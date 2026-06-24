Kyle Youmans Named New 'Voice of the Ravens'

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the hiring of Kyle Youmans (pronounced YO-mans), who has been selected as the new "Voice of the Ravens" for the team's in-season radio and preseason TV broadcasts.
Additionally, Youmans will assume a leading role in all Ravens-owned and operated programming, including video, radio and podcast content. He will also be a regular contributor for various Hearst-owned programming on WBAL NewsRadio, 98Rock and WBAL-TV.
Youmans becomes the third radio play-by-play announcer in the franchise's 31-year history, following Gerry Sandusky (2006-25), who retired this past April, and Scott Garceau (1996-2005).
Youmans spent the past seven seasons (2019-25) with the Dallas Cowboys' media team as a TV host, producer and reporter. After joining the organization in 2019, he hosted more than 1,000 episodes of Cowboys content and events. Youmans also handled play-by-play for multiple NFL TV and radio broadcasts, anchored the Cowboys' NFL Draft content and contributed to the organization's "Deep Blue" documentary series. As of 2025, he is a four-time Lone Star EMMY Award winner with Cowboys TV.
In addition to his responsibilities with the Cowboys, Youmans has served as a play-by-play announcer for college football and college basketball on Compass Media Networks, calling games in the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten. He was also the soundtrack for multiple sports inside the American Athletic Conference, Big 12 and University of North Texas on various ESPN platforms. Additionally, Youmans spent four seasons (2022-26) as the TV voice of the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks' G League affiliate. Throughout his career, he has called play-by-play for over 750 radio/TV broadcasts.
Youmans will now partner with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ravens Legend Rod Woodson in the booth for all Ravens gameday radio broadcasts – airing on WBAL NewsRadio, 98 Rock and 14 radio affiliates – and for all preseason TV telecasts (produced by Ravens Productions), which air on WBAL-TV and seven regional TV affiliates.
Youmans is a University of North Texas graduate (2018), originally born and raised in Waco, Texas. He and his wife, Laurina, met during their time at UNT and welcomed triplets (Noelle, Leo and Michael) in February of 2024.
Please see below several quotes about Youmans' hiring:
Ravens President Sashi Brown
"We are excited to welcome Kyle Youmans to our organization and the Baltimore community. Kyle will not only bring to life the excitement of Ravens football on radio, but he'll serve as a dynamic, year-round presence across our media platforms. He possesses an extraordinary combination of play-by-play expertise, storytelling ability and genuine passion that will resonate with Ravens fans. We are confident that Kyle – with his own style and personality – is the right person to build upon the tradition and excellence Gerry Sandusky established over many years."
Hearst Baltimore President & General Manager Dan Joerres
"As the official broadcast partners of the Baltimore Ravens, WBAL-TV, 98 Rock and WBAL NewsRadio are thrilled to welcome Kyle Youmans as the next 'Voice of the Ravens.' Kyle brings energy, passion and excitement to the broadcast booth while continuing the tradition of excellence established by his predecessor, Gerry Sandusky. We are confident our listeners and viewers will enthusiastically embrace Kyle, and we look forward to his voice becoming an integral part of the Ravens' experience for years to come."
Ravens Radio & Preseason TV Analyst Rod Woodson
"Kyle's outstanding energy, knowledge, preparation and situational awareness were immediately apparent when we simulated calling a game during his interview process. He's a talented and multi-faceted play-by-play announcer, and I'm excited to join forces with him in the booth."
New "Voice of the Ravens" Kyle Youmans
"It is the honor of my career to be named the next 'Voice of the Ravens.' I extend my gratitude to the Ravens organization for trusting me with such a coveted role, and I offer a sincere 'congratulations' to Gerry Sandusky for a wonderful 20 years with the Ravens and an incredible broadcasting career in Baltimore. Gerry wasn't just a voice, he was a pillar of Baltimore sports fandom, and I look forward to building that same kind of relationship with The Flock – both through their speakers and in the community.
"Sports has always been everything for me. Watching and listening to games was a part of a daily routine in our household growing up, and I always dreamed of being a part of those broadcasts one day. To live out that dream in the great community of Baltimore – and next to Rod Woodson in the booth – is a step above anything I could've ever imagined.
"I'm excited to get to work, providing the soundtrack to an exciting new era of Ravens football. From Gerry Sandusky to Scott Garceau to Chuck Thompson, Baltimore has been blessed with some incredibly talented and loyal play-by-play voices over its football history. My mission will be to continue that tradition with an entertaining and informative brand of content.
"It'll be a thrill for my family to connect with Ravens fans everywhere and hear their stories. They are what makes this franchise so special. From the moment training camp opens, to the end of each season, and everything in-between, we are going to have a blast covering this team together. Until then… Go Ravens!"