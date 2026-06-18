Late for Work: Reasons to Be Excited About Roquan Smith-Teddye Buchanan Duo

There's Reason to Be Excited About Roquan Smith-Teddye Buchanan Duo This Season

Smith was candid about his performance last season, saying recently that it wasn't up to his standard.

Of course, when you've been named All-Pro five years in a row, anything less is below the standard. Last season, Smith "only" made the Pro Bowl. Smith is determined to return to form. If he does, and second-year inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan picks up where he left off before suffering a torn ACL late last season, the Ravens will have a very formidable duo.

"If Buchanan is ready for the start of the 2026 season, the Ravens could have their best linebacker duo since Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen in the 2023 season," Ravens in 5's Gordon McGuinness said.

McGuinness noted that Buchanan, a fourth-round pick who started every game from Weeks 2-15, really hit his stride both as a tackler and in coverage in the five weeks prior to his injury.

"I don't think it's a surprise that that best stretch from Buchanan coincided with Roquan Smith's best work for the Ravens," McGuinness wrote.

It's unknown if Buchanan will be ready to go in Week 1, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said last month that he is "really far ahead of schedule."

As for Smith, he said he's excited about playing in Minter's scheme and working with Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver. He wouldn't discuss whether he was hampered by injuries last season.