News & Notes: Mike Green Feels It's Time to Show His Growth

Mike Green felt ready for a Year 2 breakout when the season began, and he'll have a bigger opportunity to fulfill it Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
With Trey Hendrickson ruled out after getting a procedure to repair his reportedly broken finger, Green is in line to start against the Tennessee Titans.
When Green got more defensive snaps (47%) in Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints than he did in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, he responded with a sack and the highest Pro Football Focus grade (80.1) of his young career. He has five tackles over the past two games.
"My time is here to show exactly what I've been preparing for this whole time," Green said Friday. "I'm just going to play my style of football."
Green saw significant action as a rookie second-round pick after fellow outside linebacker Tavius Robinson suffered a midseason foot injury. Green finished with 3.5 sacks and 41 tackles.
Over the summer, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said he believed Green could be a double-digit sack producer this season because of how close he was to getting more as a rookie and the strides he took heading into his second season.
"I'm definitely a lot more comfortable out there," Green said. "I've been around the sun one more time, so everything is starting to slow down for me. That allows me to play more free, that allows me to play faster and stronger, of course."
Hendrickson's absence could also mean undrafted rookie Ethan Burke gets his first defensive snaps of the regular season after he thrived in the preseason with six tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in three games.
"Anytime you get a guy fresh and first time playing, you just get really excited for the player and the work that they've put in," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "Other guys obviously may [get] a few more snaps. Excited about where that's at and look forward to those guys playing the way we need them to play to be successful."
Andrew Vorhees Feels Ready to Step Back Into Starting Lineup
Andrew Vorhees started all 17 games last season and may be back in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon. With rookie Vega Ioane slated to start at center due to injuries, the Ravens have an opening at right guard that Vorhees is preparing to fill.
Minter said the Ravens were "very fortunate" to get Vorhees back after he reportedly renegotiated his contract over the offseason.
"I think he had a really good camp, and I'm excited to see him maybe get more of an opportunity this game," Minter said. "You love to have guys like that that have played. It's not just going to be a bunch of new guys that haven't played. … I'm excited. I think he'll play really well."
Vorhees had an uneven season last year, but he said he was dealing with a foot injury for about half the season.
"I definitely learned a lot from last year," Vorhees said. "Playing through an injury and working through all that definitely was unfavorable, to say the least. I'm healthy now, I feel better, I feel more confident with more time and more reps. So I'm just excited to go put it on film."
A left guard for all of last season, Vorhees said he hasn't played right guard since his sophomore season at USC. That adds another challenge this week, but the primary one will be dealing with three-time Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
"Great player. Tremendous respect for him and what he does. He has the accolades for a reason," Vorhees said. "I just have to go out there, trust the technique, play with discipline, play with great speed and attitude and let the chips fly."
Between Ioane and Vorhees, the Ravens are relying on two players in relatively new spots against one of the NFL's top defensive linemen. Baltimore has plenty of weapons to challenge Tennessee's defense, but the Ravens can't let Simmons dominate.
"He has the ability to wreck the game," Minter said. "I think it's about having a good plan and handling him in different ways and giving him different looks to try to slow those guys down, and [I] feel like our offense has a good plan in place. It's just going to come down to down after down. He may make a couple plays, and [it's about] not getting frustrated and bouncing back and sticking to the game plan and sticking with what we're trying to do."
Top Browns Defensive Lineman Out Weeks With Knee Injury
Speaking of premier defensive linemen, the Browns' Mason Graham suffered MCL (knee) and ankle sprains in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, the team announced Friday.
Graham is expected to miss a few weeks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That means he will likely be sidelined when the Ravens head to Cleveland in two weeks (Oct. 18) for their first AFC North battle of the season.
Graham had a team-leading four sacks through the Browns' first three games, as well as six tackles for loss and 15 total tackles. It's a setback for a team that, for now, sits atop the AFC North at 3-1.
Ravens Host Kids Battling Cancer
The Ravens hosted eight children battling cancer at the Under Armour Performance Center Friday, and they had a chance to spend time with the team after practice.
All players and coaches received a hoodie to wear before Sunday's "Crucial Catch" game featuring a custom Ravens drawing from one of 47 kids fighting cancer.
The children who visited practices Friday are from the Cool Kids Campaign and Horizon Day Camp, and fans are encouraged to make donations to their organizations.
"It's just always great, and especially for our players, to see what other people are going through in real life and adversity. It hits home," Minter said. "Then you have got kids like that age — so, just tons of love and respect for them."
Blakely Boyle, the daughter of former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, will be the Leader of the Uprising for Sunday's game. Blakely has been battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma since it was discovered in March 2025, days after her 4th birthday.