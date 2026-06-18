Late for Work: Reasons to Be Excited About Roquan Smith-Teddye Buchanan Duo

There's Reason to Be Excited About Roquan Smith-Teddye Buchanan Duo This Season
Smith was candid about his performance last season, saying recently that it wasn't up to his standard.
Of course, when you've been named All-Pro five years in a row, anything less is below the standard. Last season, Smith "only" made the Pro Bowl. Smith is determined to return to form. If he does, and second-year inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan picks up where he left off before suffering a torn ACL late last season, the Ravens will have a very formidable duo.
"If Buchanan is ready for the start of the 2026 season, the Ravens could have their best linebacker duo since Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen in the 2023 season," Ravens in 5's Gordon McGuinness said.
McGuinness noted that Buchanan, a fourth-round pick who started every game from Weeks 2-15, really hit his stride both as a tackler and in coverage in the five weeks prior to his injury.
"I don't think it's a surprise that that best stretch from Buchanan coincided with Roquan Smith's best work for the Ravens," McGuinness wrote.
It's unknown if Buchanan will be ready to go in Week 1, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said last month that he is "really far ahead of schedule."
As for Smith, he said he's excited about playing in Minter's scheme and working with Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver. He wouldn't discuss whether he was hampered by injuries last season.
"I don't let circumstances define who [I am] and how I roll," Smith said. "All I'm in control of is my response. If I'm out there, I have to get the job done, regardless of the circumstances. … So, it's in the past. I've worked on those things, so it's about being better and stronger this upcoming year."
Malaki Starks Predicted to Have Year 2 Breakout
One player who is looking to build off a strong rookie season is safety Malaki Starks. The first-round pick was named the Ravens' leading breakout candidate by Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geitheim.
"While Starks is learning a new scheme for the second season in a row, playing under Minter should be beneficial for the young pro," Geitheim wrote. "Minter got the most out of his players in Los Angeles, coaching a secondary that outside of Derwin James featured two fifth-round picks and 33-year-old Tony Jefferson after he spent 2023 in retirement in the Ravens scouting department, as the Chargers' defense finished sixth in EPA per play and fifth in passing yards allowed.
"Minter can be trusted to do the same with Starks' skill set, and so long as he overthinks less in '26, Starks should begin playing closer to his standard going forward."
Starks expressed confidence last month at OTAs that he'll be more of a playmaker this season.
"I know I can play at a higher level," he said. "There were plays I should've made and didn't. This season, I'm expecting to make them."
Best- and Worst-Case Outcomes for 2026 Ravens
CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan looked at the best- and worst-case outcomes for every team.
The Ravens' scenarios were indicative of a team that's widely regarded as a Super Bowl favorite.
"Best-case: The arrival of Jesse Minter as head coach does exactly what Ravens brass hoped it would: fix the defense," Sullivan wrote. "With Minter reestablishing Baltimore's DNA on that side of the ball, the organization dominates the conference, leading to an AFC North title and the No. 1 seed. Lamar Jackson stays healthy and finally gets over the hump to win the Super Bowl.
"Worst-case: Baltimore's defense doesn't make the strides it hoped for under Minter, with Trey Hendrickson, the team's offseason prize to bolster the pass rush, looking like a player past his prime at age 31 and coming off a season-ending hip injury in 2025. Derrick Henry finally starts to show cracks, lowering the offense's ceiling. That leads to the Ravens missing the playoffs for the second straight year."
Jackson, Kyle Hamilton Join Legends on Ravens All-PFF Team
Pro Football Focus named its Ravens All-PFF team, and the lineup is replete with Hall of Famers, future Hall of Famers, and multi-time Pro Bowlers.
According to PFF's Nathan Jahnke, selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006 (the beginning of PFF's database) to 2025 were considered.
Current Ravens who made the team were Jackson, wide receiver Zay Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and safety Kyle Hamilton.
Ray Rice got the nod at running back over Derrick Henry.
"The first close call in terms of picking this team came at running back, as Ray Rice has more than double the number of carries as the next-closest running back," Jahnke wrote. "Derrick Henry has nearly 1,000 fewer carries but has already forced more missed tackles. Rice's longevity and receiving production are enough to keep Rice on top."
The rest of the offense was composed of: fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Derrick Mason, slot receiver Anquan Boldin, left guard Kelechi Osemele, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler, and Marshal Yanda, who was placed at right tackle even though he played the majority of his career at right guard.
"It's worth noting Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden was among the top offensive linemen, despite only playing two seasons in the PFF era," Jahnke wrote. "However, he lost out to Ronnie Stanley and his decade in the PFF era."
On defense, Humphrey and Hamilton were joined by: defensive tackles Haloti Ngata and Brandon Pierce, edge rushers Terrell Suggs and Jarrett Johnson, Hall Famer Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley at inside linebacker, cornerback Jimmy Smith, slot cornerback Lardarius Webb, and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
"The only close call was at linebacker next to Ray Lewis, with C.J. Mosley and Roquan Smith as the two most notable options," Jahnke wrote. "Mosley was the better run defender, and Smith was better in coverage. In the end, Mosley won out thanks to his longevity."