 Skip to main content
Advertising

Citywide Violence Prevention Summit to Take Place at M&T Bank Stadium

Jun 11, 2026 at 02:54 PM
Author Image
Baltimore Ravens

On Tuesday, June 16, at M&T Bank Stadium, the University of Maryland Medical System, the University of Maryland Medical Center, and its R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center will host Baltimore Together: A Summit on Violence Prevention. The summit will convene Baltimore's leading voices in violence prevention, public safety, healthcare, government and community engagement for a full day of discussion and collaboration. Baltimore has made significant progress in reducing violent crime, demonstrating what is possible when communities, institutions and public agencies work together toward a common goal. Support and underwriting for the summit are provided by the Baltimore Ravens as part of a broader, sustained commitment to investing in organizations that are making a meaningful impact in reducing gun violence.

The summit will open with a keynote address from Thomas Abt of the Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction at the University of Maryland, College Park. Throughout the day, attendees will participate in a series of panels and presentations, including a discussion on community-led violence interruption strategies and an address by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott titled, "Baltimore's Turning Point: Progress, Proof and the Path Forward."

Hundreds of community leaders, healthcare professionals, public safety officials, researchers, advocates and policymakers will gather to discuss violence prevention strategies. With a shared commitment to a safer, healthier Baltimore, participants will explore evidence-based, community-driven strategies and partnerships to advance collective action and long-term impact.

**Media availability for featured speakers: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.**

Additional interview opportunities with community leaders and violence prevention experts may be available upon request.

Other Notable Summit Attendees:

Brandon Scott
Mayor, City of Baltimore

Ivan Bates
State's Attorney for Baltimore City

Mohan Suntha, MD
President and CEO, University of Maryland Medical System

Thomas Scalea, MD
Physician-in-Chief, University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Phyllis Gray

Assistant Vice President, Care Transformation

– Baltimore Region, MedStar Health

Michael Sean Spence

Managing Director of Community Safety Initiative, Everytown

Kristie Snedeker, DPT
Vice President, University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Thomas Abt, JD
Associate Research Professor and Founding Director, Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction, University of Maryland

Kurtis PalermoExecutive Vice President, ROCA

Media Note: For those attending, please park in Lot D and enter the stadium through the Southwest Suite Entrance.

Please RSVP to Jessica.Oring@ravens.nfl.net by June 15 at 3 p.m. ET

Media Contacts:

Jessica Oring

Baltimore Ravens

Head of Corporate Communications

Jessica.Oring@ravens.nfl.net

Tiffani Washington

University of Maryland Medical Center

Director, Media Relations

Office: 410-328-8647

Mobile: 773-454-7213

Tiffani.Washington@umm.edu

Related Content

news

Baltimore Ravens 2026 Schedule

Slate features four primetime games, including back-to-back home contests in Weeks 9 & 10.

news

Baltimore Ravens Invest $1 Million in Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives

Multi-year Commitment Supports Six Local and National Organizations Advancing Hospital-Based Intervention, Frontline Outreach, Youth Engagement and Research

news

Baltimore Ravens Join Green Sports Alliance

Ravens enhance environmental sustainability efforts through expanded network, resources and industry collaboration.

news

Baltimore Ravens Host 11th Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

The Baltimore Ravens will host the 11th Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Friday, May 8.

news

MPSSAA Sanctions Girls Flag Football for State Championship Play in Maryland

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland.

news

Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Earth Day

Volunteer event represents the organization's dedication to environmental sustainability.

news

Ravens to Host 2026 Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Draft Party event at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, April 23.

news

Baltimore Ravens Unveil New Uniforms

The Next Flight collection features largest uniform change since 2000.

news

Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Expand Partnership to Further Advance Girls Flag Football Initiative

Entering year four, Ravens' total investment to date exceeds $1 million.

news

Baltimore Ravens College Track Center Opens Baltimore City Location

National nonprofit establishes Baltimore presence through support from Ravens, the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

news

Ravens Announce Annual Youth Sports Grant

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the 2026 Ravens Youth Sports Grant.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising