Kyle Youmans Named New 'Voice of the Ravens'

New "Voice of the Ravens" Kyle Youmans

"It is the honor of my career to be named the next 'Voice of the Ravens.' I extend my gratitude to the Ravens organization for trusting me with such a coveted role, and I offer a sincere 'congratulations' to Gerry Sandusky for a wonderful 20 years with the Ravens and an incredible broadcasting career in Baltimore. Gerry wasn't just a voice, he was a pillar of Baltimore sports fandom, and I look forward to building that same kind of relationship with The Flock – both through their speakers and in the community.

"Sports has always been everything for me. Watching and listening to games was a part of a daily routine in our household growing up, and I always dreamed of being a part of those broadcasts one day. To live out that dream in the great community of Baltimore – and next to Rod Woodson in the booth – is a step above anything I could've ever imagined.

"I'm excited to get to work, providing the soundtrack to an exciting new era of Ravens football. From Gerry Sandusky to Scott Garceau to Chuck Thompson, Baltimore has been blessed with some incredibly talented and loyal play-by-play voices over its football history. My mission will be to continue that tradition with an entertaining and informative brand of content.