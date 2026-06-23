Ravens Announce Player Personnel Promotions

The Baltimore Ravens promoted 12 members of their player personnel department, executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday. The following people have new titles and responsibilities within the department:

Joey Cleary – Director of College Scouting

Entering his 12th year in Baltimore, Cleary spent the past two seasons (2024-25) as the organization's assistant director of college scouting. He has covered numerous schools in different regions, spending time as the team's Southeast area scout (2021), West area scout (2020) and Northeast area scout (2019). Cleary originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2015.

Stated DeCosta: "Joey continues to do a great job as an evaluator and as a natural leader in college scouting. A homegrown Raven, he is ready for this next challenge, and we are excited for him to help shape our future drafts."

Sophie Cortese – Assistant Director of Football Administration

Cortese enters her fourth year in Baltimore after serving as the football administration/salary cap analyst from 2023-25. She began with the Ravens as an analytics player personnel training camp intern in 2021 and worked as an offensive analyst for the Colby football team while in college.

Stated DeCosta: "Sophie has performed at a high level both managing the salary cap and building critical relationships with football agents across the country. This promotion speaks to her talent, and we are so happy for her as she continues to impact our team."

Corey Frazier – Director of Pro Personnel

Frazier joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2017 and most recently served as the organization's assistant director of pro personnel from 2024-25. Prior to that, he worked as a Ravens' pro scout for two years (2019-20) followed by three seasons as a West Coast scout (2021-23). Before his Baltimore arrival, Frazier worked as an advance scout for Vanderbilt University (2016) and spent the 2015 NFL season with the Denver Broncos as a scouting intern.

Stated DeCosta: "Corey is a leader who will work seamlessly with his group to direct pro scouting. He's smart, highly organized, respected by his peers and has a bright future with the Ravens and in the NFL. Another homegrown Raven, we are so happy for him."

Nick Matteo – Vice President of Football Operations

Matteo enters his eighth season with the Ravens in 2026. He previously served as the organization's vice president of football administration, overseeing all areas of football administration, including day-to-day salary cap management and all roster transactions. Additionally, he negotiates contracts for Ravens draft picks and free agents and has worked on the extensions for several standout Ravens. Prior to Baltimore, Matteo spent nine years (2010-18) with the NFL Management Council, eventually being promoted to the NFL's senior director of labor operations.

Stated DeCosta: "Nick excels as our primary contract negotiator and salary cap manager. He's ready for an expanded new role where he will also coordinate operations with the video, equipment and player engagement departments on the football side. I'm confident he will thrive. Congrats to Nick."

David McDonald – Vice President of Football Science

McDonald enters his 12th season in Baltimore, formerly serving as the team's vice president of research and development. He leads all software and data development aspects of the player personnel department. McDonald spent five years (2019-23) as the Ravens' director of research and development after joining the organization in 2015 as a football systems developer. Prior to Baltimore, he spent five years (2010-14) with the Atlanta Falcons as a football systems developer.

Stated DeCosta: "David is the architect of our data science and football software development team across both coaching and scouting. He's an impressive leader who empowers his staff. I'm confident he will thrive in his new role and that the Ravens will continue to set the standard in data science."

Andrew Raphael – Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Raphael enters his 14th season with the Ravens after serving as the director of college scouting for the past two seasons (2024-25). Prior to that role, he spent three seasons (2021-23) as a national scout following five years (2016-20) as Baltimore's Southeast area scout. Raphael originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel intern (2013-14) before being promoted to player personnel assistant in 2015. Prior to his NFL arrival, Raphael served as an assistant recruiting coordinator at Boston College (2011-12).

Stated DeCosta: "Andrew will work across college and pro scouting in a variety of important ways. He's a great scout, innovative, a teacher, and he is a great resource for both George Kokinis and me. His experience and demeanor make him ideal for this new role. Congratulations to Andrew."

Bobby Vega – Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Vega begins his ninth season in Baltimore and 22nd season in the NFL, earning a promotion for the second consecutive year after being elevated to senior personnel executive in 2025. Prior to that, he spent two seasons (2023-24) as a national scout after serving as the team's East area scout from 2018-22. Vega's NFL career began as an intern in 2004 with Baltimore's player personnel department, followed by 13 seasons (2005-17) with the Browns, before returning to the Ravens in 2018.

Stated DeCosta: "Bobby will continue to thrive as a player personnel administrator whose experience and ability are major benefits to me and the Ravens. He is a fine teacher and communicator who understands the 'Ravens Way.' We are happy for Bobby."

JoJo Wooden – West Coast Area Scout

Wooden joins the Ravens in 2026 with a wealth of experience across NFL front offices. Most recently, he spent the 2024 season as the senior director of player personnel for the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to Las Vegas, Wooden spent 11 seasons as the director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Chargers, serving as the interim general manager at the end of the 2023 season. He got his start in the NFL with the New York Jets as a pro personnel assistant in 1997, working his way through the ranks over 16 seasons (1997-2012), spending his final six seasons as the team's assistant director of player personnel.

Joe Moreno – Northeast Area Scout

Moreno begins his third season in Baltimore in 2026 after serving as a player personnel assistant the past two seasons (2024-25). Prior to Baltimore, he spent three seasons as the director of player personnel at Southern Miss (2021-23), where he was the lead staffer in charge of recruiting. Moreno got his start in collegiate athletics, spending time as a recruiting intern at Harvard (2018) and Stanford (2018-19) before being hired as a player personnel graduate assistant at Auburn (2019-20).

David Kang – Senior Data Scientist

Kang enters his second season with the Ravens after joining the club in 2025 as a quantitative analyst. He spent four years as a senior data scientist at Apple before joining the NFL. Kang graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina before earning a master's degree in statistics from Stanford.

Connor Gorny – Applied Sports Scientist

Gorny enters his third season with the Ravens. Prior to Baltimore, he was an assistant strength & conditioning coach and football sport science coordinator in 2023 at Rice University, following one season as assistant sports performance coach and sport science coordinator for football at the University of Colorado Boulder. Gorny also previously spent time as an assistant strength & conditioning coach at Utah State University (2019-20) and as the head of athletic performance for Real Salt Lake Academy (2020-21).

TJ Ajibola – Pro Scout