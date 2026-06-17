Late for Work: Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Such As Keenan Allen Should Be on Ravens' To-Do List

Pundit Says Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Such As Keenan Allen Should Be on Ravens' To-Do List

The Ravens are excited about their wide receiver group as currently constructed, but one thing it's lacking is experience behind starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

The next four wide receivers on the depth chart have a combined seven career catches, all by Devontez Walker over his two seasons. Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are rookies, and second-year return specialist LaJohntay Wester took just 58 snaps on offense last season.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski said signing a veteran wide receiver is the Ravens' second-biggest item on their to-do list before the start of the regular season. (Finding a starting center was first).

"The organization has never had a problem bringing in aging veterans who can still play," Sobleski wrote. "For example, Keenan Allen could round out the team's pass-catchers quite nicely."

A proven, physical receiver such as Allen would be an intriguing addition. The six-time Pro Bowler has six 1,000-yard seasons and never had fewer than 744 yards in a season in which he played at least nine games.

Allen is 34, but he showed last season that he still has gas in the tank, logging 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers. As the Chargers' defensive coordinator last season, Head Coach Jesse Minter saw firsthand what Allen brings to the table.

Other notable wide receivers still available in free agency include Stefon Diggs, 32, Deebo Samuel, 30, and former Raven DeAndre Hopkins, 34.

On a side note, NFL.com’s Matt Okada said he would like to see Adam Thielen come out of retirement and sign with the Ravens.

"Despite a storied, 12-year NFL career that included two Pro Bowl selections and an appearance in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, Thielen never made it to the Super Bowl," Okada wrote. "He turns 36 in August, but I think he has a few crucial catches left in the tank. I'm sending him to the Ravens, where Lamar Jackson and Co. always seem one receiver short and where Thielen has great odds at a meaningful playoff run."