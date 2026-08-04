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News & Notes: Nate Wiggins Feels Completely Healthy After Offseason Groin Surgery

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:38 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

CB Nate Wiggins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Nate Wiggins

After undergoing offseason groin surgery, Nate Wiggins believes his third NFL season will be his best.

Wiggins had an interception in Tuesday's practice as he continued to stack impressive days. Feeling heathier than ever, Wiggins is focused on moving into the upper echelon of the league's cornerbacks.

"I just had surgery a couple months ago, so I'm feeling the best I have ever felt," Wiggins said. "I feel great, I'm moving great."

Wiggins has an abundance of talent, but he's not taking that for granted. He's doing a lot of film study and believes he has a firm grasp of Head Coach Jesse Minter's defensive system.

"I feel like I have the most confidence I have ever had right now," Minter said. "I'm going in just with the 'next play' mentality that coach Minter describes — going to the next play. So, that is all I try to do, just have a 'next play' mentality and see what the next play leads to.

"It is a new defense, so everybody has to learn. We have to be on the same page. When all of us are on the same page, it looks scary. Everybody is excited for what we have coming this year."

Teammates React to Zay Flowers' Contract Extension

News of Zay Flowers’ contract extension spread quickly after practice, and his teammates were ecstatic for him.

"Shout out to Zay," safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. "That is a blessing. He can do it all. He can score from the one and take it all the way to the top. He can hit the home run. He has incredible YAC, incredible change of direction, good route technique, good route craft and good hands. He is a playmaker. One of those guys you always have to keep an eye out for when you are on the field."

Wiggins talked about the traits that make Flowers such a unique target.

"Zay is just elusive," Wiggins said. "He's got the speed. He's got the quickness, the ability to get in-and-out of breaks. It's really everything a receiver needs. He's not a little receiver — he plays big. He's got all the traits. We are glad to have him on the team."

Jaylinn Hawkins on Why More Teams Are Using Three Safeties in Their Base Defense

The Ravens signed Hawkins during free agency to join Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks as an elite three-safety combination that is expected to be part of their base defense.

Hawkins discussed why more teams are moving  to a three-safety look and why he expects Baltimore's to be very effective.

"Having somebody bigger bodied in the box and somebody who is versatile, having three people out there that can play multiple positions and move around at different parts of the field, I feel like that is beneficial," Hawkins said. "It helps keep the scheme identifiable, and you can play together and play fast. It is very versatile."

Hawkins loves the way he is connecting with Hamilton and Starks, both on and off the field.

"(Malaki) is my 'Dawg'" Hawkins said. "He's another great player. I'm here to help him become the best. We are all here to help each other become the best. I'm just happy to be a part of this, we are all learning each other, and we are all growing together and trying to build something dominant."

Mike Mickens and Jesse Minter Go Back a Long Way

Minter and Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens go back a long way.

In 2007, Minter was a graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati, where Mickens was a star cornerback. Nineteen years later, their bond is still strong. When Minter became Baltimore's head coach, he reached out to Mickens, who had spent the past six years coaching defensive backs at Notre Dame.

Minter convinced Mickens to make the jump to the NFL, and he is excited to work at the next level with a close friend.

"It's been a blessing, it's been great. I've known him (Minter) for a long, long time," Mickens said. "He's been a great person, mentor.

"This is a special opportunity for me to come to an organization like this at the highest level, working for a coach in coach Minter who I respect greatly. It was a no-brainer when the opportunity presented itself to me."

At Notre Dame, Mickens coached several defensive backs who reached the NFL, including Hamilton, former Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (Kansas City Chiefs), and cornerback Cam Hart (Los Angeles Chargers). Wiggins said it was easy to see why Mickens has been a successful coach.

"He's an energy guy," Wiggins said. "He's never going to lead us out of the room without energy. I'm glad to have him in the room."

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