Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Is Optimistic Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson to Contract Extension

Jeff Zrebiec Is Optimistic Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson to Contract Extension

Lamar Jackson's future with the Ravens will continue to be a hot topic until there is definitive news about a contract extension. For now, pundits and fans can only speculate because both sides are keeping the negotiations private.

Considering his tenure covering the team, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec's take on the situation holds weight. Based on what he's observed, Zrebiec believes it's a matter of when, not if, Jackson signs a contract extension.

"I don't sense the frustration that I've sensed with this in the past," Zrebiec said on "Glenn Clark Radio." "I sense Lamar has communicated exactly what his expectations are or when he wants these talks to happen, where he is. And the Ravens are good with it and understand it

"Lamar's been in the building all offseason. People have raved about his engagement level and all that, and I feel like they're in a good place and they're communicating well. And that's not always been the case. That's where I draw optimism that this deal will get done. If he was really angry about his contract situation, would he be in the building basically the whole offseason? I don't think so."

As to why a deal hasn't come to fruition yet, Zrebiec said: "I think the Ravens are more than ready. I think the ball's in Lamar's court. I don't get the sense, at least I didn't recently, that there's even been extensive talks. And I think that's not because they're not on the same page or that Lamar was turned off by an offer. I don't know what it is, but I think there's something kind of prompting Lamar to wait.