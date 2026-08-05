 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

News & Notes: Ja'Kobi Lane's Hand Strength Continues to Impress

Aug 05, 2026 at 03:08 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Throughout training camp, rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has displayed his ability to make difficult catches.

That reminds Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle of a talented receiver from his past. Doyle began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints (2019-22) when they had Michael Thomas, who had four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016-19.

Thomas had vice-grip hands. Doyle sees the same trait in Lane.

"He's got this huge catch radius. He's got great hands. He's very sticky," Doyle said after Lane had another impressive practice on Wednesday.

"Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down, in a way, if you threw it in the vicinity, you felt like he was going to go get it. He's a very friendly guy to throw to."

Doyle is still installing his offensive system, giving Lane plenty to study. But whenever Lane has made a mistake, he has handled it well.

"He grabbed me right before we came off the field and said, 'Hey Coach, I messed up on something,'" Doyle said. "Hey, you recognized what you messed up on. The next step is, let's fix it before it happens."

Keondre Jackson Keeps Improving

Baltimore's talented starting safety trio of Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins could make it difficult for Keondre Jackson to earn defensive snaps.

However, that doesn't mean Jackson is discouraged. In fact, his determination to improve at safety and expand his role beyond special teams has impressed Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.

"From the first day I was here in the spring, and where he is now, he's probably in the running for most improved," Weaver said. "He's constantly working at his craft, in all facets of the game – defense, special teams. The ball finds energy. He's one of those guys where if he's messing up, he's doing it full speed, and he's probably going to make something good happen. If we had to play a game tomorrow…I have a tremendous amount of trust that he can go out there and get his job done."

Jackson's forte continues to be special teams. He made his mark on that unit as a rookie in 2025, and his intensity rubs off on teammates.

"His energy is contagious," Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said. "He plays fast, he plays physical. He's a smart football player. He holds himself accountable. He holds everybody else around him accountable, rises to the occasion. He's doing a great job so far."

Ravens Are Comfortable With Tyler Loop Kicking From Long Range

Tyler Loop made just one of four field goal attempts from 50 yards or more last season, with his longest make coming from 52 yards. However, Levine said Loop's showing impressive range in camp.

"We have the confidence in Tyler Loop to go out and make any kick from anywhere on the field," Levine said. "He's proven that so far in training camp. Yesterday (Tuesday), he made a 57-yarder, a 53-yarder, a 49-yarder. He made several under 45.

"Right now, we love where he's at. Love his confidence, love him being consistent. As long as he keeps doing that, he'll keep getting better."

Levine Talks About Coaching His Former Teammate's Son

Levine and former Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb were teammates in Baltimore from 2012-17. The two remain close friends, and now, Lardarius Webb Jr. is trying to make the roster as an undrafted rookie.

Coaching his friend's son has been a unique experience for Levine, and it's one that he's enjoying.

"I think it's pretty cool," Levine said. "His Pops was a hell of a player. After games, I remember seeing Little Webby after games and his dad in the family area. It's great seeing Webby's son being able to live out his dream and to come play for the team that his dad played for. I think that's totally awesome."

Levine said he's not coaching Webb Jr. differently than anyone else on the roster.

"I'm hard on everybody," Levine said. "Do I give him any extra? Nah. Just as much as I'm on him, I'm on everybody else."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Nate Wiggins Feels Completely Healthy After Offseason Groin Surgery

Zay Flowers' teammates react to his contract extension. Jaylinn Hawkins is gelling with Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks. Jesse Minter and Mike Mickens have been friends for almost 20 years.

news

News & Notes: There's No Firm Deadline for Naming a Starting Center

Jesse Minter talked about Hakeem Adeniji's retirement decision. Nnamdi Madubuike sports old school neck roll at practice. Vega Ioane plans to prove people right.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Flock Shows Out for University of Maryland Practice

Lamar Jackson appreciates how hungry the Ravens' wide receivers are. Malaki Starks praises several teammates.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has Made a Quick Adjustment to Playing Under Center More

Declan Doyle will use preseason games to decide whether he'll call plays from the sidelines or the booth. Tyler Loop enjoys a consistent day of practice. Terrapins Coach Mike Locksley looks forward to the Ravens' practice on Saturday at the University of Maryland.

news

News & Notes: Derrick Henry Isn't Thinking About Retirement

Jesse Minter gives an update on Travis Jones and John Jenkins. Roquan Smith looks forward to Minter's impact as the defensive play caller. Minter is mulling how much the Ravens will practice live tackling.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Thinks His Best Football Is Still 'Absolutely' Ahead

Jesse Minter discusses Calais Campbell being away from camp after a family tragedy. Minter has been studying clock and game management this summer. Jackson believes tapping into Minter's defensive mindset will be beneficial.

news

News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike's Teammates Hopeful to Get 'Beast' Back on Defensive Line

Trey Hendrickson has made a strong impression on his new teammates. The remade offensive line excites Ronnie Stanley. Former Ravens Pernell McPhee, Haruki Nakamura, will be coaching fellows during training alongside Lavert Hill, Brandon Cuevas.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes In-House Center Options

Zay Flowers' value is clear to Jackson. Minter doesn't rule out bringing in a free agent kicker. Jackson reacts to Myles Garrett leaving AFC North. Ravens go into summer break healthy.

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Planning for 2026 Season to Be His Last

Jesse Minter expects a healthy roster by the starting of training camp. Anthony Weaver played a key role in Calais Campbell's return to Baltimore. Roquan Smith is looking for Trenton Simpson to enjoy his best season. Former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale visits practice.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Zay Flowers shares an update on contract extension talks, while a pair of Ravens texted each other after Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Declan Doyle Is Making 'My Job a Lot Easier'

Jackson wants to remain in Baltimore long-term. Week 4 wasn't the start of Jackson's injury-hampered 2025. Jesse Minter gives more insight into the center competition.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising