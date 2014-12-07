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CBs Anthony Levine, Danny Gorrer Leave Game With Injuries

Dec 07, 2014 at 05:59 AM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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The hits keep coming for the Ravens* *secondary.

Cornerbacks Anthony Levine and Danny Gorrer both left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of injuries. Levine's day ended after a concussion in the first quarter, and Gorrer left the game after getting carted off the field with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

The status for both players moving forward is up in the air, as Head Coach John Harbaugh did not provide any injury updates after the game.

Baltimore finished Sunday's game with just Lardarius Webb and Asa Jackson as the only active cornerbacks. Rashaan Melvin is also on the active roster, but has yet to play a game since getting signed Nov. 8.

Despite being short-handed on the back end of the defense, the Ravens still had one of their more impressive defensive showings, giving up just 13 points and 227 yards through the air.

In addition to the injuries on defense, the Ravens also had to overcome wide receiver Torrey Smith's knee problem. He sat out two days of practice this week, but he was healthy enough to suit up Sunday.

After going through warmups, however, the knee flared up and his playing time was limited. Smith finished the game without a catch.

"We worked him out pre-game and he looked pretty good," Harbaugh said. "Then we came out for pre-game right before the game and his knee swelled up and it really tightened up on him. We had already activated him, and he really couldn't go."

With Smith hobbled, the Ravens turned to Kamar Aiken, Marlon Brown and Jacoby Jones to take the bulk of the reps at receiver along with Steve Smith Sr.

Aiken finished with his best outing of the season by catching six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Brown also added three catches for 30 yards and Jones had one grab for 18 yards.

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