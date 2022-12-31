50 Words Or Less: The Ravens' Formula Can Work If …

The Ravens are headed to the playoffs, but they want to win the AFC North crown and buff out some of their flaws before they get there.

Here are my thoughts as they head into a Week 17 "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium:

The Ravens' formula of a strong defense and strong running game can work if they start scoring more touchdowns. Before Lamar Jackson's injury, the Ravens offense ranked 11th in yards per game. But they've been cold in the red zone for most of the year and currently rank 30th there.