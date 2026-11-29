Sarratt has played in one game this season (Week 4 vs. Titans). The Ravens moved wide receiver Gage Larvadain to the 53-man roster on Saturday, which could make him their new punt returner after Wester was waived.

Ioane is dealing with a hand injury suffered during practice this week. Madubuike will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Peebles will sit after being active last week against Carolina. He played 16 defensive snaps and didn't make any tackles. David Olajiga, who was elevated from the practice squad, is in line for another heightened role.

Chuma Edoga worked with the Ravens' first-team offensive line during warmups. He will be the fourth different right guard to start a game this season (Ioane, Andrew Vorhees, Emery Jones Jr., Edoga) and it will be the Ravens' seventh different starting offensive line combination.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins will make his Ravens debut after being elevated from the practice squad. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play, though it remains to be seen whether he'll return to his usual starting role after T.J. Tampa played well against Carolina last week.

The Texans are also dealing with a reshuffled offensive line. Starting left guard Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder) and backup offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who was involved in an off-field incident, are both inactive.