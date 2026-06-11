Citywide Violence Prevention Summit to Take Place at M&T Bank Stadium

On Tuesday, June 16, at M&T Bank Stadium, the University of Maryland Medical System, the University of Maryland Medical Center, and its R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center will host Baltimore Together: A Summit on Violence Prevention. The summit will convene Baltimore's leading voices in violence prevention, public safety, healthcare, government and community engagement for a full day of discussion and collaboration. Baltimore has made significant progress in reducing violent crime, demonstrating what is possible when communities, institutions and public agencies work together toward a common goal. Support and underwriting for the summit are provided by the Baltimore Ravens as part of a broader, sustained commitment to investing in organizations that are making a meaningful impact in reducing gun violence.

The summit will open with a keynote address from Thomas Abt of the Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction at the University of Maryland, College Park. Throughout the day, attendees will participate in a series of panels and presentations, including a discussion on community-led violence interruption strategies and an address by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott titled, "Baltimore's Turning Point: Progress, Proof and the Path Forward."

Hundreds of community leaders, healthcare professionals, public safety officials, researchers, advocates and policymakers will gather to discuss violence prevention strategies. With a shared commitment to a safer, healthier Baltimore, participants will explore evidence-based, community-driven strategies and partnerships to advance collective action and long-term impact.

**Media availability for featured speakers: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.**

Additional interview opportunities with community leaders and violence prevention experts may be available upon request.

Other Notable Summit Attendees:

Brandon Scott

Mayor, City of Baltimore

Ivan Bates

State's Attorney for Baltimore City

Mohan Suntha, MD

President and CEO, University of Maryland Medical System

Thomas Scalea, MD

Physician-in-Chief, University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Assistant Vice President, Care Transformation

– Baltimore Region, MedStar Health

Managing Director of Community Safety Initiative, Everytown

Kristie Snedeker, DPT

Vice President, University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Thomas Abt, JD

Associate Research Professor and Founding Director, Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction, University of Maryland

Kurtis PalermoExecutive Vice President, ROCA

Media Note: For those attending, please park in Lot D and enter the stadium through the Southwest Suite Entrance.

Please RSVP to Jessica.Oring@ravens.nfl.net by June 15 at 3 p.m. ET

Media Contacts:

Jessica Oring

Baltimore Ravens

Head of Corporate Communications

Jessica.Oring@ravens.nfl.net

Tiffani Washington

University of Maryland Medical Center

Director, Media Relations

Office: 410-328-8647

Mobile: 773-454-7213