Biggest Question for All 11 Ravens Draft Picks

The Ravens' 2026 draft class is set, and all 11 players are excited to begin their NFL journey.
Here's a question facing each pick as they look forward to their rookie season:
G Vega Ioane, Penn State, Round 1 (14)
Can Ioane meet or exceed expectations and become a perennial Pro Bowl guard?
Ioane was the first guard selected in the draft and the highest guard drafted in franchise history. He's a mauler who many scouts have compared to Indianapolis Colts eight-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson.
Inconsistent guard play was a major problem for the Ravens in 2025 and contributed to them dropping from the NFL's No. 1 offense in 2024 to 16th in 2025. Head Coach Jesse Minter said it hasn't been determined if Ioane will play left or right guard, and the Ravens must still decide on a starting center. But after losing Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, Baltimore needs Ioane to be a stud, and the sooner it happens, the better.
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OLB Zion Young, Missouri, Round 2 (45)
Will Young's first-year impact match his enthusiasm?
Young's fired-up reaction to being drafted by the Ravens was one of the highlights of the draft, as he repeatedly told General Manager Eric DeCosta, "Let's get it!"
The Ravens want to set a physical, nasty tone on both sides of the ball, which suits Young's playing style. He's a proven run-stopper who started to blossom as a pass rusher, from 2.5 sacks in 2024 to 6.5 sacks in 2025. Minter talked about using Young as a chess piece who can set the edge and rush from different positions.
"I do think he has the ability to rush up and down the line," Minter said. "He has some versatility there, particularly as you get into third down, and you want to put different guys in different spots."
The challenge for Young is to develop quickly enough to earn consistent reps as a rookie, as Mike Green did last season. If Young's impact matches his enthusiasm, Baltimore's defense will be better for it.
WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC, Round 3 (80)
Can Lane rule the red zone in the NFL like he did in college?
The Ravens ranked 27th in red-zone touchdown efficiency in 2025 (47%). Lane was a red-zone monster at USC, averaging almost a touchdown per game in 2024 (12 touchdown catches, 13 games).
Standing at 6-foot-4, Lane has the biggest hands (10 1/2 inches) of any wide receiver in this year's draft class. He was mentored by former Ravens tight end Todd Heap, who was an assistant coach at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Ariz., where Lane was a prep star. He played in an NFL-style offense at USC under Head Coach Lincoln Riley.
Lane will face better corners at the next level, but his 4.47 speed at the Combine was faster than some scouts expected and his athleticism is legit. He has the potential to add a key dimension to Baltimore's passing game with his wingspan and leaping ability if he can earn Lamar Jackson's trust to go up and get it.
WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana, Round 4 (115)
Can he make the transition to slot receiver to find a bigger role?
The 6-foot-2 Sarratt was given the nickname “Waffle House” because he was always open, even when he had a defender on his back. He and Lane provide new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle with a pair of rookie big targets to work with, but can they both find a role?
It's possible, because when Doyle was the coordinator with the Chicago Bears last season, they had seven players with at least 48 catches.
DeCosta said that while Lane and Sarratt are both "huge red zone targets" the Ravens have a different vision for the two receivers and think Sarratt is "really, really good inside," where he could be a power slot option. Sarratt only played 60 snaps in the slot last season (436 outside), per Pro Football Focus, but he could earn a bigger role if he adjusts well inside.
TE Matt Hibner, SMU, Round 4 (133)
Will Hibner be the No. 2 pass-catching tight end the Ravens need?
The Ravens traded up 21 spots to get Hibner, indicating they view him as an important piece. After losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency, Baltimore had to beef up its tight end room.
Likely was a major part of the passing game the past several seasons and Hibner said he envisions himself playing more of that role. The Ravens like Hibner's athletic potential, but how quickly can get become a target in Baltimore's offense?
When he and Minter were together at Michigan, Hibner caught just two passes. The Ravens want a tight end to emerge behind Mark Andrews and believe the ascending Hibner could be that guy.
CB Chandler Rivers, Duke, Round 5 (162)
Can Rivers be part of the cornerback rotation as a rookie?
Rivers is a tough, undersized cornerback (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) with similar traits to two former Ravens corners who were winners – Lardarius Webb Sr. and Tavon Young. While Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton double as big nickels, there's room for a true inside cornerback, a role that undrafted rookie Keyon Martin earned last season. Rivers could earn a consistent role if he plays as big for the Ravens as he did at Duke.
TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama, Round 5 (173)
Is Cuevas destined to be the next Day 3 Ravens tight end who becomes a solid contributor?
Baltimore's draft history is loaded with Day 3 tight ends who were excellent choices – Likely, Kolar, Nick Boyle, Dennis Pitta. Cuevas is a versatile player from a big-time program who will have an excellent mentor in Andrews. Tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet were targeted often last season when Doyle was in Chicago. Cuevas showed an ability to catch and block at Alabama, and he's joining a tight-end-friendly franchise.
RB Adam Randall, Clemson, Round 5 (174)
How many hats can Randall wear?
Randall became the first pick that Steve Bisciotti has made as Ravens owner, and you know the rookie wants to deliver. He looks the part, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound specimen who'll compete for a spot in the running back room.
Randall blossomed last season (814 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, 36 catches, 254 receiving yards) after switching from receiver. The Ravens have Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali on the depth chart behind Derrick Henry, but Randall is an intriguing prospect who could carve out a role as a third-down specialist or kick returner. That versatility adds value as he continues to improve as a running back.
P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, Round 6 (211)
Can Eckley be a consistent punter from Day 1?
Many scouts regarded Eckley as the top punter in the draft after he had the best career average in Big Ten history (47.6 yards). He excelled at both power and placement, with 10 punts last season downed inside the 10-yard line.
Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown loves working with young punters, and Jordan Stout developed into a Pro Bowler in his fourth year before departing in free agency. It took Stout some time and rocky patches to break out. Eckley is just 22 years old and will be punting in new stadiums and key situations, and the Ravens will need him to deliver from the start.
DE Rayshaun Benny, Michigan, Round 7 (250)
Is Benny ready to be a regular part of the defensive line rotation?
Benny was a run-stopper at Michigan who Minter and new Ravens Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito coached for two seasons. The Ravens wanted to upgrade their defensive line depth regardless of Nnamdi Madubuike's status following his reported recent neck surgery. Benny could have more immediate impact than most seventh-round picks if he picks up where he left off at Michigan. DeCosta said he's a "plug-and-play guy coming in right out of the gates."
The Ravens made the following 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft: G Vega Ioane, Penn State; EDGE Zion Young, Missouri; WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC; WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; TE Matt Hibner, SMU; CB Chandler Rivers, Duke; TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama; RB Adam Randall, Clemson; P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State; DE Rayshaun Benny, Michigan; G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern.
G Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern, Round 7 (253)
Will age and experience pay off?
The Ravens rated Beerntsen as the best offensive lineman available at the time he was drafted. Beerntsen will turn 26 years old in October, but his experience could help him make the adjustment to the NFL. He spent six years at South Dakota State, winning back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023, before transferring to Northwestern for a final season in the Big Ten. The Ravens are looking for interior offensive line depth and Beerntsen will get a chance to show he can provide it. He'll compete with other experienced guards in Emery Jones Jr., Andrew Vorhees, and others.