News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has Made a Quick Adjustment to Playing Under Center More

Lamar Jackson looks fully prepared to take more snaps from under center as part of Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's master plan for the Ravens' attack.

During his career, Jackson has thrown primarily out of the pistol or shotgun formation. Over 80% of Jackson’s dropback passes came from those looks last season.

However, Jackson has been a smooth operator from under center during the first week of training camp. He set the tone on Wednesday by completing his first three passes of training camp from under center – two to Zay Flowers and one to Devontez Walker.

Jackson has also audibled and moved under center on several occasions, and Doyle loves how seamlessly Jackson has made the transition.

"He's very natural at it," Doyle said. "He's a quick mover. You would never notice that he hasn't been under there that much. He has the ability to do all three – he can be under, he can be in the pistol, he can be in the gun. There's a lot of versatility in his game. You want to mix all those things and make the defense have to deal with him."

Doyle further explained how having Jackson take more snaps under center could put more stress on opponents.

"More than anything, it's the play-action element," Doyle said. "Being able to turn your back to the defense and simulate the run for a longer period time allows things down the field. The longer you're in that fake, the longer it looks like run, and all the plays that come off that scheme.