thursday night is the story Bridges is telling 20 years from now or his career is just getting started. My bet is on the latter. He's big and plays big.

The rookie class looks like it will have a major impact this season. Kyle Hamilton absolutely will. Tyler Linderbaum will be the starting center. Travis Jones looks like a player that will see a lot of snaps early. He was dominant Thursday night, just as he's been in practice.

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: Odafe Oweh Will Lead Improved Ravens Pass Rush

The offense is showing shades of its 2019 self. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely is emerging as a real weapon.

news

50 Words Or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Handling His Business

The Ravens' wide receivers are stepping up early in camp. An under-the-radar linebacker to watch. Stuff to be worried about and not worried about.

news

50 Words or Less: Don't Bet Against J.K. Dobbins Making a Big Return

Lamar Jackson is his own man and will operate accordingly. The Ravens are going to take their time with returning injured stars.

news

50 Words or Less: The Chip on Lamar Jackson's Shoulder Seems to Be Growing

The Ravens' loaded secondary could feast on weaker opposing passing games. The Ravens may not be done adding pass rushers. Things are changing in the AFC North.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Mark Andrews Could Be Even Better This Season

Mark Andrews laughed it off, but he looks faster.

news

50 Words or Less: What I Learned at Ravens Minicamp

Lamar Jackson quieted concerns about his OTAs absence, and people shouldn't misconstrue his latest contract comments.

news

50 Words or Less: This Ravens Secondary Could Be Scary Good

Lamar Jackson's expected presence at mandatory minicamp will tilt the balance of power. Why Kyle Hamilton will get his first career sack.

news

50 Words or Less: Players Standing Out at Ravens OTAs

Look out for some second-year players to take a leap in 2022 for the Ravens.

news

50 Words or Less: Takeaways From Ravens' First OTAs

Lamar Jackson's absence isn't good, but it's also not the end of the world. Can a stacked secondary make up for the lack of pass rush?

news

50 Words or Less: 10 Thoughts Heading Into Organized Team Activities

All eyes will be on the young wide receivers at OTAs, but here are some other things reporters will be watching for at practices.

news

What Mink Thinks: What the Ravens Need at Wide Receiver

It's time for the Ravens to give their young wide receivers more opportunities, but they still need a Plan B.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising