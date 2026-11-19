The Urbana High School champions want the works after winning the first Maryland 4A/3A state-sanctioned girls flag football title.

They want a banner hung in the gymnasium. They want rings.

"They are girls. They get what they want!" Head Coach Mike Warner said.

It was a historic day Tuesday as M&T Bank Stadium hosted the first Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Girls Flag Football State Championships following the sport's official sanctioning in April.

Maryland was the 19th state to formally recognize the sport at the high school level, and it's growing fast. When Maryland's Eastern Shore starts in the 2027-2028 academic year, Ravens-supported girls flag football will expand to more than 140 Maryland public high schools, up from just 10 schools when the Ravens launched the initiative in 2023.

But on Tuesday, it was all about the six schools competing in the championships.

Urbana (Frederick County) toppled Clarksburg (Montgomery), 14-6, for the 4A/3A title. Northern (Calvert) beat Linganore (Frederick), 27-13, for the 3A/2A crown, and Calvert (Calvert) defeated Middletown (Frederick), 34-20, for the 2A/1A championship.

Urbana had lost to Clarksburg in the semifinals the past two years but finally prevailed this time around behind five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown by Delaney Holt, two touchdown passes by Emily Mitchel, and suffocating defense by linebacker Alana Mann and pass rusher Madison Manguiri.

For Northern, Ryann Burch completed 24 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns, a pair each to Myranda Stubbs and Mya Summers. Summers also had 10 sacks. For Calvert, Amani Welch threw two touchdowns and rushed another two, and Asiah Freeland led the team with 96 receiving yards and added an interception.

Across the board, it was an evening of impressive achievement. Warner said it was so loud on the field at M&T Bank Stadium that his players couldn't hear him from the sideline.

"This year, the school really treated it like a true state championship. The support of the community that came behind it, it's just outstanding," Warner said.

"They are just an incredible, great set of girls. They have a lot of respect for the game, their teammates, their opponents and everybody around. So it was an incredible atmosphere."

The growth of the sport and official sanctioning is now putting it on the map for colleges. The NCAA added women's flag football to its Emerging Sports for Women program in January, following approval across Divisions I, II, and III at the 2026 NCAA Convention.

That puts the sport on the path towards becoming a full NCAA championship sport once it meets sponsorship and participation thresholds, such as reaching at least 40 varsity-level sponsoring schools. Colleges and universities across the nation are building their programs, and they're looking at Maryland high schools.

Warner joked that it's become his side job helping his girls sort through the recruiting process. Urbana's team is loaded with sophomores, but their backup quarterback is graduating early to go play at Mars Hill University in North Carolina in the spring. Warner said of his other six seniors, at least five are looking to play collegiately.

"They're seeing the quality and the talent that's playing on the field," Warner said. "The number of requests and questions about players continued to jump up in November as we continued to progress through the playoff time frame. It's really exciting times for them and the abundance of opportunities that have been created from [sanctioning]."

To date, the Ravens have committed more than $1 million in grant funding to support the development and growth of girls flag football throughout Maryland. Under Armour will continue to outfit custom uniforms for each team.

"It's incredibly meaningful to see years of investment and collaboration, between the MPSSAA and the Ravens, lead to Maryland's first state-sanctioned girls flag football championships at M&T Bank Stadium. For the Ravens, hosting these athletes was about celebrating the stage they earned and the opportunities we've helped build throughout the state over the last five years," said Adam Rudel, Ravens Sr. Manager of Marketing & Football Outreach.