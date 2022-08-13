50 Words Or Less: Isaiah Likely Has Already Proven Ravens Right

Coming off a 23-10 win in their preseason opener, the Ravens look like a team on the right track.

Here are my latest thoughts on training camp and the preseason opener, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens weren't planning to draft Isaiah Likely in the fourth round. They had picked another tight end Charlie Kolar earlier in the round and were eyeing a wide receiver. But when that wideout was plucked one pick before (by Pittsburgh), Baltimore leaned on its trusted model: best player available.