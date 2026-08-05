News & Notes: Ja'Kobi Lane's Hand Strength Continues to Impress

Throughout training camp, rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has displayed his ability to make difficult catches.
That reminds Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle of a talented receiver from his past. Doyle began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints (2019-22) when they had Michael Thomas, who had four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016-19.
Thomas had vice-grip hands. Doyle sees the same trait in Lane.
"He's got this huge catch radius. He's got great hands. He's very sticky," Doyle said after Lane had another impressive practice on Wednesday.
"Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down, in a way, if you threw it in the vicinity, you felt like he was going to go get it. He's a very friendly guy to throw to."
Doyle is still installing his offensive system, giving Lane plenty to study. But whenever Lane has made a mistake, he has handled it well.
"He grabbed me right before we came off the field and said, 'Hey Coach, I messed up on something,'" Doyle said. "Hey, you recognized what you messed up on. The next step is, let's fix it before it happens."
Keondre Jackson Keeps Improving
Baltimore's talented starting safety trio of Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins could make it difficult for Keondre Jackson to earn defensive snaps.
However, that doesn't mean Jackson is discouraged. In fact, his determination to improve at safety and expand his role beyond special teams has impressed Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.
"From the first day I was here in the spring, and where he is now, he's probably in the running for most improved," Weaver said. "He's constantly working at his craft, in all facets of the game – defense, special teams. The ball finds energy. He's one of those guys where if he's messing up, he's doing it full speed, and he's probably going to make something good happen. If we had to play a game tomorrow…I have a tremendous amount of trust that he can go out there and get his job done."
Jackson's forte continues to be special teams. He made his mark on that unit as a rookie in 2025, and his intensity rubs off on teammates.
"His energy is contagious," Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said. "He plays fast, he plays physical. He's a smart football player. He holds himself accountable. He holds everybody else around him accountable, rises to the occasion. He's doing a great job so far."
Ravens Are Comfortable With Tyler Loop Kicking From Long Range
Tyler Loop made just one of four field goal attempts from 50 yards or more last season, with his longest make coming from 52 yards. However, Levine said Loop's showing impressive range in camp.
"We have the confidence in Tyler Loop to go out and make any kick from anywhere on the field," Levine said. "He's proven that so far in training camp. Yesterday (Tuesday), he made a 57-yarder, a 53-yarder, a 49-yarder. He made several under 45.
"Right now, we love where he's at. Love his confidence, love him being consistent. As long as he keeps doing that, he'll keep getting better."
Levine Talks About Coaching His Former Teammate's Son
Levine and former Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb were teammates in Baltimore from 2012-17. The two remain close friends, and now, Lardarius Webb Jr. is trying to make the roster as an undrafted rookie.
Coaching his friend's son has been a unique experience for Levine, and it's one that he's enjoying.
"I think it's pretty cool," Levine said. "His Pops was a hell of a player. After games, I remember seeing Little Webby after games and his dad in the family area. It's great seeing Webby's son being able to live out his dream and to come play for the team that his dad played for. I think that's totally awesome."
Levine said he's not coaching Webb Jr. differently than anyone else on the roster.
"I'm hard on everybody," Levine said. "Do I give him any extra? Nah. Just as much as I'm on him, I'm on everybody else."