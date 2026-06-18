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Orioles Hosting Zay Flowers Jersey Night

Jun 18, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Via Baltimore Orioles on Instagram
Via Baltimore Orioles on Instagram

Zay Flowers loves the Baltimore Orioles and the O's are showing that the feeling is mutual.

The Orioles announced Thursday that Flowers will be center stage for their game on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles will give away a crossover Flowers Orioles jersey, adorned with purple and gold, to the first 15,000 fans.

The Ravens' two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will also throw out the first pitch and be the guest splasher, dousing fans in the outfield after every Orioles extra base hit during the bottom of the second inning.

A South Florida native who played at Boston College, Flowers has embraced the Orioles as his favorite team since joining the Ravens.

He also attended Opening Day with new Head Coach Jesse Minter and wore an Orioles jersey when he crashed the wedding of a couple diehard Ravens fans as part of the Ravens' schedule reveal surprise.

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