News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has Made a Quick Adjustment to Playing Under Center More

Lamar Jackson looks fully prepared to take more snaps from under center as part of Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's master plan for the Ravens' attack.
During his career, Jackson has thrown primarily out of the pistol or shotgun formation. Over 80% of Jackson’s dropback passes came from those looks last season.
However, Jackson has been a smooth operator from under center during the first week of training camp. He set the tone on Wednesday by completing his first three passes of training camp from under center – two to Zay Flowers and one to Devontez Walker.
Jackson has also audibled and moved under center on several occasions, and Doyle loves how seamlessly Jackson has made the transition.
"He's very natural at it," Doyle said. "He's a quick mover. You would never notice that he hasn't been under there that much. He has the ability to do all three – he can be under, he can be in the pistol, he can be in the gun. There's a lot of versatility in his game. You want to mix all those things and make the defense have to deal with him."
Doyle further explained how having Jackson take more snaps under center could put more stress on opponents.
"More than anything, it's the play-action element," Doyle said. "Being able to turn your back to the defense and simulate the run for a longer period time allows things down the field. The longer you're in that fake, the longer it looks like run, and all the plays that come off that scheme.
"As opposed to you being in the pistol or the gun, when the mesh happens much faster and the defense sees what's happening quicker. You're just buying time, more than anything."
Doyle Will Call Plays From Sideline and Upstairs During Preseason
Doyle will use the preseason to experiment with calling plays from both the sideline and the coaches' box before deciding what's best. There are pros and cons to each choice and Doyle does not want to rush a decision.
"I'm trying to simulate it as best I can, the communication aspect between me and the staff," Doyle said. "My plan right now, [when] we're playing at home in (preseason) Game 1, I'll probably go up (in the box) for that. Second (preseason) game (at Minnesota Vikings), I'll probably go down, then I'll reevaluate what I want to do. I would like to have these games to be able to do that."
Tyler Loop Enjoys a Consistent Day of Practice
Tyler Loop was three-for-three on field goal attempts during Friday's practice, with his longest from 56 yards. Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said it was a continuation of the steadiness Loop has displayed throughout the offseason.
"He's being consistent, taking the coaching," Levine said. "(Senior Special Teams) Coach Randy Brown has been working with him, very detailed, making sure that he's staying sharp. The most important thing he's doing right now is taking coaching and having the confidence he has in himself.
"Last year he was a rookie, he didn't know any better. He was still learning how to be a pro. Now he's got a year under his belt. Going into your second year, now you have a rhythm."
Anthony Weaver Is Happy to Get His Chance to Coach Keyon Martin
Second-year cornerback Keyon Martin was a standout during Friday's practice, breaking up a couple of passes into the end zone.
After making the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2025, Martin continues to impress. That's not surprising to Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator when Martin had a pre-draft workout with them.
"We had Keyon (visit), because he's from the (Fort) Lauderdale area, at a local Pro Day in Miami," Weaver said.
So why isn't Martin with the Dolphins?
"We (expletive) that up, right?" Weaver said, drawing laughter.
"I love the kid. He just competes every day. He's not a big dude. He always plays with a chip. He's having fun. He's energetic. You can feel the juice and the energy and people feed off that. But he wants to rip your face off."
Mike Locksley Looks Forward to Ravens Practice at University of Maryland
University of Maryland Head Football Coach Mike Locksley attended Friday's practice in anticipation of the Ravens' first-ever practice at Maryland’s SECU Stadium on Saturday.
"It's super exciting," Locksley said. "Anytime we get the Ravens to come down to that neck of the world, I know for me as a college coach, we love for our players to see what it looks like at the next level.
"Being the flagship university of the state of Maryland, it's our job to promote the game of football. Who else better to promote the game than to bring our state's team, the Ravens, down to the DMV. We've got great youth football in the DC, Maryland, Virginia area. To be able to bring this product down, the best product in the state, is a great thing for all of us."