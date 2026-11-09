News & Notes: Jesse Minter Gives Injury Update on Kyle Hamilton

Head Coach Jesse Minter gave a positive update Monday on All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who left Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hip injury.
"I think everything looks fairly good," Minter said. "We'll find out as the guys come back in tomorrow (Tuesday). But I wouldn't expect that to be something where … hopefully he doesn't miss time."
Minter was also optimistic about cornerback Nate Wiggins (illness) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) returning to action this week. Wiggins did not play against the Jaguars, while Hawkins has missed the last three games.
"There's definitely optimism there," Minter said regarding Hawkins rejoining practice. "I think (Nate) will be okay. It was an unfortunate timing of an illness."
Minter Expects Jacoby Brissett to Start Immediately and Bring Leadership
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was at the Under Armour Performance Center for much of the weekend after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
In his 11th NFL season, Brissett has the experience to transition smoothly into a starting role immediately. Brissett and Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork worked together with the Cardinals last season, which will help the new quarterback get acclimated.
Minter confirmed that the Ravens expect Brissett to be their starter Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"It's an 11-year vet, he's played for a bunch of different teams, been in a bunch of different systems. I think he'll operate our offense at a level required to be successful," Minter said.
"He'll get the ball out on time. He'll be able to run the whole thing. He'll be a leader. He'll hold guys accountable. I'm just excited about the addition, the chance that gives us to kind of spark this thing."
In other quarterback commentary, Minter praised undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano for the way he handled his first career start against the Jaguars. Fagnano, who completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and threw two interceptions, played on a heavily wrapped ankle after being injured four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills. Having a short week to bounce back before a Thursday night game, Fagnano showed the poise and toughness that helped him make the 53-man roster as a long shot.
"That guy earned a lot of respect in the locker room for going out there on Thursday night and dealing with what he was dealing with physically and playing and gutting through it and giving us everything that he had," Minter said.
"He's well aware of how we feel about him. I think he gets a chance now, again, as another guy that can honestly benefit from a guy like Jacoby coming in. This is the type of role that he could have for a long time if he takes this opportunity and really learns from it."
Minter Says He Will Keep Lamar Jackson Injury Updates Private
Minter said he will not be sharing regular injury updates on Lamar Jackson, who is on the injured list with a thumb injury.
"I'm going to keep most of the conversations between Lamar and I," Minter said. "Nobody wants to be on the field more. He's probably going to do everything he can to put himself in position. But I'll leave it at that."
Minter maintained his stance when asked if, or when, Jackson will have surgery.
"I'm going to keep all that stuff between me and him," Minter said. "You may know, but that'll come from him."
Minter on Trade Deadline: 'We'll See'
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Ravens are constantly exploring ways to improve the team. Minter said he was happy Baltimore acquired Brissett but was uncertain if more deals would follow after speaking with General Manager Eric DeCosta.
"It's kind of a 'we'll see,'" Minter said. "We made the move to get Jacoby for our team right now. That's a much-needed move, one we're very happy about from a coaching perspective. Anything that beyond that, we'll kind of see what happens."
Minter added that he is happy with the talent on Baltimore's roster.
"I like our team," Minter said. "Now, we need to play better. We need to do things better. But we have some good players that we need to coach better, we need to get them to play the way we're capable of playing."