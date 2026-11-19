Humphrey has been sent home following a derogatory comment about Baltimore that he made on his podcast. He will not practice this week.

Minter said it's a one-game deactivation for Humphrey, who has started all 10 games for the Ravens this season.

"He's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city," Minter said. "When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate."