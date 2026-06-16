Baltimore Ravens 2026 Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens are initially scheduled to play four primetime games (two at home and two away) during the NFL's 2026 regular season, the league formally announced Thursday evening.
In November, Baltimore will face five teams that made the 2025 playoffs: at Buffalo (Week 8), vs. Jacksonville (Week 9, Thursday night), vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Week 10, Monday night), at Carolina (Week 11) and at Houston (Week 12).
The Ravens close regular season play with four consecutive AFC North opponents, marking Baltimore's first such occurrence since the NFL's 2002 division realignment. Additionally, for the fourth time since 2021, both matchups against division rival Pittsburgh will be played in or after December, with the Ravens traveling to Acrisure Stadium in Week 15 (Dec. 20) before the Week 18 regular season finale at M&T Bank Stadium (date/time TBD).
Below are additional elements of the Ravens' 2026 schedule:
- The Ravens play eight games at M&T Bank Stadium and nine on the road. Outside of Baltimore's home and away matchups against AFC North foes (Bengals, Browns & Steelers), opponents include the NFC South (Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers & Saints) and AFC South (Colts, Jaguars, Texans & Titans), as well as games against the Bills, Chargers and Cowboys.
- In Week 3 (Sept. 27), the Ravens will play their third-ever international game, when they face Dallas at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One of a record nine international contests scheduled for 2026, it marks the first NFL game in Rio and the third in Brazil, with the previous two taking place in São Paulo at Corinthians Arena (2025 Chiefs vs. Chargers & 2024 Packers vs. Eagles). Baltimore played its previous overseas contests in London (2023 Week 6 at Tennessee – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium & 2017 Week 3 at Jacksonville – Wembley Stadium).
- For their Week 2 (Sept. 20) home opener, the Ravens welcome New Orleans to M&T Bank Stadium, marking just the fourth time in team history – and first since 2019 (Week 2 vs. Arizona) – facing an NFC opponent to begin a home slate of games. Since 2000, Baltimore's 20 victories in home openers tie (Green Bay) for the NFL's second most. (Denver is first with 21.)
- Baltimore will travel to Cincinnati for a Week 17 (Dec. 31) primetime contest on Thursday Night Football. It marks the fourth-consecutive season in which the Ravens and Bengals have played on a Thursday, including last season's Thanksgiving Night game in Week 14 at M&T Bank Stadium.
- The Ravens' 2026 regular season will commence with a Week 1 road tilt at the Indianapolis Colts. This marks the third time Baltimore faces an AFC South opponent to open the season (2023 vs. Houston & 2005 vs. Indianapolis), but first time on the road.
- Baltimore begins primetime play in Week 5 (Oct. 11) at the Falcons, marking just the second time the teams have battled in primetime (first occurred in 2010, also in Atlanta). Dating back to 2000, the Ravens own an NFL-best 16 primetime victories against interconference opponents.
- The Ravens will play their 34th Monday Night Football game when they host the Chargers in Week 10 (Nov. 16). Of these 34 MNF contests, this season's game marks the 11th scheduled in Baltimore (and sixth since 2008).
- In Week 14 (Dec. 13), the Ravens will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at M&T Bank Stadium for just the fourth time ever, last squaring off in 2018 (Week 15).
- Baltimore has the longest projected travel distance (17,422 miles) among AFC North teams during the 2026 regular season. Its furthest non-international road game is a Week 12 matchup at Houston.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Place
|Time
|1
|Sun., Sept. 13
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|2
|Sun., Sept. 20
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|3
|Sun., Sept. 27
|@ Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
|CBS
|4:25 p.m. (CBS)
|4
|Sun., Oct. 4
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|5
|Sun., Oct. 11
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|NBC
|8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|6
|Sun., Oct. 18
|@ Cleveland Browns
|FOX
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|7
|Sun., Oct. 25
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|8
|Sun., Nov. 1
|@ Buffalo Bills
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|9
|Thurs., Nov. 5
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Prime Video
|8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
|10
|Mon., Nov. 16
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|ESPN
|8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|11
|Sun., Nov. 22
|@ Carolina Panthers
|FOX
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|12
|Sun., Nov. 29
|@ Houston Texans
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|13
|Sun., Dec. 6
|BYE
|14
|Sun., Dec. 13
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|FOX
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|15
|Sun., Dec. 20
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|16
|Sun., Dec. 27
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|CBS
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|17
|Thurs., Dec. 31
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|Prime Video
|8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
|18
|Jan. 10/11
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|TBD
|TBD
All Times Eastern *Flexible Scheduling Games
NFL Flexible Scheduling
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.
Ravens Schedule Release Video
The Ravens premiered Thursday night their 2026 Schedule Release video, which can be viewed by clicking here.
On Location – Official Hospitality Provider
As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL and Official International Travel Partner of the Baltimore Ravens, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL Rio Game at Maracanã Stadium. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit https://OnLocationExp.com/Ravens to learn more about attending the NFL Rio Game.