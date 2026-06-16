Baltimore Ravens Invest $1 Million in Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday a $1 million investment supporting six local and national organizations working to prevent gun violence. The commitment is intentionally targeted across the continuum of prevention, crisis response and long-term recovery — strengthening Baltimore's existing community infrastructure while supporting scalable programs and research that can inform broader solutions.

"Reducing gun violence is some of the most impactful work being done across our nation. It is life-saving work, and the progress here in Baltimore has been simply phenomenal," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "The Ravens have a platform and a responsibility to shine a light on the frontline organizations driving meaningful change. We are proud to support partners who are advancing prevention, promoting healing and expanding opportunities for young people and families in Baltimore and beyond."

The announcement coincides with Tuesday's Baltimore Together: A Violence Prevention Summit at M&T Bank Stadium, an event supported by the Ravens as part of this investment. Grant recipients and their planned uses of funding are outlined below:

**The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE)**: The funding supports technical assistance from the University of Pennsylvania's Crime and Justice Policy Lab to expand the Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS). This research-backed model has already demonstrated significant success in Baltimore, reducing homicides and shootings by roughly one-third in the Western District.

MedStar Health Hospital Violence Responder (HVR) Program: Funding provides emergency assistance to victims of gun violence, domestic violence and human trafficking treated at local MedStar Health hospitals to help cover costs for shelter, clothing, food and other essential needs. This support also expands community education efforts, including Stop the Bleed, Hands Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training for students and a broader reach for gun violence prevention programming across Baltimore.

**Everytown for Gun Safety**: This investment will be used to finance a series of conflict resolution and gun violence prevention training tours across Baltimore high schools. This sustained investment has already demonstrated measurable impact, reaching hundreds of local students and generating nearly one million social media views to foster long-term safety within the community.

**Roca Maryland**: The Ravens' multi-year investment will be used to advance Roca's evidence-based violence intervention work in Baltimore, where the organization currently serves more than 350 of the city's highest-risk young men annually. Roca's proven model combines relentless outreach, Rewire CBT – a non-clinical adaptation of cognitive-behavioral therapy – and transitional employment to help young people turn away from violence, heal trauma and accomplish long-term behavior change.

**University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center**: This investment has allowed Shock Trauma to create and host collaborative forums, such as the Baltimore Together: A Violence Prevention Summit, which brings leaders from across city, state and federal government, healthcare, universities and community organizations together to foster stronger alignment of goals and forge partnerships. These efforts leverage each organization's unique strengths, perspectives and expertise toward developing long-term solutions to gun violence.

Healing Through Storytelling: Johns Hopkins Medicine: This commitment supports the strategic expansion of the "This Is My Story" (TIMS) initiative across Johns Hopkins trauma units and the creation of the Johns Hopkins Medicine "Champions for Change" Fellowship, a paid leadership program that engages Baltimore youth impacted by violence in storytelling, advocacy and healing practices.

Please find below key quotes from leaders representing the six grant recipients:

Brandon Scott – Mayor, City of Baltimore

"I want to thank the Ravens for their commitment to Baltimore. This investment will support the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and help us build on the progress we have seen reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings to historic lows. The Ravens truly are Baltimore's team, and continue to show up for our city day in and day out."

Kenneth A. Samet – FACHE, President & CEO, MedStar Health

"It takes bold, brave leaders and collaborators like MedStar Health, the Baltimore Ravens and other community organizations to identify resolutions to gun violence across Baltimore. In many ways, both of our organizations offer hope to those in need, whether it is the care and healing offered by our hospitals, outpatient care locations and teams, or the inspiration offered through sports and teamwork. We are united in stopping this epidemic—one that is completely preventable."

Michael-Sean Spence, Esq. – Managing Director of Community Safety Initiatives and Founder of the Everytown Community Safety Fund at Everytown for Gun Safety

"The Baltimore Ravens have been an invaluable partner in advancing community-led efforts to reduce gun violence across Baltimore. Their support helps amplify and fuel the work of local leaders, organizations and volunteers working every day to create safer communities – from community violence intervention efforts led by organizations like Living Classrooms and the Center for Hope to initiatives like the Flip Project that engages and empowers Baltimore's youth. We are profoundly grateful for the Ravens' continued commitment to Baltimore and for setting a powerful example of how professional sports franchises and corporate partners can leverage their platforms, resources and influence to strengthen community safety and inspire action nationwide."

Kurtis Palermo – Executive Vice President, Roca Maryland

"We are enormously grateful for the Ravens' deep commitment to disrupting violence in our community and their generous financial support of Roca. Our partnership with the Ravens, which extends well beyond their financial assistance, enables Roca to reach the highest-risk young people in Baltimore and provide them the support and skills they need to achieve transformative change. Working together, we will continue to break multi-generational cycles of violence and expand opportunity for young people."

Thomas Scalea, MD, Shock Trauma Physician-in-Chief and System Chief for Critical Care Services at the University of Maryland Medical System

"We are grateful to the Baltimore Ravens for recognizing both the urgency and complexity of gun violence prevention. No single organization can solve this challenge alone. The Ravens' support of the Baltimore Together summit demonstrates their commitment to bringing together people who are driven by a shared purpose. Shock Trauma is proud to partner with our healthcare colleagues, community organizations, public safety agencies and civic leaders to advance solutions that will create a safer, healthier Baltimore."

Joseph V. Sakran, MD, MPH, MPA, FACS, Executive Vice Chair of Surgery, Johns Hopkins Medicine