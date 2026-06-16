Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Is Optimistic Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson to Contract Extension

Jeff Zrebiec Is Optimistic Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson to Contract Extension
Lamar Jackson's future with the Ravens will continue to be a hot topic until there is definitive news about a contract extension. For now, pundits and fans can only speculate because both sides are keeping the negotiations private.
Considering his tenure covering the team, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec's take on the situation holds weight. Based on what he's observed, Zrebiec believes it's a matter of when, not if, Jackson signs a contract extension.
"I don't sense the frustration that I've sensed with this in the past," Zrebiec said on "Glenn Clark Radio." "I sense Lamar has communicated exactly what his expectations are or when he wants these talks to happen, where he is. And the Ravens are good with it and understand it
"Lamar's been in the building all offseason. People have raved about his engagement level and all that, and I feel like they're in a good place and they're communicating well. And that's not always been the case. That's where I draw optimism that this deal will get done. If he was really angry about his contract situation, would he be in the building basically the whole offseason? I don't think so."
As to why a deal hasn't come to fruition yet, Zrebiec said: "I think the Ravens are more than ready. I think the ball's in Lamar's court. I don't get the sense, at least I didn't recently, that there's even been extensive talks. And I think that's not because they're not on the same page or that Lamar was turned off by an offer. I don't know what it is, but I think there's something kind of prompting Lamar to wait.
"Maybe he wants to experience life under [Head Coach] Jesse Minter and [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle for a while. I don't know if it's something else going on off the field. I don't know if he's waiting for another quarterback to get a deal. I don't even know who that quarterback would be at this point. But I get the sense they're confident and comfortable and they're willing to go at Lamar's pace here."
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said recently that Jackson might wait until next offseason to sign an extension because the quarterback market could shift again, as Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Caleb Williams will be eligible for new deals.
For context, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a historic contract extension last week worth more than $500 million with an average annual salary of $63.09 million.
Kyle Hamilton Is Named Ravens' Most Essential Non-Quarterback
While Jackson is the face of the franchise, safety Kyle Hamilton has become the face of the defense.
The 33rd Team's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo named the most essential non-quarterback on each team, and Hamilton was the choice for the Ravens.
"He's both the best and the most valuable non-quarterback on this team," Monson said. "Everything he does for that defense. They have a hole, you put Kyle Hamilton there, he patches the hole. He makes everything better. He's a difference-maker, and he's a transcendent defensive playmaker for them."
Palazzolo added: "The flexibility that he has allows other positions when they're weak to become strengths."
Palazzolo said he also considered pass rusher Trey Hendrickson as the Ravens' most non-essential quarterback, and Monson said a case could be made for Hendrickson as well as running back Derrick Henry.
Unsurprisingly, Hamilton was also chosen as one of the 10 most versatile players in the league by The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen.
"Whatever part of the game you need him to impact, he can turn it from bad to elite," Nguyen wrote. "The Ravens hope that where Hamilton plays this season won't be necessitated by need. First-year coach Jesse Minter could then move him around like Derwin James, which would bolster his ball production. It's hard to encapsulate Hamilton's impact with individual stats, but he should consistently be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation."
Calais Campbell Says He's Seeing 'Different Kind of Maturity' From Jackson
It's been four years since Calais Campbell and Jackson were teammates, and the veteran defensive tackle said he has noticed a change in the quarterback since returning to Baltimore this offseason.
"He was always a grown man, but when you get closer to 28, 30, in that range, you start seeing a different kind of maturity," Campbell said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "With Lamar, you can see it. Even when he breaks out of the huddle, the stuff he says, you can tell he's just so much more mature, and is developed. He was always wise beyond his years when he was younger, but seeing in just a few years the growth and development … he's right where he needs to be.
"He's going to continue to get better as a leader, and continue to get better as the person that we look to in the biggest moments. He's the guy that's going to lead us to where we want to go."
Jackson undoubtedly appreciates the praise from the universally-respected Campbell, who is entering his 19th season. But Jackson said at OTAs last month that he doesn't consider himself an elder statesman quite yet.
"One of the players just asked me, 'Is this Year 9 for you?' I think it was a rookie. I'm like, 'Yes, but I'm not an 'Unc' yet, though," Jackson, 29, said with a laugh.
What Ravens' Final Roster Could Look Like at Three Positions
With the Ravens on a break before the start of training camp in mid-July, The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer took stock of the roster and projected what it could look like when it gets down to the final 53.
Shaffer noted that most of the starting jobs are set, and the best battles will likely be for backup and special teams roles.
Here's a look at Shaffer's projections for three positions:
Running back (4): Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall
"After Henry, the two or three roster spots here seem up for grabs. Hill, who had a forgettable 2025, turns 29 in November — almost ancient for a running back — and carries a $3.8 million salary cap hit. Ali has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry over two seasons but has value as a kick returner. Randall, a recently converted wide receiver and owner Steve Bisciotti's handpicked Day 3 prospect, might have the second-most job security at the position."
Offensive line (9): Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Danny Pinter, Vega Ioane, Roger Rosengarten, Emery Jones Jr., Carson Vinson, Andrew Vorhees, Corey Bullock
"The uncertainty at center makes this group tough to project; it's possible the Ravens' Week 1 starter is currently on another team's roster. If the Ravens' final options are already in Baltimore, the pecking order might not be clear until midway through their preseason schedule. Bullock, who backed up Tyler Linderbaum last year, missed minicamp. Jovaughn Gwyn is similarly inexperienced. Pinter, who has started at center and lined up at right guard, is probably best positioned to make the team. It's unclear where Jones fits best — he's practiced at both guard and tackle over the past year — but a versatile skill set would give the Ravens some flexibility in their roster construction. Seventh-round pick Evan Beerntsen has an uphill battle to make the team as a guard."
Cornerback (6): Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Bilhal Kone, Chandler Rivers
"This should be another competitive back-of-the-depth-chart battle. After Wiggins, Humphrey and Awuzie, snaps are up for grabs. Tampa was rarely targeted in offseason practices and could be primed for a breakout summer. Kone, whose season-ending knee injury last summer cut short a promising training camp, should be ready for Year 2. Rivers, a fifth-round pick, has inside-outside versatility. Keyon Martin made the roster last year as an undrafted slot corner and played in 13 games. And Robert Longerbeam, Marquise Robinson and Amani Oruwariye all flashed during offseason workouts."