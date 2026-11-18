The Ravens have activated rookie running back Adam Randall off injured reserve, hoping he can add some juice to their backfield and special teams.

A fifth-round pick, Randall has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season due to neck/hamstring injuries.

He returned to practice on Oct. 28, and Wednesday was the end of his three-week practice window in which he needed to be activated, or else he would remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The Clemson product, who converted to running back from wide receiver and also returned kickoffs, flashed his talent this summer. He's a big-bodied runner at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds who can be used in a variety of ways on offense and/or special teams.

The Ravens are looking to improve their running game after having just 16 rushing yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Baltimore has averaged 86.8 rushing yards per game over its five-game losing streak.

"I think [Randall] is a really versatile player. A guy that, if you get the ball in his hands different ways, kick return included, he's flashed a lot," Head Coach Jesse Minter said last week. "He's had a really good couple weeks. It's been good to get him back out here. So yes, I think guys like that sometimes can maybe bring a little spark, bring a little juice."