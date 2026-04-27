Biggest Question for All 11 Ravens Draft Picks

G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern, Round 7 (253)

The Ravens rated Beerntsen as the best offensive lineman available at the time he was drafted. Beerntsen will turn 26 years old in October, but his experience could help him make the adjustment to the NFL. He spent six years at South Dakota State, winning back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023, before transferring to Northwestern for a final season in the Big Ten. The Ravens are looking for interior offensive line depth and Beerntsen will get a chance to show he can provide it. He'll compete with other experienced guards in Emery Jones Jr., Andrew Vorhees, and others.