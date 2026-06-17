Mailbag: Ravens Offseason Program Superlatives

Mink: This question feels like an offseason edition of team superlatives. I'm game.

Favorite Rookie

Just like with my kids, I don't like to play favorites. But it's hard not to be most impressed with the first two draft picks, guard Vega Ioane and outside linebacker Zion Young.

Even though he has changed positions moving from left to right guard, Ioane plugged into the first-string offensive line without batting an eye. Teammates and coaches say he has the physique, demeanor, and professionalism of a veteran.

Young's size stood out immediately. Then, his physicality – even before the pads came on – opened eyes during practices. He will set a hard edge in the run game and bulldoze offensive linemen when rushing the quarterback.

Other rookies I was impressed with were fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas, who was one of the team's most active pass catchers during Organized Team Activities, and sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley, who showed off a strong leg and wide array of punts.

Most Surprising Player

Cornerback Robert Longerbeam takes this one.

After losing his rookie year to a knee injury, Longerbeam was not only back on the field this time around, but was also one of the team's most impactful cornerbacks in practices. He got his hands on several passes throughout the four weeks.

I'll cheat again and also shout out Bilhal Kone, another second-year cornerback and fellow sixth-round pick who missed his rookie season to an even more extensive knee injury. Kone was limited to individual work, but it was good to see him on the path back.

Most Intriguing New Coach

Obviously, Jesse Minter takes the headlines, but I'll go with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

Doyle's attention to detail was one of the biggest takeaways of the offseason program. His approach has been welcomed by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who said he likes the challenge of learning Doyle's new offense and the way the 30-year-old coach is teaching it.