 Skip to main content
Advertising

Kyle Hamilton Wants to Get His Master's in Jesse Minter's Defense

Jun 16, 2026 at 11:50 AM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

S Kyle Hamilton
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

There's seemingly no defensive position that Kyle Hamilton can't play.

Last season, he logged 355 snaps as a box safety/linebacker, 298 as a slot corner, 164 as an outside linebacker, 162 as a free safety and 24 as a wide cornerback.

Hamilton's versatility has been his calling card, but he doesn't want it to hold him back going forward.

"I don't want to be Jack of all trades, master of none, and I feel like I haven't mastered anything right now," Hamilton said during Ravens minicamp.

In other words, Hamilton wants to get his master's in new Head Coach Jesse Minter's defense.

He doesn't have to be confined to one position, and he almost certainly won't be. But after a season in which his splash plays dropped somewhat compared to previous years, Hamilton wants to be more impactful across the board.

Hamilton went from having four interceptions in 2023 to one in 2024 and zero last season. His sack totals have dropped each of the past couple seasons, falling to one last year. After notching 13 passes defensed in 2023, he broke up nine passes each of the past two years.

"I think it's not a matter of doing a ton of different stuff — it's just getting better at everything that I have been doing," Hamilton said. "I feel like I've got a long way to go to be where I feel like I can be as a player."

If Hamilton still has a "long way to go" in his development, his ceiling is beyond M&T Bank Stadium's upper deck. Despite a dip in some stats, Hamilton was still recognized as an All-Pro each of the past three years. He made the first team in 2023 and 2025.

Hamilton was the highest-paid safety in NFL history until May 26, when the Los Angeles Chargers signed Derwin James to a three-year, $75.6 million extension that put him $100,000 ahead of Hamilton in average annual salary.

James had a resurgence over the past couple of years in Minter's defense with the Chargers, tallying career highs in sacks (5.5) in 2024 and interceptions (three) in 2025. Minter knows how to get the best out of elite safeties.

Minter was last in Baltimore as the Ravens' defensive backs coach for the 2020 season. Hamilton was drafted two years later. They've only spent a couple months together so far, but Minter has been quite impressed.

"Kyle is incredible. The things he's able to do — I think he's very, very unique. He's a one-of-one player in this league with the things that he's able to do and the things he's able to be elite at," Minter said.

"[He's] such a joy to work with — the way he sees the game. He's extremely smart. He's extremely cerebral. He wants to understand why we're doing things. He anticipates plays based on looks, formations and sets. It's great to have a guy like that. He's a guy that you could put him in one spot, and he could be the best in the league; put him in another spot, and he could be the best in the league."

So far, what Hamilton likes about Minter's tweaked Ravens defense is that there's "no gray area." It's about everyone acing their alignment and assignments pre-snap, then communicating any changes. Being "connected" is on the defensive meeting room's wall.

Hamilton's specific responsibilities, however, aren't so defined yet. It will continue to be versatile, but Hamilton indicated that how much is added or removed from his plate will become clearer during training camp and into the season.

"Right now, it's more so just walk before you run," Hamilton said.

But there's no doubt that Minter and the Ravens expect their star safety to sprint this season.

"I really look forward to seeing him have another year where he kind of set his own standard as a first-team All-Pro the last couple of years," Minter said.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Is Optimistic Ravens Will Sign Lamar Jackson to Contract Extension

Kyle Hamilton is named the Ravens' most essential non-quarterback. Calais Campbell says he's seeing a 'different kind of maturity' from Jackson. What the Ravens' final roster could look like at three positions

news

Around the AFC North: What's Next for the Bengals After Restructuring Joe Burrow's Contract?

Browns quarterback competition will last at least into training camp. Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. could seek a massive contract extension.

news

Late for Work: Ben Roethlisberger Says Ravens Are 'Falling Apart, Window Has Closed'

A pundit criticizes Trey Hendrickson's contract. Two questions the Ravens need to answer before training camp. Which players are most important to Lamar Jackson's success this season?

news

Former Ravens Quarterback and Four Other Ravens Legends Win UFL Championship

Chris Redman spent four years with the Ravens, including the 2000 Super Bowl season. He got the band back together to make another title run, this time as a UFL head coach.

news

50 Words or Less: What We Learned During Ravens' Offseason Program

Kyle Hamilton maintains an insatiable desire to be great. Zion Young's physicality should be fun to watch during training camp.

news

Late for Work: Why This Year Will Be Different for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

A pundit says the players have bought into new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system. Two draft picks who stood out at minicamp.

news

Challenged in a New Offense, Lamar Jackson Loves Declan Doyle's 'Mind-Blowing' Methods

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson enjoys being pushed by first-year coordinator Declan Doyle as they work to make Baltimore's offense elite again.

news

Lamar Jackson Was in New York City for Knicks' Historic Comeback Win

Lamar Jackson interacted with fans on the streets of New York City and joked about how expensive tickets were to Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

news

Late for Work: Ian Rapoport Discusses What Patrick Mahomes' Historic Contract Extension Means for Lamar Jackson

A pundit predicts Roquan Smith's next contract will reset the inside linebacker market. The AFC North lands in the lower half of division rankings by quarterback talent.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes In-House Center Options

Zay Flowers' value is clear to Jackson. Minter doesn't rule out bringing in a free agent kicker. Jackson reacts to Myles Garrett leaving AFC North. Ravens go into summer break healthy.

news

Tyler Loop Is 'Moving On' And Still Confident in His Abilities

After missing a kick that would have sent the Ravens to the playoffs, Tyler Loop is trusting his process to be ready for his next chance.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising