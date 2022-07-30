50 Words Or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Handling His Business

It's early, and an addition still could be made, but the Ravens' wide receivers have stepped up so far. They look better than they did in minicamp. Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace have hauled in everything that's come their way and made tough grabs too.

An under-the-radar linebacker to watch is Vince Biegel, who the Ravens picked up in May. Baltimore needed more depth at outside linebacker and Biegel has looked good. John Harbaugh called him a "consummate pro" who is very physical and chases perfection with his technique. He's made a strong impression.

Michael Pierce could still shed a few pounds, but the fact that the big man passed his conditioning test before camp opened means he's still in football shape. Defensive tackles like him aren't supposed to be svelte. As long as he's tossing offensive linemen, the Ravens will be happy.

Speaking of the conditioning test, it's not good that Ben Cleveland has still yet to pass his. The brawny blocker is in a tough competition at left guard and isn't putting his best foot forward. That said, others have been down this road and turned out just fine.

Charlie Kolar's sports hernia surgery opens the door for Isaiah Likely to earn more offensive involvement. Likely's soft hands and receiver-like movement are impressive. It reminds me of when Hayden Hurst was bothered by injuries early in his rookie season and missed the first four games. Mark Andrews capitalized.

The Ravens are smart to bring back J.K. Dobbins and the other rehabbing Ravens back slowly, even though it's clear Dobbins doesn't agree. With Gus Edwards questionable to be ready to start the season, a full-strength return for Dobbins is that much more imperative for the offense to thrive.