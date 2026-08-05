News & Notes: Ja'Kobi Lane's Hand Strength Continues to Impress

Keondre Jackson Keeps Improving

"From the first day I was here in the spring, and where he is now, he's probably in the running for most improved," Weaver said. "He's constantly working at his craft, in all facets of the game – defense, special teams. The ball finds energy. He's one of those guys where if he's messing up, he's doing it full speed, and he's probably going to make something good happen. If we had to play a game tomorrow…I have a tremendous amount of trust that he can go out there and get his job done."