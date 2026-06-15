Late for Work: Ben Roethlisberger Says Ravens Are 'Falling Apart, Window Has Closed'

Two Questions Ravens Need to Answer Before Training Camp

With last week's mandatory minicamp completed and training camp more than a month away, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec identified five questions the Ravens will need to answer in the interim.

Here's a look at two:

Do the Ravens truly believe they have a quality starting center on their roster?

"Following their final minicamp practice, Ravens coach Jesse Minter declined to name a front-runner for the starting center job, calling it a 'balanced competition.' He proceeded to mention the three competitors for the job: Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock. If how the repetitions were divvied up throughout the offseason program is any indication, Pinter is the clear favorite. The 29-year-old is the only one of the three who has started an NFL game, although the former Indianapolis Colt has made only 10 starts over five seasons.

"After striking out on his top center targets during the draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta made clear that the team would look at the trade market to potentially find a successor for Tyler Linderbaum. Few teams are dangling quality starting offensive linemen in trades this time of year, so the Ravens may have no choice but to overpay if they aren't comfortable with their internal options."

Are there any other areas where the Ravens really need an established veteran or two?

"Are the Ravens comfortable with the idea of having some combination of third-year pro Devontez Walker, second-year player LaJohntay Wester and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt as their third, fourth and fifth wide receiver options? If they are not, the wide receiver free-agent pool includes Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel and quite a few others.