Ravens Make Training Camp Changes, Increase Number of Fans

The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 12 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with an ability to safely host approximately 2,000 fans per day.

Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-12, interactive games, Ravens entertainment groups, concession stands, photo opportunities, sponsor activations and the Ravens Flock Shop.

New in 2026, the Ravens will use a ticketing system that allows fans to claim up to four tickets for a particular practice. Additionally, this year's training camp will require offsite parking at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills, where fans will board motorcoach shuttles to the Under Armour Performance Center for practice.

"The new parking and transportation process allows us to significantly increase the number of fans we can host at each practice," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs stated. "A great deal of thoughtful planning and strategy went into this decision, and we believe it enhances accessibility to training camp, while minimizing onsite congestion."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice is Wednesday, July 29. The final date for fans attending training camp is Monday, Aug. 17.

"Every aspect of our operation is geared toward further connecting with — and creating exceptional memories for — as many fans as possible," Downs added. "There's tremendous enthusiasm surrounding the 2026 Ravens, and we can't wait to kick off the season by welcoming our incredible fans to training camp."

Free Ticket Reservation: Thursday, July 9

The Ravens will utilize a ticketing process that allows fans to claim up to four tickets for a particular practice. All guests who enter the Under Armour Performance Center for practice must have a ticket. The online ticket reservation operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. ET, fans should visit BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens Mobile App to claim tickets for one of the Owings Mills practices.

Fans will receive a confirmation email after securing tickets to a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and logistical information will be emailed to fans no later than 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Training Camp Parking Information

The Ravens are transitioning to an offsite parking and transportation process, in which fans who claim tickets to practice will park at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills and then ride motorcoach shuttles to the Under Armour Performance Center.

Waves of shuttles to the Under Armour Performance Center will begin leaving the Metro Centre at Owings Mills 1.5 hours prior to the start of practice each day.

During practice, shuttles will run continuously to accommodate late arrivals and transport guests who choose to leave early to return to their vehicles.

All ticket scanning and security screening will take place at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills prior to boarding the shuttles.

TRAINING CAMP WEBSITE/FAQS

Fans are encouraged to visit the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section of the Ravens' training camp website to inquire about practice times and facility accommodations.