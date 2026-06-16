Kyle Hamilton Wants to Get His Master's in Jesse Minter's Defense

There's seemingly no defensive position that Kyle Hamilton can't play.

Last season, he logged 355 snaps as a box safety/linebacker, 298 as a slot corner, 164 as an outside linebacker, 162 as a free safety and 24 as a wide cornerback.

Hamilton's versatility has been his calling card, but he doesn't want it to hold him back going forward.

"I don't want to be Jack of all trades, master of none, and I feel like I haven't mastered anything right now," Hamilton said during Ravens minicamp.

In other words, Hamilton wants to get his master's in new Head Coach Jesse Minter's defense.

He doesn't have to be confined to one position, and he almost certainly won't be. But after a season in which his splash plays dropped somewhat compared to previous years, Hamilton wants to be more impactful across the board.

Hamilton went from having four interceptions in 2023 to one in 2024 and zero last season. His sack totals have dropped each of the past couple seasons, falling to one last year. After notching 13 passes defensed in 2023, he broke up nine passes each of the past two years.

"I think it's not a matter of doing a ton of different stuff — it's just getting better at everything that I have been doing," Hamilton said. "I feel like I've got a long way to go to be where I feel like I can be as a player."

If Hamilton still has a "long way to go" in his development, his ceiling is beyond M&T Bank Stadium's upper deck. Despite a dip in some stats, Hamilton was still recognized as an All-Pro each of the past three years. He made the first team in 2023 and 2025.

Hamilton was the highest-paid safety in NFL history until May 26, when the Los Angeles Chargers signed Derwin James to a three-year, $75.6 million extension that put him $100,000 ahead of Hamilton in average annual salary.

James had a resurgence over the past couple of years in Minter's defense with the Chargers, tallying career highs in sacks (5.5) in 2024 and interceptions (three) in 2025. Minter knows how to get the best out of elite safeties.

Minter was last in Baltimore as the Ravens' defensive backs coach for the 2020 season. Hamilton was drafted two years later. They've only spent a couple months together so far, but Minter has been quite impressed.

"Kyle is incredible. The things he's able to do — I think he's very, very unique. He's a one-of-one player in this league with the things that he's able to do and the things he's able to be elite at," Minter said.

"[He's] such a joy to work with — the way he sees the game. He's extremely smart. He's extremely cerebral. He wants to understand why we're doing things. He anticipates plays based on looks, formations and sets. It's great to have a guy like that. He's a guy that you could put him in one spot, and he could be the best in the league; put him in another spot, and he could be the best in the league."

So far, what Hamilton likes about Minter's tweaked Ravens defense is that there's "no gray area." It's about everyone acing their alignment and assignments pre-snap, then communicating any changes. Being "connected" is on the defensive meeting room's wall.

Hamilton's specific responsibilities, however, aren't so defined yet. It will continue to be versatile, but Hamilton indicated that how much is added or removed from his plate will become clearer during training camp and into the season.

"Right now, it's more so just walk before you run," Hamilton said.

But there's no doubt that Minter and the Ravens expect their star safety to sprint this season.