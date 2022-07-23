50 Words or Less: Don't Bet Against J.K. Dobbins Making a Big Return 

The Orlando Brown Jr. contract situation in Kansas City continues to make Eric DeCosta's 2021 trade look better. Even though the Ravens struggled at tackle last season, it was the right long-term move. Baltimore was approaching a similar situation with wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown too. Instead, two first-round picks.

The Ravens reportedly have the least salary cap space remaining in the NFL at $732K. DeCosta likes to go into the season with cushion that allows for trades and other roster moves. Just keep that in mind when debating the merits of making more additions, such as at wide receiver.

I'm not into whining about "Madden" ratings because they don't matter. But not having Marcus Williams in the top 10 safeties with Tyrann Mathieu, who hung out on the free-agent market until May, at No. 1 is quite odd. Mathieu is great, but Williams is being majorly slept on.