50 Words Or Less: Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game Has Plenty of Spice

Today, the Ravens travel to Cincinnati for the second straight week, this time with much higher stakes.

The first-ever playoff meeting between the Ravens and Bengals has plenty of spice, and it will make for a tasty game Sunday night at 8:15 p.m.

Here my thoughts on the wild-card game, all in 50 words or less:

The buildup of this game reminds me of classic Ravens-Steelers slugfests. This AFC North rivalry is reaching a boil. Gus Edwards said he wants to prove a point: "I feel like there's been a lot of chatter on that side and we're going to let our pads do the talking."