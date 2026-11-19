Ravens rookie guard Vega Ioane was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Ioane has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which sidelined him early in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens had a tough game in the trenches and are looking to bounce back and get their ground game going after posting 16 rushing yards on 15 carries. If Ioane returns, that will certainly help.

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) is still not back at practice, however. That could leave Baltimore's defensive front, which is also looking to rebound, short-handed. Broderick Washington Jr. is Madubuike's backup.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) is still limited, as he's been since returning to practice at the start of last week.