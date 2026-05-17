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Around the AFC North: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Reaches Agreement With Steelers

May 16, 2026 at 08:25 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Aaron Rodgers
Terrance Williams/AP Photos
QB Aaron Rodgers

The Ravens can expect to see more of Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming season.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pittsburgh left the door open this offseason for Rodgers, giving him time to decide if he would play a 22nd NFL season or retire.

The Steelers made several offseason moves that indicated they expected Rodgers to be back. His longtime head coach with the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, was hired by Pittsburgh to replace Mike Tomlin, who resigned after 19 seasons.

The Steelers' quarterback room also includes Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and rookie Drew Allar, who was drafted in the third round. However, Rodgers will be the quarterback Pittsburgh counts on for another season, after he started 16 games for them in 2025 and led them to the AFC North title.

Rodgers won both games he started against the Ravens in 2025, including a victory in the regular season finale that decided the division title. In Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium, Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers prevailed, 27-22. In Week 18, Rodgers threw for a season-high 294 yards against Baltimore and completed the go-ahead touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds to play.

Rodgers did not sign with Pittsburgh last year until June, so he will get an earlier start with them this offseason. The Steelers begin voluntary practices on Monday and Rodgers is expected to be there.

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