Late for Work: Ravens Prioritizing Size and Toughness Is Among Things We Learned From Their Draft

Declan Doyle's offense has new priorities.

Wacker: "Here's a list of everything we know about Declan Doyle's offense: Players think it's going to be 'electric,' explosive plays are one of three nonnegotiables (along with physical and detailed), and it will utilize Jackson's legs as an 'eraser of mistakes' rather than a set play call. Sure sounds like Doyle wants Jackson to air it out more.

"The Ravens jumped on third–round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane higher than some projected he'd go, but they covet his upside and catch radius. He's a big receiver who Ravens coaches want to take advantage of in the red zone — something the previous coaching staff promised and failed to do with DeAndre Hopkins. Fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt thrives more on the perimeter. Back-shoulder throws are his biggest strength, according to the fourth-round pick out of Indiana. The go ball, out-route toward the left sideline and slant up to the right accounted for 60% of his route tree production, according to the football data site SumerSports.

"Whether they're good enough to immediately contribute or not, adding Lane and Sarratt is at least an indication of the offense's new direction."

It had its virtues, but this Ravens draft zagged again and again.

Walker: "The Ravens loaded up on targets and protectors for Jackson. They checked some expected boxes, drafting a pair of solid all-around tight ends, SMU's Matthew Hibner and Alabama's Josh Cuevas, to learn behind Mark Andrews. Their track record at the position suggests at least one of those guys will be a real player, even if neither is ready to fill Isaiah Likely's (or even Charlie Kolar's) shoes in 2026.

"They took the top punter on many boards in Michigan State's Ryan Eckley, who'll try to fill Jordan Stout's spot. They added a classic value pick in undersized Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers — fast, smart and one of the most prolific defensive playmakers in college football. It's easy to envision Rivers shining on special teams and gradually forcing his way onto the field as a nickel back.