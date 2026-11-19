Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been deactivated for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Head Coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday.
Humphrey has been sent home following a derogatory comment about Baltimore that he made on his podcast. He will not practice this week.
Minter said it's a one-game deactivation for Humphrey, who has started all 10 games for the Ravens this season.
"He's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city," Minter said. "When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate."
Minter said Humphrey will be replaced by Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa as the Ravens look to snap a five-game losing streak against the Panthers.