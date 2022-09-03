50 Words Or Less: Ravens Fact or Fiction

With the Ravens heading into regular season mode next week, it's time to sort out some of the lingering issues.

Here's fact or fiction before the Ravens' 2022 season kicks off in eight days:

Fact: The Ravens need Ronnie Stanley back ASAP.

The Ravens are in much better position than last season with Ja'Wuan James ready to play left tackle if needed. But Stanley is still an essential cog for this offense to reach its potential. Stanley's progress is still the single most-important on-field matter as the season approaches.

Fiction: There's no way Stanley plays Week 1.