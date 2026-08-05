Corey Bullock Passes Physical and Joins Practice

Corey Bullock, who passed his physical, has been removed from the Non-Football Illness list and was on the field for Wednesday's practice.
The Maryland native (Gwynn Park High School) has missed a significant portion of the offseason and is competing for the starting job at center along with Ethan Pocic, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn.
Bullock played his first three college seasons at North Carolina Central before transferring to Maryland for his final collegiate campaign. He was undrafted in 2024 but was signed to Baltimore's practice squad. Bullock dressed for 16 games in 2025, playing 55 snaps on special teams while seeing 13 offensive snaps as a backup lineman.