50 Words Or Less: Answering the Biggest Training Camp Questions

The Ravens still have one more week before their preseason finale and three more weeks before the regular-season opener. But according to the team's calendar, technically, training camp is over.
At the outset of the 2022 offseason, and once again before training camp kicked off, we put together the biggest questions facing the team.
With the hindsight of training camp, I'll go back and answer them, all in 50 words or less:
Will the Ravens and Lamar Jackson agree to a contract extension?
TBD. The two sides seemed to be making progress and it became clear that Jackson wants to sign a deal before Week 1. We also now know that Jackson will not negotiation during the season. But a deal isn't done and there are no updates on how close it is.
Will Jackson return to MVP form in 2022?
Jackson had the best training camp of his career. With refined mechanics and more muscle, threw the ball better than ever. Jackson will also have more time behind an upgraded offensive line (assuming Ronnie Stanley returns strong). Training camp showed the pieces are in place to help Jackson thrive again.
When will Stanley return and will he be in All-Pro form?
Still a question mark because we haven't seen Stanley return to practice yet. John Harbaugh said Stanley is looking good and "has a shot" for Week 1. The Ravens want to see Stanley practice for two to three weeks so he can shake off the rust and get in shape.
Do the Ravens sign a wide receiver?
The Ravens are reportedly adding Demarcus Robinson as veteran insurance. Amidst media and fan concerns about Baltimore's wide receivers following the Marquise Brown trade, the Ravens had confidence in their young wideouts. Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II rose to the challenge and are still the top three.
Will the Ravens add a pass rusher?
Baltimore brought back Justin Houston in early July and he's looked every bit the same player he was last season. Odafe Oweh's standout training camp, coupled with the possibility that Tyus Bowser could be ready for Week 1, makes it seem like another significant addition isn't in the cards.
How will Baltimore use all of its safeties?
By all indications, Chuck Clark remains a starter and key leader in Baltimore's defense. That means first-round rookie Kyle Hamilton can be used in a variety of different ways and roles that suit his large skillset. Marcus Williams will be the rangy safety tasked with making game-changing plays.
Does the offensive line improve?
Baltimore's offensive line is dramatically better than it was last season even without Stanley on the field yet. Morgan Moses had a steady camp, just like he's been his entire career. Ja'Wuan James is a quality insurance policy. Tyler Linderbaum was off to a good start before his foot injury.
What changes will Mike Macdonald bring to the defense?
There's not too much reading into scheme into preseason games, but it's clear that Macdonald is going to play to the team's personnel strengths. That means utilizing that safety surplus and leaning on the secondary to mix up coverages and keep opponents guessing more.
Which rookies will play significant roles this season?
It's a long list. Hamilton has an immediate versatile role. Linderbaum starts Week 1. Isaiah Likely could finish top three in Ravens targets. Travis Jones will be a major part of the D-line rotation. Jordan Stout is the everyday punter. Cornerbacks Jalyn-Armour Davis and Pepe Williams are next men up.
How do the Ravens recover from, and prevent, so many injuries?
J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Peters are back on the practice field. Stanley, Bowser and Gus Edwards are still rehabbing. Everyone but Edwards seems to have at least a chance of playing Week 1. Harbaugh's methodology of prioritizing execution over exhaustion seems to have paid off so far (knock on wood).