How Jesse Minter Influenced the Ravens' Draft Strategy

The Ravens also drafted another former Michigan study, defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny, in the seventh round.

The Ravens see versatility in many of their picks. They think fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt can be an effective target lining up wide or as a slot receiver. Hibner and Josh Cuevas bring different traits as tight ends.

Minter and his staff are also enamored with Ioane's versatility as a power blocker, pulling guard, or pass protector. No matter what play new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle dials up, the Ravens believe Ioane will excel.

"Jesse had a really strong opinion [about wanting Ioane]," DeCosta told The Athletic’s Michael Silver. "That really resonated with me."

Defensively, the Ravens believe in Young's ability to set the edge, as well as rush from inside. Minter envisions a Ravens team that can show multiple looks on both sides of the ball, making them harder to gameplan for.

Minter must wait for his first victory as a head coach, but he believes Baltimore won the draft.