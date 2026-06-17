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Mailbag: Ravens Offseason Program Superlatives

Jun 17, 2026 at 01:27 PM
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by Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown
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Mink: This question feels like an offseason edition of team superlatives. I'm game.

Favorite Rookie

Just like with my kids, I don't like to play favorites. But it's hard not to be most impressed with the first two draft picks, guard Vega Ioane and outside linebacker Zion Young.

Even though he has changed positions moving from left to right guard, Ioane plugged into the first-string offensive line without batting an eye. Teammates and coaches say he has the physique, demeanor, and professionalism of a veteran.

Young's size stood out immediately. Then, his physicality – even before the pads came on – opened eyes during practices. He will set a hard edge in the run game and bulldoze offensive linemen when rushing the quarterback.

Other rookies I was impressed with were fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas, who was one of the team's most active pass catchers during Organized Team Activities, and sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley, who showed off a strong leg and wide array of punts.

Most Surprising Player

Cornerback Robert Longerbeam takes this one.

After losing his rookie year to a knee injury, Longerbeam was not only back on the field this time around, but was also one of the team's most impactful cornerbacks in practices. He got his hands on several passes throughout the four weeks.

I'll cheat again and also shout out Bilhal Kone, another second-year cornerback and fellow sixth-round pick who missed his rookie season to an even more extensive knee injury. Kone was limited to individual work, but it was good to see him on the path back.

Most Intriguing New Coach

Obviously, Jesse Minter takes the headlines, but I'll go with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

Doyle's attention to detail was one of the biggest takeaways of the offseason program. His approach has been welcomed by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who said he likes the challenge of learning Doyle's new offense and the way the 30-year-old coach is teaching it.

Doyle was described as a "human computer" and "genius" by Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver. There are high expectations for what this offense can be under Doyle's leadership.

Brown: I think Skylar Thompson is the frontrunner to be the No. 3 quarterback, due to his edge in experience over a pair of rookies in Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano.

During open practices, I haven't seen Pavia or Fagnano outshine Thompson, who has played in 11 NFL games, including a playoff start with the Miami Dolphins in Jan. 2023. Thompson made one of the most impressive throws of minicamp when he ripped a long pass to the sideline to Dayton Wade, which earned Thompson some kudos from Jackson.

With five quarterbacks on the roster and a new offense being installed, Pavia, Fagnano and Thompson must make the most of limited reps behind Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Thompson looked steady during his practice reps, but it's still early. His future isn't secure either because the Ravens may only carry two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Training camp and preseason games will give the potential No. 3 quarterbacks more opportunities to step forward and it's still early. I think a decision will be made later this summer.

As for the Ravens giving Pavia a shot at running back or returner, I don't see that happening. He's an athlete, but the Ravens have several young players like LaJohntay Wester, Elijah Sarratt, Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall who can handle return duties. If Pavia has an NFL future playing at another position, I don't think it will happen in Baltimore.

Nathan Livengood: Are we concerned with the amount of players that were not in attendance for MMC?

Brown: I wouldn't be overly concerned about the mandatory minicamp absences. Minter sounded pleased about the overall attendance and the team's health.

"We're very confident that everybody on our roster will be ready to go at the start of training camp," Minter said.

Minter didn't give an update on the status of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who hasn't played or practiced since Week 2 of last season.

"At some point, that'll clear itself up," Minter said. "Again, we feel good about where it's at, and so I would just leave it at that right now."

The starters who did not participate in the final mandatory minicamp practice were Ronnie Stanley, Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Teddye Buchanan, and Nate Wiggins. However, Flowers looked very good during offseason practices he participated in. Wiggins also made plays during OTAs, Stanley got work and looked to be in excellent shape, and Buchanan's recovery from knee surgery is said to be ahead of schedule.

It's not always prudent for players to push through minor injuries or illnesses to practice in June. It's more important that the Ravens are close to full strength when Minter begins his first training camp as head coach, and things appear to be trending that way.

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