News & Notes: Jesse Minter Gives Injury Update on Kyle Hamilton

Minter Expects Jacoby Brissett to Start Immediately and Bring Leadership

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was at the Under Armour Performance Center for much of the weekend after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

In his 11th NFL season, Brissett has the experience to transition smoothly into a starting role immediately. Brissett and Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork worked together with the Cardinals last season, which will help the new quarterback get acclimated.

Minter confirmed that the Ravens expect Brissett to be their starter Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's an 11-year vet, he's played for a bunch of different teams, been in a bunch of different systems. I think he'll operate our offense at a level required to be successful," Minter said.

"He'll get the ball out on time. He'll be able to run the whole thing. He'll be a leader. He'll hold guys accountable. I'm just excited about the addition, the chance that gives us to kind of spark this thing."

In other quarterback commentary, Minter praised undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano for the way he handled his first career start against the Jaguars. Fagnano, who completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and threw two interceptions, played on a heavily wrapped ankle after being injured four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills. Having a short week to bounce back before a Thursday night game, Fagnano showed the poise and toughness that helped him make the 53-man roster as a long shot.

"That guy earned a lot of respect in the locker room for going out there on Thursday night and dealing with what he was dealing with physically and playing and gutting through it and giving us everything that he had," Minter said.