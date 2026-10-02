News & Notes: Mike Green Feels It's Time to Show His Growth

Andrew Vorhees Feels Ready to Step Back Into Starting Lineup

Andrew Vorhees started all 17 games last season and may be back in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon. With rookie Vega Ioane slated to start at center due to injuries, the Ravens have an opening at right guard that Vorhees is preparing to fill.

Minter said the Ravens were "very fortunate" to get Vorhees back after he reportedly renegotiated his contract over the offseason.

"I think he had a really good camp, and I'm excited to see him maybe get more of an opportunity this game," Minter said. "You love to have guys like that that have played. It's not just going to be a bunch of new guys that haven't played. … I'm excited. I think he'll play really well."

Vorhees had an uneven season last year, but he said he was dealing with a foot injury for about half the season.

"I definitely learned a lot from last year," Vorhees said. "Playing through an injury and working through all that definitely was unfavorable, to say the least. I'm healthy now, I feel better, I feel more confident with more time and more reps. So I'm just excited to go put it on film."

A left guard for all of last season, Vorhees said he hasn't played right guard since his sophomore season at USC. That adds another challenge this week, but the primary one will be dealing with three-time Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

"Great player. Tremendous respect for him and what he does. He has the accolades for a reason," Vorhees said. "I just have to go out there, trust the technique, play with discipline, play with great speed and attitude and let the chips fly."

Between Ioane and Vorhees, the Ravens are relying on two players in relatively new spots against one of the NFL's top defensive linemen. Baltimore has plenty of weapons to challenge Tennessee's defense, but the Ravens can't let Simmons dominate.