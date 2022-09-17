50 Words Or Less: Ravens' Offensive Adaptability Is on the Test

This is a chance for Greg Roman to show his offense will adapt and counterpunch after the Dolphins wrecked Baltimore with a relentless all-out blitz last year. Baltimore has worked on and practiced those answers for months. Now it comes down to execution and a game of cat and mouse.

Big plays are one answer for beating a blitz. Had Sammy Watkins hauled in a deep touchdown shot on the Ravens' opening drive last season, it could've been a different game. Instead, he seemed to lose it in the lights and early momentum went down the tubes as well.