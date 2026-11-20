The Ravens will hit the road for their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (4-5). Here are five things to know about the Panthers.
They've had an up-and-down season.
The Panthers opened the season with a 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears, won three of their next four games, then lost three straight games (including a 30-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) before defeating the New Orleans Saints on a walk-off field goal this past weekend.
At 4-5, they lead the NFC South, whose division winner has won 10 or fewer games in each of the past four years and has had a losing record twice, including the Panthers last season.
Bryce Young is on pace for the most productive seasons of his career.
The top pick in the 2023 draft, Young has improved a lot since 2025 after enduring a tough rookie season and getting benched early in his sophomore season. He's on track for career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Young started this season red-hot, tossing 11 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions through Week 6. But Young has cooled off a bit in recent weeks.
Part of the drop-off in success can be attributed to Young pushing the ball downfield less in recent games. From Weeks 1-6, Young was averaging 9.8 air yards per attempt, according to Next Gen Stats. Since Week 7, that number has dropped to 6.7.
Part of that can be attributed to defenders getting pressure consistently and forcing quicker, shorter passes. Per Next Gen Stats, Young is tied for the fifth-highest pressure rate faced of any qualified quarterback this season and is tied for the second-most quarterback pressures faced since Carolina's Week 5 bye.
At the same time, Young has proved plenty capable of creating positive plays under pressure.
Young, who put up 276 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Denver Broncos just two weeks ago, will present a tough dual-threat challenge for Baltimore.
"He's slippery," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "He's got a great arm, [and] he's mobile. I think he's become a great leader for them."
Young's supporting cast has also had peaks and valleys this season.
Let's start with a peak: Running back Chuba Hubbard is on pace for a career year in his sixth NFL season. As the center of Carolina's run game – he's taken just under 73% of the team's carries – Hubbard has 711 rushing yards (eighth most in the NFL) and seven rushing touchdowns. Hubbard also has 31 receptions for 247 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Against the Saints in Week 10, Hubbard finished with a career-high 172 yards from scrimmage.
At wideout, second-year star Tetairoa McMillan leads the Panthers by a wide margin in receptions (49) and receiving yards (660). McMillan combines a large frame (6-foot-4 and 220 pounds) with impressive receiving technique. He erupted for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
Since that game, however, McMillan has just 17 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. Fellow starting wideout Jalen Coker has also lacked production lately, tallying just seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown since Week 7.
Two Carolina tight ends have stepped up in the passing game. Tommy Tremble and former Raven Darren Waller each have 25 receptions on the season and have combined for seven touchdowns. However, both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
The offensive line has also been in flux this year. Starting right guard Brady Christensen has spent the entire season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury (although he's listed as questionable for Sunday), while both Panthers starting offensive tackles (Ickey Ekwonu and Taylor Moton) are sidelined by season-ending injuries.
Ekwonu and Moton's replacements have endured some rough patches. According to Next Gen Stats, left tackle Rasheed Walker has allowed a league-high 23 quick quarterback pressures, which are quarterback pressures that happen in less than 2.5 seconds. Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling has had an up-and-down season.
Overall, the offensive line hasn't given Young clean pockets consistently: Only the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers have allowed more quick quarterback pressures than the Panthers, who have been credited with 62.
Considering that Young is especially dangerous when given ample time to throw, Baltimore's pass rush generating consistent pressure (or not) can largely determine the outcome of Sunday's game.
The Panthers are on pace to break the all-time single-season record for penalties and penalty yards.
The current records for penalties and penalty yards in a season are 163 and 1,358, respectively, both of which belong to the 2011 Oakland Raiders (who played a 16-game schedule).
This season, the Panthers are on pace for 164 penalties and 1,487 penalty yards. They are the NFL's most-penalized team (87) and set a single-game franchise record for penalties (17) and penalty yards (152) this past Sunday against the Saints. The Panthers lead the league in defensive pass interference penalties (11), and Walker is tied for the most false start penalties (seven).
The Ravens are tied for the fourth-most penalties in the league (80). Yellow flags could be aplenty, and whichever team is more disciplined may prevail.
The defense has struggled in some facets, but the unit has been banged up and is getting healthier.
The Panthers have just 14 sacks on the season and are tied for 26th in pressure rate despite being tied for seventh in blitz rate, per Next Gen Stats. They're also in a three-way tie for the most rushing touchdowns allowed of any team (14).
Carolina's sack leader with 3.5 is outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips, who has missed three games this season but returned for Week 10 and had a monster outing against the Saints. Phillips earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying eight pressures, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Elsewhere in the front seven, linebacker Devin Lloyd not only leads the team in tackles, but also has three interceptions this season and seven since 2025, the most among all linebackers, per Next Gen Stats. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is tied for second among all interior defensive linemen with five passes defensed, and defensive tackle Lee Hunter is second among all rookie interior defensive linemen in run stops.
The secondary could also get reinforcements against the Ravens. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and Akayleb Evans have each spent time on injured reserve, but Jackson, who led the NFL with 19 passes defensed last season, told reporters that he plans to play this weekend. Rookie cornerback Will Lee III, who leads the team in passes defensed this season (seven), has missed the past two games but is also reportedly in line to face the Ravens.
As a whole, the Panthers have had two poor showings on defense (Week 1 against Chicago and Week 7 against Tampa Bay in which the Buccaneers ran for 258 yards) but have been solid otherwise, although they did fire Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero after a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Since Week 2, Carolina's defense has allowed just 21 points per game. Opponents have also lost seven fumbles, fourth-most in NFL this season.