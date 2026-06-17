 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Make Training Camp Changes, Increase Number of Fans

Jun 17, 2026 at 02:00 PM
Author Image
Baltimore Ravens
TC26_1920x1080_Social 1

The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 12 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with an ability to safely host approximately 2,000 fans per day.

Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-12, interactive games, Ravens entertainment groups, concession stands, photo opportunities, sponsor activations and the Ravens Flock Shop.

New in 2026, the Ravens will use a ticketing system that allows fans to claim up to four tickets for a particular practice. Additionally, this year's training camp will require offsite parking at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills, where fans will board motorcoach shuttles to the Under Armour Performance Center for practice.

"The new parking and transportation process allows us to significantly increase the number of fans we can host at each practice," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs stated. "A great deal of thoughtful planning and strategy went into this decision, and we believe it enhances accessibility to training camp, while minimizing onsite congestion."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice is Wednesday, July 29. The final date for fans attending training camp is Monday, Aug. 17.

"Every aspect of our operation is geared toward further connecting with — and creating exceptional memories for — as many fans as possible," Downs added. "There's tremendous enthusiasm surrounding the 2026 Ravens, and we can't wait to kick off the season by welcoming our incredible fans to training camp."

Free Ticket Reservation: Thursday, July 9

  • The Ravens will utilize a ticketing process that allows fans to claim up to four tickets for a particular practice. All guests who enter the Under Armour Performance Center for practice must have a ticket. The online ticket reservation operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Beginning Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. ET, fans should visit BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens Mobile App to claim tickets for one of the Owings Mills practices.
  • Fans will receive a confirmation email after securing tickets to a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and logistical information will be emailed to fans no later than 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Training Camp Parking Information

  • The Ravens are transitioning to an offsite parking and transportation process, in which fans who claim tickets to practice will park at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills and then ride motorcoach shuttles to the Under Armour Performance Center.
  • Waves of shuttles to the Under Armour Performance Center will begin leaving the Metro Centre at Owings Mills 1.5 hours prior to the start of practice each day.
  • During practice, shuttles will run continuously to accommodate late arrivals and transport guests who choose to leave early to return to their vehicles.
  • All ticket scanning and security screening will take place at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills prior to boarding the shuttles.

TRAINING CAMP WEBSITE/FAQS

  • Fans are encouraged to visit the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section of the Ravens' training camp website to inquire about practice times and facility accommodations.
  • Once all available UAPC training camp tickets have been claimed, fans are encouraged to join the practice waitlist. If/when tickets become available, waitlisted fans will be notified via email. *Note:*Joining the waitlist does not guarantee a training camp ticket.

Related Content

news

Baltimore Ravens 2026 Schedule

Slate features four primetime games, including back-to-back home contests in Weeks 9 & 10.

news

Baltimore Ravens Invest $1 Million in Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives

Multi-year Commitment Supports Six Local and National Organizations Advancing Hospital-Based Intervention, Frontline Outreach, Youth Engagement and Research

news

Citywide Violence Prevention Summit to Take Place at M&T Bank Stadium

Violence Prevention Experts Join Community Leaders in Advancing Solutions to Reduce Violence and Strengthen Baltimore Neighborhoods

news

Baltimore Ravens Join Green Sports Alliance

Ravens enhance environmental sustainability efforts through expanded network, resources and industry collaboration.

news

Baltimore Ravens Host 11th Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

The Baltimore Ravens will host the 11th Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Friday, May 8.

news

MPSSAA Sanctions Girls Flag Football for State Championship Play in Maryland

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland.

news

Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Earth Day

Volunteer event represents the organization's dedication to environmental sustainability.

news

Ravens to Host 2026 Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Draft Party event at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, April 23.

news

Baltimore Ravens Unveil New Uniforms

The Next Flight collection features largest uniform change since 2000.

news

Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Expand Partnership to Further Advance Girls Flag Football Initiative

Entering year four, Ravens' total investment to date exceeds $1 million.

news

Baltimore Ravens College Track Center Opens Baltimore City Location

National nonprofit establishes Baltimore presence through support from Ravens, the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising