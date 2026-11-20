At wideout, second-year star Tetairoa McMillan leads the Panthers by a wide margin in receptions (49) and receiving yards (660). McMillan combines a large frame (6-foot-4 and 220 pounds) with impressive receiving technique. He erupted for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Since that game, however, McMillan has just 17 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. Fellow starting wideout Jalen Coker has also lacked production lately, tallying just seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown since Week 7.

Two Carolina tight ends have stepped up in the passing game. Tommy Tremble and former Raven Darren Waller each have 25 receptions on the season and have combined for seven touchdowns. However, both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The offensive line has also been in flux this year. Starting right guard Brady Christensen has spent the entire season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury (although he's listed as questionable for Sunday), while both Panthers starting offensive tackles (Ickey Ekwonu and Taylor Moton) are sidelined by season-ending injuries.

Ekwonu and Moton's replacements have endured some rough patches. According to Next Gen Stats, left tackle Rasheed Walker has allowed a league-high 23 quick quarterback pressures, which are quarterback pressures that happen in less than 2.5 seconds. Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling has had an up-and-down season.

Overall, the offensive line hasn't given Young clean pockets consistently: Only the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers have allowed more quick quarterback pressures than the Panthers, who have been credited with 62.