How Jesse Minter Influenced the Ravens' Draft Strategy

The Ravens view the draft as a collaborative effort, and Head Coach Jesse Minter loved his new role in the process.
"It was incredible," Minter said, reflecting on his first draft as a head coach. "We talked about this all the way back, but this is the job I wanted because of the people here and how they operate."
Toughness, physicality, and versatility were among the traits Minter valued in the 2026 class. The blueprint began when Baltimore selected guard Vega Ioane on Day 1, followed by rugged outside linebacker Zion Young and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on Day 2.
Talent is always important, but there's nothing wrong with size, especially in a smashmouth division like the AFC North.
"Obviously, you start with Vega and just him setting the tone for the draft class," Minter said. "Zion, again, he is a big physical, tough, rugged player. Ja'Kobi is a big matchup guy – he has size, speed, length, catch radius, and an ability to make tough plays.
"I just think if you go all the way down the list, it is a really physical group. With the big, strong, tough, physical team that we're trying to have here … all these guys fit that bill."
After being a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers the previous two seasons, Minter knew being a head coach would require a broader perspective. He took a deep dive into studying players on both sides of the ball, and six of Baltimore's first eight picks were on offense.
"I've always taken a lot of pride as an evaluator," Minter said. "It was honestly neat and fun to do a lot of different positions. It was my first time really evaluating offensive linemen and wide receivers in a different way than just preparing to play against them."
There were many draft night moments that Minter will cherish. Like seeing the excitement on Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Coach Dwayne Ledford's face when Ioane was drafted. Or when Minter grabbed the phone and talked to fourth-round tight end Matt Hibner, who Minter has known since the pair were at Michigan together.
"Hibby," Minter said, talking to Hibner as his family sat proudly around him. "Back together again. What do you think?"
"I love it," Hibner said.
The Ravens also drafted another former Michigan study, defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny, in the seventh round.
The Ravens see versatility in many of their picks. They think fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt can be an effective target lining up wide or as a slot receiver. Hibner and Josh Cuevas bring different traits as tight ends.
Minter and his staff are also enamored with Ioane's versatility as a power blocker, pulling guard, or pass protector. No matter what play new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle dials up, the Ravens believe Ioane will excel.
"Jesse had a really strong opinion [about wanting Ioane]," DeCosta told The Athletic’s Michael Silver. "That really resonated with me."
Defensively, the Ravens believe in Young's ability to set the edge, as well as rush from inside. Minter envisions a Ravens team that can show multiple looks on both sides of the ball, making them harder to gameplan for.
Minter must wait for his first victory as a head coach, but he believes Baltimore won the draft.
"You want guys that have different traits, different types of matchups," Minter said.
"Look at the DB room, the receiver room, you just want different types of guys. You don't want everybody to be the same. So, when you look at the guys we picked up, they fit what we're trying to do."