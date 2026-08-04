News & Notes: Nate Wiggins Feels Completely Healthy After Offseason Groin Surgery

Jaylinn Hawkins on Why More Teams Are Using Three Safeties in Their Base Defense

The Ravens signed Hawkins during free agency to join Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks as an elite three-safety combination that is expected to be part of their base defense.

Hawkins discussed why more teams are moving to a three-safety look and why he expects Baltimore's to be very effective.

"Having somebody bigger bodied in the box and somebody who is versatile, having three people out there that can play multiple positions and move around at different parts of the field, I feel like that is beneficial," Hawkins said. "It helps keep the scheme identifiable, and you can play together and play fast. It is very versatile."

Hawkins loves the way he is connecting with Hamilton and Starks, both on and off the field.